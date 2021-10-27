Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Episode 24 of Sunshine Spotlight features singer-songwriter Jamie Jacobsen, known musically as Tedious & Brief. Not yet in her mid-20s, Jacobsen has a youthfulness about her that beautifully juxtaposes her seemingly innate wisdom. A poignant musician, the budding indie star is able to effortlessly convey feeling through song. She admits in the episode, as well as in her art, that the quintessential ‘American Dream’ is not as widespread or accepted of a concept as many think, furthering her honesty in a refreshing way. There is little naivety here, just realness and sweetness mixed in with talent and perspective.

