Good Live Music for Mid-September in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, September 16
- Jeff Lynne’s ELO at Madison Square Garden
- Linkin Park, grandson at Barclays Center
- PJ Harvey at Terminal 5
- The Warning, Holy Wars at Warsaw
- Badflower, Slothrust, Missio at Irving Plaza
- Loudon Wainwright III, Rachelle Garniez at City Winery NYC
- Gaby Moreno, Lau Noah at le Poisson Rouge
- BADBADNOTGOOD at the Blue Note
- Sumbuck, Parker Louis at Brooklyn Made
- The Soft Machine at the Loft at City Winery
- Nicolette & the Nobodies, Sweetbreads at Sleepwalk
- Closebye, Sex Week, Zero Point Energy at TV Eye
- Jolie Holland, Jan Bell at Cafe Wha?
- Jenny Scheinman at the Ornithology Cafe
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, September 17
- Jeff Lynne’s ELO at Madison Square Garden
- Twenty One Pilots, Balu Brigada at Prudential Center
- Sexyy Red, Kodak Black, HUNXHO, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA at Barclays Center
- Squeeze, Boy George at SummerStage Central Park
- Tom Jones at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Shaboozey, Luke Borhcelt at Brooklyn Steel
- Clairo, Frankie Cosmos at Webster Hall
- Perfume Genius, Julianna Barwick at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Griff, Stephen Dawes at Terminal 5
- The Warning, Holy Wars at Warsaw
- Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals, Catbite, Taylor Hollingsworth aboard the Liberty Belle
- Soulja Boy at the Gramercy Theatre
- Exploited at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Amelia Moore, Julia Cooper at the Bowery Ballroom
- BADBADNOTGOOD at the Blue Note
- Robert DeLong, Atlas Genius at Racket NYC
- Gangstagrass at the Iridium
- Brutus, Superbloom at Brooklyn Made
- Allegra Krieger at Rough Trade NYC
- renforshort, Sophie Cates at Mercury Lounge
- Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg, Laurel Premo at le Poisson Rouge
- Mali Velasquez, Bloomsday, Dead Gowns at Union Pool
- Snakeskin, Marissa Paternoster, Anna Altman at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- The Jack Grace Band at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
Wednesday, September 18
- Twenty One Pilots, Balu Brigada at Barclays Center
- Kings of Leon, Phantogram at Forest Hills Stadium
- Residente at Radio City Music Hall
- Tom Jones at the Beacon Theatre
- Epik High at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Clairo, Frankie Cosmos at Webster Hall
- Sammy Rae & the Friends (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- Shaboozey, Luke Borchelt at Irving Plaza
- Maggie Rose, Hunter Root at the Gramercy Theatre
- Vandelux at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Black Uhuru, Top Shotta Band w. Screechy Dan at Sony Hall
- BADBADNOTGOOD at the Blue Note
- Louisiana Calling w. the Sonny Landreth Band, the Iguanas at the Iridium
- Sumbuck, Gardener at Brooklyn Made
- Bloomsday, Mali Velasquez, Grumpy at Union Pool
- Bridget St. John, Tyrone Cotton at the Bitter End
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Trespasser at the 11th St. Bar
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Joanna Connor at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Red Lion
Thursday, September 19
- Lawrence, Jukebox the Ghost at Radio City Music Hall
- Bright Eyes, the So So Glos at Brooklyn Steel
- Jesus Aguaje Ramos and his Buena Vista Social Orchestra at the Town Hall
- Sevendust, 10 Years, Return to Dust, Horizon Theory at the Palladium Times Square
- STRFKR, Holy Wave, Happy Sad Face at White Eagle Hall
- Clairo, Frankie Cosmos at Webster Hall
- Kneecap at the Knockdown Center
- Dadju, Tayc at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Stars, Lydia Persaud at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Tim Bernardes at the Opera House
- BADBADNOTGOOD at the Blue Note
- Etran de l’Air, 75 Dollar Bill, Nickodemus, Elias Rønnenfelt at Brooklyn Bowl
- Kimberly Perry, Abbey Cone at the Gramercy Theatre
- Yung Bleu at Warsaw
- JD Simo & Luther Dickinson at the Iridium
- My Brightest Diamond, Noia at Elsewhere Zone One
- Outernational w. Chad Smith at le Poisson Rouge
- When Chai Met Toast, Abhilasha Sinha at Brooklyn Made
- Divine Sweater at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Sam Grow at Cafe Wha?
- Les Sans Culottes, Dr. Ex & the Breakups, Fistfk at Berlin
- Danceland, the Upper Hand, Crazy Mary, the Record Players, Fandango NYC, Blue Spruce at the Parkside Lounge
- The Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Joanna Connor at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion