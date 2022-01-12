Local Concert Updates: The Eagles, the Strokes, Erasure, Cat Power, Etc.

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill – this week extended the “Hotel California” 2022 Tour by adding concerts in 12 cities. Locally, the Eagles will perform at the UBS Arena on April 23. The concert will begin with the band performing the Hotel California album from beginning to end, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a set of their greatest hits.

The Eagles began the Hotel California concerts in 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. To date, the Eagles have performed more than 30 sold-out shows in 15 major U.S. arenas, including five nights at Madison Square Garden. Tickets for the UBS Arena concert will be on sale this Friday, January 14, at 10:00 a.m. EST. A limited number of VIP packages, which include premium seats, merchandise, parking, and more amenities, become available on Thursday, January 13, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two Grammy Awards for “New Kid in Town” and “Hotel California.” Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original Hotel California tour.

More Updates

Via The Strokes on Facebook

“Let’s celebrate New Year’s Eve in April,” the Strokes announced on social media today. The Strokes’ canceled New Year’s Eve concert at Barclays Center is scheduled for April 6. Idles and Hinds were supposed to be the support acts on New Year’s Eve. The revised program will feature Mac DeMarco and Hinds. All NYE tickets will be honored for the new concert date. Refunds are available until February 10, 2022.

Erasure announced today that it was canceling a tour that included two nights at Radio City Music Hall on January 20 and 21. “We are very sorry to have to announce that, as a result of circumstances beyond our control, we need to postpone our January and February North American dates,” the band said in a published statement. “We will announce the rescheduled shows shortly, so please hang on to your tickets and we will bring you more information very soon.”

Representatives for Cat Power announced today that “due to the recent surge in COVID cases nationwide, the first leg of her 2022 tour has been rescheduled from January/February to April/May.” The January 19 concert at Brooklyn Steel will happen on April 18.

Genesis Owusu and Pachyman were scheduled to perform at the Bowery Ballroom on January 25. The show is postponed. Owusu posted on social media on April 7, “very unfortunately but probably not to anyone’s surprise, we’ve decided to postpone the US tour. The tour will now be in March/April.”

Sinead O’Connor’s 2022 tour, postponed from 2020 and again in 2021, seems to be on, despite the death of her son last week and her earlier announcement that she was retiring from music and would cancel the 2022 dates. O’Connor’s 17-year-old son reportedly committed suicide. O’Connor’s tour begins on April 14 with a three-night engagement at City Winery NYC.

NETTA, the stage name of Netta Barzilai, announced on January 10 the cancelation of her sold-out concert dates that included tonight at the Bowery Ballroom. “I am heartbroken as I’m writing this message to you right now,” she posted on social media. “Due to the Covid outbreak worldwide (and unfortunately in my band as well) sadly we have to postpone our two sold out U.S. shows to March. We worked so hard until the last minute to bring you the best show ever – and I hope you will hang on to your tickets to party with me in March. Looking forward to seeing all of your faces when it’s safe for us all to finally hug.”