Start Autumn with Cool Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Cancelled:
- Ms. Lauryn Hill, Fugees at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, September 20.
Friday, September 20
- Kehlani, Flo, Anycia at Barclays Center
- The Sisters of Mercy, Blaqk Audio at Brooklyn Paramount
- Khruangbin, Men I Trust at Forest Hills Stadium
- Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Lisa Bouchelle at the St. George Theatre
- The Airborne Toxic Event, Tyler Ramsey at Warsaw
- Underoath, Static Dress at Palladium Times Square
- Thievery Corporation at the Rockaway Hotel
- Stars at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Yacht Rock Revue at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Mitchell Tenpenny, Dylan Schneider at Terminal 5
- Magdalena Bay at Brooklyn Steel
- Phosphorescent at Webster Hall
- Gift, Catcher, Public Circuit at the Bowery Ballroom
- Joey Valence & Brae at Racket NYC
- Nails, 200 Stab Wounds, Mammoth Grinder, Stabbed at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Jonathan Butler at City Winery NYC
- Quinn Sullivan at Groove
- Sarah Davachi, Randall Dunn at le Poisson Rouge
- Fruition, Joelton Mayfield at Brooklyn Made
- Russian Baths, Red Bud at Main Drag Music
- Blood at Purgatory
- Lavoe & Maine at Cafe Wha?
- The Bandulus, the Agonizers, the Imperial Walkers at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Emy & the Epix at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Clarence Spady at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Lion Babe, Disfreq at Elsewhere
Saturday, September 21
- Ana Gabriel at Barclays Center
- Khruangbin, Men I Trust at Forest Hills Stadium
- Fletcher, the Beaches, Maude Latour at Radio City Music Hall
- Rivermaya at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- The Airborne Toxic Event, Tyler Ramsey at Webster Hall
- Underoath, Static Dress at Palladium Times Square
- Thievery Corporation at the Rockaway Hotel
- Diplo, Jaded, TSHA at Brooklyn Mirage
- Jinjer, God Forbid, Hanabie, Revocation, Born of Osiris, Gost, Pallid Veil, Wretched, Carbomb, Johnny Booth, Uncured, Jesus Wept, Hue, Vermin Dog, Hath, Cognitive, Fellhin Fall at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Cairokee at Terminal 5
- Novo Amor at Brooklyn Steel
- The Heavy Heavy, Fonteyn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Summer Salt, Mini Trees, Will Paquin at Irving Plaza
- Cedric Burnside at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nicole Atkins at TV Eye
- Jesse Daniel, Two Runner at Brooklyn Made
- Special Interest, Dollhouse at le Poisson Rouge
- Minelli at Racket NYC
- Tasha, Jachary at Baby’s All Right
- Mike Mains & Young Mister at Groove
- Rob Leines w. Ellis Bullard at Skinny Dennis
- The Cynz, Kanak, Spanking Charlese, Exit 99 at the Parkside Lounge
- Blastocyte, Donut City, the Pepper Kings, Sweet Magma at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Peter Stampfel Band at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Fred Thomas at Arthur’s Tavern
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack (acoustic) Bandat Terra Blues
Sunday, September 22
- The Marley Brothers at Forest Hills Stadium
- STRFKR at the Rockaway Hotel
- Esperanza Spalding, Alan Bartuš, Aron Hodek, David Hodek, James Francies at Alice Tully Hall
- Diplo, Sinego, Airrica, Cole Knight, HUGEL at Brooklyn Mirage
- Converge, 3 Inches of Blood, Cave In (acoustic duo), Rivers of Nihil, Oceans of Slumber, Goatwhore, Bodybox, the Phantom Eye, Vitriol, Necrofier, Lamacchia, Del Judas, Genocide Pact, Shock Withdrawal at the Brooklyn Monarch
- The Woggles at Brooklyn Bowl
- Inji, Planet Zuzy at Webster Hall
- Rapsody, Niko Brim, LARA’ at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nicki Nicole at Irving Plaza
- Point North, Nevertel, Elijah, Rivals at the Gramercy Theatre
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
- Betty at the Cutting Room
- The Zutons at le Poisson Rouge
- Southern Culture on the Skids, the Woggles at Brooklyn Bowl
- Colin James at the Iridium
- The Jerry Vivino Band w. Jon Herington, Shawn Pelton & Brian Charette at the Bitter End
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Birdland Theater
- Labretta Suede & the Motel 6, Spite FuXXX, the Unthinkable at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Suffolk Stranglers, Spike Polite & Sewage NYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Adam Cordero & Odin Scherer at Book Club
- The Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Samoa Wilson at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues