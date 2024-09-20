Start Autumn with Cool Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Cancelled:

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Fugees at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, September 20.

Friday, September 20

Kehlani, Flo, Anycia at Barclays Center

The Sisters of Mercy, Blaqk Audio at Brooklyn Paramount

Khruangbin, Men I Trust at Forest Hills Stadium

Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Lisa Bouchelle at the St. George Theatre

The Airborne Toxic Event, Tyler Ramsey at Warsaw

Underoath, Static Dress at Palladium Times Square

Thievery Corporation at the Rockaway Hotel

Stars at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Yacht Rock Revue at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Mitchell Tenpenny, Dylan Schneider at Terminal 5

Magdalena Bay at Brooklyn Steel

Phosphorescent at Webster Hall

Gift, Catcher, Public Circuit at the Bowery Ballroom

Joey Valence & Brae at Racket NYC

Nails, 200 Stab Wounds, Mammoth Grinder, Stabbed at the Brooklyn Monarch

Jonathan Butler at City Winery NYC

Quinn Sullivan at Groove

Sarah Davachi, Randall Dunn at le Poisson Rouge

Fruition, Joelton Mayfield at Brooklyn Made

Russian Baths, Red Bud at Main Drag Music

Blood at Purgatory

Lavoe & Maine at Cafe Wha?

The Bandulus, the Agonizers, the Imperial Walkers at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Emy & the Epix at Stitch Bar & Blues

Clarence Spady at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Lion Babe, Disfreq at Elsewhere

Saturday, September 21

Ana Gabriel at Barclays Center

Khruangbin, Men I Trust at Forest Hills Stadium

Fletcher, the Beaches, Maude Latour at Radio City Music Hall

Rivermaya at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

The Airborne Toxic Event, Tyler Ramsey at Webster Hall

Underoath, Static Dress at Palladium Times Square

Thievery Corporation at the Rockaway Hotel

Diplo, Jaded, TSHA at Brooklyn Mirage

Jinjer, God Forbid, Hanabie, Revocation, Born of Osiris, Gost, Pallid Veil, Wretched, Carbomb, Johnny Booth, Uncured, Jesus Wept, Hue, Vermin Dog, Hath, Cognitive, Fellhin Fall at the Brooklyn Monarch

Cairokee at Terminal 5

Novo Amor at Brooklyn Steel

The Heavy Heavy, Fonteyn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Summer Salt, Mini Trees, Will Paquin at Irving Plaza

Cedric Burnside at the Bowery Ballroom

Nicole Atkins at TV Eye

Jesse Daniel, Two Runner at Brooklyn Made

Special Interest, Dollhouse at le Poisson Rouge

Minelli at Racket NYC

Tasha, Jachary at Baby’s All Right

Mike Mains & Young Mister at Groove

Rob Leines w. Ellis Bullard at Skinny Dennis

The Cynz, Kanak, Spanking Charlese, Exit 99 at the Parkside Lounge

Blastocyte, Donut City, the Pepper Kings, Sweet Magma at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Peter Stampfel Band at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Fred Thomas at Arthur’s Tavern

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack (acoustic) Bandat Terra Blues

Sunday, September 22