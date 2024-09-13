Bruce Springsteen and Lots More Live Music This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the website or the social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, September 13
- The National, the War on Drugs, Lucius at Forest Hills Stadium
- Kygo, Thomas Jack, Sam Feldt at Barclays Center
- Kaleo, Chance Pena at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Pulp, ESCAPE-ISM at the Kings Theatre
- Manchester Orchestra, Militarie Gun at the Brooklyn Paramount
- KK’s Priest, Accept at Palladium Times Square
- STS9 at Brooklyn Steel
- Niki, Allison Ponthier at SummerStage Central Park
- High on Fire, Amenra, Belzebong, Primitive Man, Blackwater Holylight, Domkraft, Abrams, Guhts at the Knockdown Center
- Omnipotent Youth Society at Terminal 5
- Leprous, the World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Fight the Fight at Webster Hall
- Old 97’s, Kimmi Bitter at the Bowery Ballroom
- Shovels and Rope, Al Olender at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- DeVotchKa at le Poisson Rouge
- Two Another, Wiinston at Warsaw
- Doom Flamingo, Sunsquabi at Brooklyn Bowl
- The Brothers Comatose, Michaela Anne at Brooklyn Made
- The Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio at the Blue Note
- Ziggy Alberts at Irving Plaza
- Lee Fields, Snacktime, the Jazztronauts at Maker Park, Staten Island
- La Santa Cecilia at Sony Hall
- Christian Loffler at Racket NYC
- Dana Fuchs at the Loft at City Winery
- Mystery Lights, Licks at TV Eye
- Garcia Peoples, Country Westerns at Union Pool
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, September 14
- Sea.Hear.Now Festival: Noah Kahan, the Black Crowes, 311, the Revivalists, the Hives, Grace Potter, Sierra Ferrell, Peaches, Guster, Ziggy Alberts, Robert Randolph Band, Joe P, Passafire, Sonic Blume at Asbury Park waterfront
- The Killers at Forest Hills Stadium
- Lake Street Dive, Infinity Song at Madison Square Garden
- Kygo, Emmit Fenn, Sam Feldt at Barclays Center
- Megadeth, Mudvayne, All That Remains at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- Pulp, ESCAPE-ISM at the Kings Theatre
- JPEGMAFIA, Jane Remover at Terminal 5
- STS9 at Brooklyn Steel
- Powerwolf, Unleash the Archers at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Clairo at Webster Hall
- Old 97’s, Kimmi Bitter at the Bowery Ballroom
- Russian Circles, Green Lung, Truckfighters, Acid King, Eagle Twin, Spaceslug, Dozer, Tower, Gozu, Kadabra, Hippie Death Cult, High Desert Queen, Beinn, the Infinity Ring, Trace Amount at the Knockdown Center
- Lord of the Lost, Julien-K at Irving Plaza
- Boy & Bear, Boo Seeka at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The White Buffalo, Shawn James at Brooklyn Bowl
- The Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio at the Blue Note
- Andy Suzuki & the Method, Maximilian at Mercury Lounge
- Great Good Fine Ok, Schur at Brooklyn Made
- Hoodoo Gurus at Racket NYC
- Griffin House at the Cutting Room
- Pan American & Kramer, Big Bend at le Poisson Rouge
- Sour Widows, youbet, Joyer at Baby’s All Right
- Oneida, Basic, Student Body at Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park
- Shilpa Ray, Dead Tooth, Shred Flintstone at Washington Square Park
- automat0m, Gods of Fire, Professor Damage & the Whim Whams at Berlin
- Mireya Ramos at Arthur’s Tavern
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
Sunday, September 15
- Sea.Hear.Now Festival: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, the Gaslight Anthem, the Trey Anastasio Band, Norah Jones, Kool & the Gang, Action Bronson, Gogol Bordello, Larkin Poe, Joy Oladokun, the Aces, Eggy, Illiterate Light, Bertha, Sunshine Spazz, Rachel Ana Dobken at Asbury Park waterfront
- The Killers at Forest Hills Stadium
- Ishay Ribo, Idan Raichel, Eviatar Banai at Madison Square Garden
- Band of Horses, City and Colour, Nolan Taylor at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Lamp at Brooklyn Steel
- PJ Harvey at Terminal 5
- Clairo at Webster Hall
- Bowling for Soup, Wheatus, Don’t Panic at Irving Plaza
- The Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio at the Blue Note
- Jackie Greene at City Winery NYC
- The dB’s at White Eagle Hall
- Norman Connors & Jean Carne at the Cutting Room
- Taka Kigawa, Chris Graham at le Poisson Rouge
- S. Raekwon, Christelle Bofale at the Sultan Room
- Isabel LaRosa, Thomas LaRosa at Racket NYC
- Scream, Rebelmatic, Butterbrain, the Errorists, Lake Lanier at the Bowery Electric
- Lookout Honeys, Bikini Carwash, Skirting at Mama Tried
- The Hipp Pipps, the Upper Hand, Roy Wilson at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Samoa Wilson at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Chris Campion at the Red Lion