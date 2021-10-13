Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Episode 22 is all about intention. Sunshine Spotlight’s latest guest, Abby Hamilton, is an intentional performer with deliberate lyricism that stems straight from the heart to the most wanton listener. Her tone of voice is strong, hefty, purposeful. The meaning and soul in her songwriting does not need to be coaxed out whatsoever – it’s all there, on the surface, ready to be absorbed.

By blowing off genres and focusing on the overall feeling of her music, Hamilton can create boundless soundscapes that resonate with any and all listeners. Folk fans, rock rebels, pop peeps… there is something tasteful and personally connecting for all when it comes to the quickly growing Abby Hamilton discography, as discussed by the singer herself alongside Campion.

