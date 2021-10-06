Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Not many people can name harpists off the top of their head, but whether or not Mikaela Davis is aiming to change that, she is. As a harpist, singer, songwriter, and guest on Episode 21 of Sunshine Spotlight, Davis is putting sophisticated, boundless classical music on the map. By blending genres she personally loves and admires with the skillset she has an evocative trained musician, the rising talent is able to showcase possibility. Music is expression. Music is light. Music is wisdom. Even at a young age, she was able to find that, and within her elegance and poise while in conversation with Campion, she expresses it. Art is a wonderfully fulfilling passion to have and Mikaela Davis is dedicated through and through, which is seen below and heard in her music.

For more information on the background on Sunshine Spotlight’s stellar guests and the happenings of Underwater Sunshine Fest, visit underwatersunshinefest.com.

