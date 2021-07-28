Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

At just 23-years-old, Gina Royale is a creative force to be reckoned with. The singer-songwriter has layers of talent still being uncovered and oodles of genre-defying influences. One minute Royale is a theatrical, Broadway-esque dynamo, while another she is curt and edgy with rip-roaring rock vocals, and then without missing a beat she’s a poppy, wistful melody maven. Upon sitting down virtually with Campion for the 11th Sunshine Spotlight webcast, Gina Royale was honest in her love of all the elements of her art. From performing and writing to acting and collaborating, the young talent is adamant about putting her heart and soul into it all.

