Bruce Springsteen and Lots More Live Music This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the website or the social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, September 13

The National, the War on Drugs, Lucius at ​Forest Hills Stadium

Kygo, Thomas Jack, Sam Feldt at Barclays Center

Kaleo, Chance Pena at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Pulp, ESCAPE-ISM at the Kings Theatre

Manchester Orchestra, Militarie Gun at the Brooklyn Paramount

KK’s Priest, Accept at Palladium Times Square

STS9 at Brooklyn Steel

Niki, Allison Ponthier at SummerStage Central Park

High on Fire, Amenra, Belzebong, Primitive Man, Blackwater Holylight, Domkraft, Abrams, Guhts at the Knockdown Center

Omnipotent Youth Society at Terminal 5

Leprous, the World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Fight the Fight at Webster Hall

Old 97’s, Kimmi Bitter at the Bowery Ballroom

Shovels and Rope, Al Olender at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

DeVotchKa at le Poisson Rouge

Two Another, Wiinston at Warsaw

Doom Flamingo, Sunsquabi at Brooklyn Bowl

The Brothers Comatose, Michaela Anne at Brooklyn Made

The Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio at the Blue Note

Ziggy Alberts at Irving Plaza

Lee Fields, Snacktime, the Jazztronauts at Maker Park, Staten Island

La Santa Cecilia at Sony Hall

Christian Loffler at Racket NYC

Dana Fuchs at the Loft at City Winery

Mystery Lights, Licks at TV Eye

Garcia Peoples, Country Westerns at Union Pool

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, September 14

Sea.Hear.Now Festival: Noah Kahan, the Black Crowes, 311, the Revivalists, the Hives, Grace Potter, Sierra Ferrell, Peaches, Guster, Ziggy Alberts, Robert Randolph Band, Joe P, Passafire, Sonic Blume at Asbury Park waterfront

The Killers at Forest Hills Stadium

Lake Street Dive, Infinity Song at Madison Square Garden

Kygo, Emmit Fenn, Sam Feldt at Barclays Center

Megadeth, Mudvayne, All That Remains at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Pulp, ESCAPE-ISM at the Kings Theatre

JPEGMAFIA, Jane Remover at Terminal 5

STS9 at Brooklyn Steel

Powerwolf, Unleash the Archers at the Brooklyn Paramount

Clairo at Webster Hall

Old 97’s, Kimmi Bitter at the Bowery Ballroom

Russian Circles, Green Lung, Truckfighters, Acid King, Eagle Twin, Spaceslug, Dozer, Tower, Gozu, Kadabra, Hippie Death Cult, High Desert Queen, Beinn, the Infinity Ring, Trace Amount at the Knockdown Center

Lord of the Lost, Julien-K at Irving Plaza

Boy & Bear, Boo Seeka at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The White Buffalo, Shawn James at Brooklyn Bowl

The Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio at the Blue Note

Andy Suzuki & the Method, Maximilian at Mercury Lounge

Great Good Fine Ok, Schur at Brooklyn Made

Hoodoo Gurus at Racket NYC

Griffin House at the Cutting Room

Pan American & Kramer, Big Bend at le Poisson Rouge

Sour Widows, youbet, Joyer at Baby’s All Right

Oneida, Basic, Student Body at Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park

Shilpa Ray, Dead Tooth, Shred Flintstone at Washington Square Park

automat0m, Gods of Fire, Professor Damage & the Whim Whams at Berlin

Mireya Ramos at Arthur’s Tavern

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues

Sunday, September 15