Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

In the wise words of Blink-182, “Nobody likes you when you’re 23.” That’s not the case with the Sunshine Spotlight webcast, whose 23rd episode is one of the most poignant yet. Guest Frank Turner breaks down the many ways he keeps both his music and his life as forward-thinking, socially savvy, and personally fulfilling as possible. He maneuvers the entertainment industry in a way that has been, and always will be, mesmerizing. Few can shift from genre to genre so swiftly and nobody has tackled inspirational lyricism like Turner, whose rapport with host Campion takes a candid and evocative conversation to new heights.

