Local Concert Updates: Zac Brown, Spoon, Lucius, Hanson, Etc.

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band announced on January 14 that an upcoming 2022 international concert tour will include a performance at Citi Field on August 18. The “Out in the Middle Tour” will feature Caroline Jones, who performed as a special guest during “The Comeback Tour” in 2021. The Robert Randolph Band will be the support act at Citi Field.

This past October, Spoon headlined the Capitol Theatre, Brooklyn Steel, and the White Eagle Hall. The indie pop rock band announced on January 13 that it will release a new album in February and then return to the road. Spoon will headline at the Hammerstein Ballroom on April 16 with Margaret Glaspy as the support act.

Lucius announced on January 11 that the indie pop band will embark on a North American headline tour this spring followed by a series of European shows in September. Lucius will be at the Beacon Theatre on May 4 and at the Welmont Theater on May 6. In addition to the headline shows, the band will join Brandi Carlile on several marquee concerts this summer. Carlile and Dave Cobb produced Lucius’ album Second Nature, set to be released April 8.

Pop-rock Trio Hanson announced on January 13 the “Red Green Blue World Tour” beginning in June in Europe. The tour will bring Hanson to the Beacon Theatre on July 31 as part of its US and Canada leg from July to September. Hanson then tours Latin America in September, and Australia and New Zealand in November. The band’s first major tour since their “String Theory” tour in 2018 and 2019, the coming tour will premiere songs from the Red Green Blue album, to be released on May 20, and also will be the first tour to include live performances of 2020’s Against The World album, along with a 30-year career-spanning set of fan favorites.

Here is a partial list of newly-announced concerts in the New York area this past week.

February 10: Metronomy at the Bowery Ballroom

February 12: Gregory Porter at the Kings Theatre

March 17: Koe Wetzel at Terminal 5

March 23: The Dirty Knobs, Jeremy Ivey at the Brooklyn Bowl

March 20: Sam Weber, the Ladles, Matthew Fowler at the Sultan Room

April 1 & 2: Parquet Courts at Brooklyn Steel

April 3: DragonForce, Battle Beast, Visions of Atlantis, Seven Spires at Irving Plaza

April 7: Lido Pimienta, Combo Chimbita at Elsewhere

April 9 : the Wooks, the Jalopy Theater

April 13: Amorphis, Hoaxed at the Gramercy Theatre

April 16: Spoon, Margaret Glaspy at the Hammerstein Ballroom

April 23: Ed Schrader’s Music Beat at Union Pool

April 26: Fontaines D.C. at Brooklyn Steel

April 29 & Apr. 30: Guerilla Toss at TV Eye

May 4: Lucius, Celisse at the Beacon Theatre

May 6: Lucius, Celisse at the Wellmont Theater

May 13: Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, the Black Dahlia Murder, Stick to Your Guns at the Hammerstein Ballroom

May 14: Midlake at Bowery Ballroom

May 17: Shout Out Louds at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 28: Broods, Ella Vos at Irving Plaza

May 28: Anika at the Knockdown Center

June 7: Bastille at Terminal 5

July 31: Hanson at the Beacon Theatre

August 18: Zac Brown Band, Robert Randolph Band at Citi Field

August 19: Lord Huron, First Aid Kit at Forest Hills Stadium

August 21: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julien Baker at SummerStage Central Park

Postponements and Cancelations

Boy Harsher announced on social media on January 11 that it postponed its winter tour, which was to include concerts at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on January 29 and 30. “Due to Covid restrictions + uncertainties we are moving the shows (soon). Proper news next week. It’s a blow + believe me when I say we’re probably more bummed than you. Our teeny crew is hustling to get it all sorted.” The shows will now happen on April 2 and 3.

Parcels announced on social media on January 13 that his show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on January 20 is postponed. “What a world it is these days,” he posted online. “For the second time, I am here to regrettably announce we will be unable to play our show in New York at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on the 20th. As I’m sure everyone is aware, the current Covid situation in the city is extremely precarious, and it is the recommendation that journeying into the city to play shows poses too much of a risk for both ourselves and everyone attending. We had so much planned, the concert, the signing, sessions and secret events. However, we will have to save it for another time when things have settled down and it’s safe enough to enjoy properly. We have so much love for the city of New York and we will be back very soon. We’ll be there in March for two nights at Brooklyn Steel ,of course, and we are working on another New York show later in the year, so stayed tuned!”

“We are deeply saddened to have to announce several of our upcoming shows will not go forward as planned (1/14 – 1/23),” We Banjo 3 announced on social media on January 11. This announcement meant the show at City Winery NYC on January 18 is postponed. “This current surge in Covid has forced our hand yet again. We’ve been racking our brains trying to decide the best course of action that keeps the band, crew, venue staff and all of you safe, and it’s with great sadness that we have to postpone these dates for now. We had looked forward with huge excitement to packed rooms, dancing in the aisles, the shared joy and energy, and so much music. There is nothing we want more than to see you all again and party like it’s a brand new year. We will get there, and the finish line truly looks in sight, but for now, out of an abundance of caution, we have to announce these postponements. Please know that our team is working diligently to reschedule as many dates as possible.” The new date has not yet been announced.

Rotimi has postponed his show at the Gramercy Theatre on January 19. He shared on social media on January 7 that “Due to Covid, and for the safety of my fans and crew, my tour has been postponed. Please stay tuned for further updates.” A new date has not yet been announced.

Nick and the Old Sport and Claudi of Pinc Louds will not perform at the Knitting Factory, on January 22. “Due to Covid spike, show moved to April 14,” Claudi posted on social media this week. “See you soon, everyone!”

The reopening of the Iridium is postponed yet again until February 6 with Marshall Crenshaw. As a result, Cherry Poppin Daddies, Alex Skolnick, Albert Lee, the Ed Palermo Big Band, Noel Casler, Eddie 9V, Electric Miles, Mark Hudson, and the Andy Timmons Band are among the acts that either moved their gigs to other area venues like the Loft and City Vineyard or canceled altogether.

Many of the concerts that were sscheduled to happen this week have new dates. Widespread Panic will not perform at the Beacon Theatre this week; the band will perform July 21 to 25 instead. Smith and Thell moved its January 18 and 19 concerts at the Bowery Ballroom to one night, September 27. Cat Power postponed its January 19 concert at Brooklyn Steel to April 18. Man on Man rescheduled its January 19 concert at Saint Vitus Bar to April 12. Mansionair’s concert at Webster Hall is postponed from January 20 to May 31. Tenille Townes’ concert at the Gramercy Theatre, scheduled for January 20, has been moved to June 2.

Erasure’s concerts at Radio City Music Hall, originally scheduled for January 20 and 21, have not yet been rescheduled. Alina Baraz’s concerts at Irving Plaza on January 19 and 20 are postponed with the new dates not yet identified.

The Hootenanny Sessions featuring Peter Collins will not happen on Wednesday at Café Wha?; the series will begin at a later date. Papa Vega and the T Blues Band will not perform at Terra Blues on Monday because the venue is temporarily closed on Sundays and Mondays. No Ice, Benchmarker, and Warn the Duke will not perform at the Bowery Electric on Tuesday night.

Live Music for Live Audiences

At press time, the following live performances remained on schedule in the New York City area this week and are recommended by The Manhattan Beat. All venues are in Manhattan unless otherwise noted. Contact the venue to confirm show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, January 17 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

Nothing, Midwife at Saint Vitus Bar, Brooklyn

Bobby Rush (solo) at Blue Note (8:00 & 10:30 p.m. EST)

The Harlem Gospel Choir at Sony Hall

Michael Daves, Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Puma, Joe and Dave at the Anyway Cafe

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End (10:00 pm EST)

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn (10:00 p.m. EST)

Tuesday, January 18

Nothing, Midwife at Saint Vitus Bar, Brooklyn

Albert Lee, Ben McNulty at the Loft

Jack Kays x Travis Barker at Baby’s All Right, Bklyn

James Maddock (solo) at Rockwood Music Hall 3

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massive at the 11th St. Bar

Mona’s Hot Five at Mona’s

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues (7:00 p.m. EST)

Wednesday, January 19

Xaxa at Baby Brasa (6:30 p.m. EST)

David Byrne’s American Utopia at St. James Theatre

The Knights at the 92nd Street Y

Fiji Blue at Mercury Lounge

Brass Against at the Bowery Electric

Mulebone at the Bitter End

Leah Tash at the 11th St. Bar

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues (7:00 p.m. EST)

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues (10:00 p.m. EST)

The Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn (10:00 p.m. EST)

Push at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2 (11:00 p.m. EST)

Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion (1:00 a.m. EST)

Thursday, January 20

David Byrne’s American Utopia at St. James Theatre

Tim Reynolds & TR3 at City Winery NYC

Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Jean-Luc Swift, Gesserit at Brooklyn Made, Brooklyn

Jon B. at Sony Hall

Charles Wesley Godwin at City Vineyard

Robert Leslie, Tube Talk, Violet Grove at East Berlin

Hugh Pool & the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar

Phil Gammage & Friends at Stitch Bar & Blues

Kyle Lacy at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

