Who Is Rocking NYC in December?

The year is closing with a bang. After many months of isolation, bands are back on the road and playing our favorite concert halls and clubs. Here is what we can see in December.

In the arenas, Madison Square Garden will have a holiday concert with with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Kane Brown, and others, and headlining shows by Genesis, Andrea Bocelli, Billy Joel plus a four night stretch with Phish that includes New Year’s Eve. Barclays Center will have Playboy Carti for a night and the Strokes for New Year’s Eve; the Genesis concert there was cancelled. Prudential Center will have Dan + Shay, Pentatonix, Evanescence and Halestorm, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

In the theaters, David Byrne continues his limited engagement at the St. James Theatre. The Beacon Theatre will have the Allman Family Revival featuring the Allman Betts Band and others, two nights of Brett Eldridge, and two nights of Gov’t Mule, which concludes on New Year’s Eve. The Capitol Theatre will have Chris Isaak, Hot Tuna, Moe, and Patti Smith. The Town Hall will have a benefit concert with Steve Earle & the Dukes, Bruce Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, Willie Nile, Matt Savage, and the Mastersons. Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather also will headline a night at the Town Hall; Straight No Chaser was cancelled.

In the larger clubs, Brooklyn Steel will continue its 20-show run of LCD Soundsystem, followed by Patti Smith, Lupe Fiasco, and New Year’s Eve with Azealia Banks. Terminal 5 will headline Pink Sweats, Caroline Polachek, Lawrence, 100 gecs, Neck Deep, San Holo, Mac Ayres, Jack Harlow, and Nora en Pure will headline on New Year’s Eve. The Brooklyn Bowl will have the Hold Steady, the Weight Band, Bully, Fondude, the Rebirth Brass Band, and four nights of Soulive ending on New Year’s Eve.

Doll Skin at the Gramercy Theatre on November 11 / Photo by Everynight Charley

In the mid-sized rooms, Webster Hall will have Roosevelt, Hiss Golden Messenger, the New Pornographers, Ingrid Michaelson, Alex G, Silverstein, the Aces, the Louis Cole Big Band, Sullivan King, Shaky Graves, Chicano Batman, Mitchell Tenpenny, Jordan Davis, Misterwives, Coin, Zach Bryan, and closing the year with Claptone. Webster Hall also has a series of EDM artists performing late on weekends. Irving Plaza will have lovelytheband, Giveon, Starset, Tobe Nwigwe, Young M.A., Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Juice, D Smoke, GwaR, the Slackers, Lagwagon, the Sleeping, and two nights of Ripe ending on New Year’s Eve.

The Bowery Ballroom will continue its eight nights of Hanukkah with Yo la Tengo, followed by The Walters, Fred Again…, the Lemon Twigs, Low Cut Connie, Preoccupations, Jesse Malin with special guests, Choir! Choir! Choir!, David Shaw, Steve Gunn, and Lenny Kaye and Friends; the Joy Formidable and the Hunna cancelled. The Gramercy Theatre will have Ricky Montgomery, Carbon Leaf, Poison The Well, Puddles Pity Party, Niko Moon, Lez Zeppelin, Intervals, Our Lady Peace, Moon Tooth, and Spafford. The Music Hall of Williamsburg will have Alice Phoebe Lou, Fred Again…, Amyl and the Sniffers, Melt, Yeek, and Mipso.

City Winery NYC will have Ivan Julien, Allen Stone, Betty, Jose James, Los Lobos and others, with several nights of Aimee Mann including New Year’s Eve. (Le) Poisson Rouge has She Past Away, Julian Lage, MewithoutYou, Hot Mulligan, Benny Sings, Stars, Kat Edmondson, Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Daley, and others.

The smaller clubs will have dozens of outstanding acts as well. The Highlights include Wet Leg at Mercury Lounge, Delicate Steve at the Sultan Room, Nothing at Saint Vitus Bar, and James Maddock at the Loft.

Happy rocking holidays and best wishes for a rocking 2022!

