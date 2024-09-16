Good Live Music for Mid-September in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, September 16

Jeff Lynne’s ELO at Madison Square Garden

Linkin Park, grandson at Barclays Center

PJ Harvey at Terminal 5

The Warning, Holy Wars at Warsaw

Badflower, Slothrust, Missio at Irving Plaza

Loudon Wainwright III, Rachelle Garniez at City Winery NYC

Gaby Moreno, Lau Noah at le Poisson Rouge

BADBADNOTGOOD at the Blue Note

Sumbuck, Parker Louis at Brooklyn Made

The Soft Machine at the Loft at City Winery

Nicolette & the Nobodies, Sweetbreads at Sleepwalk

Closebye, Sex Week, Zero Point Energy at TV Eye

Jolie Holland, Jan Bell at Cafe Wha?

Jenny Scheinman at the Ornithology Cafe

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, September 17

Jeff Lynne’s ELO at Madison Square Garden

Twenty One Pilots, Balu Brigada at Prudential Center

Sexyy Red, Kodak Black, HUNXHO, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA at Barclays Center

Squeeze, Boy George at SummerStage Central Park

Tom Jones at the Brooklyn Paramount

Shaboozey, Luke Borhcelt at Brooklyn Steel

Clairo, Frankie Cosmos at Webster Hall

Perfume Genius, Julianna Barwick at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Griff, Stephen Dawes at Terminal 5

The Warning, Holy Wars at Warsaw

Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals, Catbite, Taylor Hollingsworth aboard the Liberty Belle

Soulja Boy at the Gramercy Theatre

Exploited at the Brooklyn Monarch

Amelia Moore, Julia Cooper at the Bowery Ballroom

BADBADNOTGOOD at the Blue Note

Robert DeLong, Atlas Genius at Racket NYC

Gangstagrass at the Iridium

Brutus, Superbloom at Brooklyn Made

Allegra Krieger at Rough Trade NYC

renforshort, Sophie Cates at Mercury Lounge

Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg, Laurel Premo at le Poisson Rouge

Mali Velasquez, Bloomsday, Dead Gowns at Union Pool

Snakeskin, Marissa Paternoster, Anna Altman at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop

The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues

Wednesday, September 18

Twenty One Pilots, Balu Brigada at Barclays Center

Kings of Leon, Phantogram at Forest Hills Stadium

Residente at Radio City Music Hall

Tom Jones at the Beacon Theatre

Epik High at the Brooklyn Paramount

Clairo, Frankie Cosmos at Webster Hall

Sammy Rae & the Friends (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC

Shaboozey, Luke Borchelt at Irving Plaza

Maggie Rose, Hunter Root at the Gramercy Theatre

Vandelux at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Black Uhuru, Top Shotta Band w. Screechy Dan at Sony Hall

BADBADNOTGOOD at the Blue Note

Louisiana Calling w. the Sonny Landreth Band, the Iguanas at the Iridium

Sumbuck, Gardener at Brooklyn Made

Bloomsday, Mali Velasquez, Grumpy at Union Pool

Bridget St. John, Tyrone Cotton at the Bitter End

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Trespasser at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Joanna Connor at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Red Lion

Thursday, September 19