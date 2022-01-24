NYC Is Alive with Music

Music venue operators in New York City are making every effort to book musicians. Good music is being performed nightly in dozens of venues, with the smaller clubs being more active than the larger venues. Touring bands are more likely to postpone or cancel their engagements, as travel presents more risk of COVID exposure. For the most part, however, local musicians are keeping their commitments.

Postponements and Cancelations

If you were planning on attending any of the following concerts this week, note that they are not happening. Make other plans.

Best Coast, Rosie Tucker at Brooklyn Steel

Daughters, Psychic Graveyard at (le) Poisson Rouge

Genesis Owusu, Pachyman at the Bowery Ballroom

Indigo De Souza, Horse Jumper of Love, Friendship at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

James McMurtry at Brooklyn Made

Lost Dog Street Band at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Ed Palermo Big Band at the Iridium

Matthew E. White, Benet at Mercury Lounge

Handsome Dick Manitoba’s Universe at the Bowery Electric

Bobby Bryan and the T Blues Band at Terra Blues

This Week’s Live Music

At press time, the following concerts were still scheduled to happen. All events are in Manhattan unless otherwise noted. Contact the venue for set times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, January 24

Emily Duff at Cowgirl (6:30 p.m. EST)

Wale, Guapdad 4000, Cam Wallace at Webster Hall

Griff at the Bowery Ballroom

Talib Kweli w. Bob James & Slick Rick at the Blue Note (8:00 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. EST)

Mike Stern at the 55 Bar

The Jim Campilongo Quartet at Rockwood, Stage 2

Low Roller at Skinny Dennis, Brooklyn

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Jacob Kirschenbaum at the Anyway Café

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End (10:00 pm EST)

The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn (10:00 p.m. EST)

Eli Bridges at the Red Lion (1:00 a.m. EST)

Tuesday, January 25

The Wombats, Clubhouse at Terminal 5

Geoff Tate at Sony Hall

Sheila E & the E-Train at City Winery NYC

Jake Scott, Josie Dunne at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Russell Dickerson at Irving Plaza

The Bob James Trio the Blue Note (8:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m. EST)

The East River Bandits, Shelto Marx at the 11th St. Bar

Mona’s Hot Five at Mona’s

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues (7:00 p.m. EST)

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Wednesday, January 26

Xaxa at Baby Brasa (6:30 p.m. EST)

David Byrne’s American Utopia at St. James Theatre

Thursday, Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, the Appleseed Cast at Irving Plaza

Del Water Gap, Taylor Janzen at Webster Hall

Griff at the Bowery Ballroom

Sheila E & the E-Train at City Winery NYC

Jake Xerxes Fussell, Allegra Krieger at the Knitting Factory, Brooklyn

Bright Light Bright Light at Rockwood Music Hall 2

The Bob James Trio the Blue Note (8:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m. EST)

Mike Stern at the 55 Bar

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues (7:00 p.m. EST)

Barynya at the Anyway Cafe

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues (10:00 p.m. EST)

Mulebone at the Ear Inn (10:00 p.m. EST)

Thursday, January 27

Amy Prince at the Anyway Café (6:00 p.m. EST)

SAFER, Super City, Colatura at Mercury Lounge (6:30 p.m. EST)

Hugh Pool at the 55 Bar (6:30 p.m. EST)

David Byrne’s American Utopia at St. James Theatre

Third Eye Blind at Irving Plaza

Two Friends, Ship Wrek, Laszewo at Terminal 5

G. Love & the Juice, Ron Artis II at the Brooklyn Bowl

Wolves in the Throne Room, Full of Hell, UADA at Warsaw, Brooklyn

Jesse Malin, the Silk War at (le) Poisson Rouge

Donna the Buffalo at City Winery NYC

The Bob James Trio the Blue Note (8:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m. EST)

Eddie 9V at the Loft at City Winery

Nevva, May Rio, UV-TV, Blonder at Brooklyn Made

Oz Noy Quartet at the 55 Bar (9:30 p.m. EST)

Cody Melville, Joey Kelly’s All Stars at the Loft

Stew Cutler at Stitch Bar & Blues

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café (8:00 p.m. EST)

Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar

Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues (7:00 p.m. EST)

Bone Daddy & the Hoochies, Shawn Holt & the Teardrops at Terra Blues (10:00 p.m. EST)

Grace Bergere at Rockwood Music Hall 3 (11:00 p.m. EST)

Days of Wild at the Red Lion (1:00 a.m. EST)

