The downtown music scene is approaching pre-pandemic levels, thanks in large part to increased bookings at many bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

August looks more promising than any schedule anyone has seen in the past 16 months. Here are some of the highlights of August shows, along with photographs from a few of the more active venues in July. The expectation of the return of New York’s nightlife improves every day!

Irving Plaza will have concerts by Lil Tracy, Limp Bizkit, Madball, Ashley McBride, Young Nudy, Turnstile, and Noah Cyrus in August.

Webster Hall will present early shows by Pvris and Violet Chachki and late night dance parties with Marauda, Disciple Takeover, and Flosstradamus.

The Bowery Ballroom will host performances by Circles around the Sun, the Back Seat Lovers, Blonde Otter, Owen, and JR JR.

City Winery NYC will stage Bettye LaVette, Steve Forbert, Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, Colin Hay (of Men at Work), Nick Waterhouse, Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur, Willie Nile, Ann Wilson (of Heart), John Mayall, and many others.

Mercury Lounge will have two different admission concerts almost every night in August. Some of the highlights include headline appearances by Lion Babe, Jake Huffman (of the McLovins), Elizabeth Cook, and Zopa (with Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos).

The Bitter End restarted Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam, and on other nights will present Edwin Vazquez, Vice (featuring Cory Glover of Living Colour), and Oz Noy among its headliners.

The Blue Note will host extended engagements by Al Di Meola, Eddie Palmieri, Digable Planets, the Bernie Williams Collective, and GZA with Talib Kweli.

The Bowery Electric will headline HR (of Bad Brains), as well as many popular local bands including the Cynz and the Hipp Pipps.

Small’s Jazz Club will feature three shows each night, and Benny Benack. Stacy Dillard, Murray Wall, and Jeremy Pelt will be among the musicians who will lead quartets.

Rockwood Music Hall will host many local favorites, including Jeff Kazee (of the Asbury Jukes). the Michael Daves Quartet, Diane & the Gentle Men, Elizabeth & the Catapult, Huntertones, Mary-Elaine Jenkins, and Shlomo Franklin.

Terra Blues has booked touring blues artists as well as its local stable of Jr. Mack, SaRon Crenshaw, Clarence Spady, Michael Hill, Bobby Bryan, the Pioneers and the T Blues Band.