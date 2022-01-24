NYC Is Alive with Music

Music venue operators in New York City are making every effort to book musicians. Good music is being performed nightly in dozens of venues, with the smaller clubs being more active than the larger venues. Touring bands are more likely to postpone or cancel their engagements, as travel presents more risk of COVID exposure. For the most part, however, local musicians are keeping their commitments.
Postponements and Cancelations
If you were planning on attending any of the following concerts this week, note that they are not happening. Make other plans.
- Best Coast, Rosie Tucker at Brooklyn Steel
- Daughters, Psychic Graveyard at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Genesis Owusu, Pachyman at the Bowery Ballroom
- Indigo De Souza, Horse Jumper of Love, Friendship at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- James McMurtry at Brooklyn Made
- Lost Dog Street Band at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Ed Palermo Big Band at the Iridium
- Matthew E. White, Benet at Mercury Lounge
- Handsome Dick Manitoba’s Universe at the Bowery Electric
- Bobby Bryan and the T Blues Band at Terra Blues
This Week’s Live Music
At press time, the following concerts were still scheduled to happen. All events are in Manhattan unless otherwise noted. Contact the venue for set times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, January 24
- Emily Duff at Cowgirl (6:30 p.m. EST)
- Wale, Guapdad 4000, Cam Wallace at Webster Hall
- Griff at the Bowery Ballroom
- Talib Kweli w. Bob James & Slick Rick at the Blue Note (8:00 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. EST)
- Mike Stern at the 55 Bar
- The Jim Campilongo Quartet at Rockwood, Stage 2
- Low Roller at Skinny Dennis, Brooklyn
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Jacob Kirschenbaum at the Anyway Café
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End (10:00 pm EST)
- The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn (10:00 p.m. EST)
- Eli Bridges at the Red Lion (1:00 a.m. EST)
Tuesday, January 25
- The Wombats, Clubhouse at Terminal 5
- Geoff Tate at Sony Hall
- Sheila E & the E-Train at City Winery NYC
- Jake Scott, Josie Dunne at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn
- Russell Dickerson at Irving Plaza
- The Bob James Trio the Blue Note (8:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m. EST)
- The East River Bandits, Shelto Marx at the 11th St. Bar
- Mona’s Hot Five at Mona’s
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues (7:00 p.m. EST)
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
Wednesday, January 26
- Xaxa at Baby Brasa (6:30 p.m. EST)
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at St. James Theatre
- Thursday, Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, the Appleseed Cast at Irving Plaza
- Del Water Gap, Taylor Janzen at Webster Hall
- Griff at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sheila E & the E-Train at City Winery NYC
- Jake Xerxes Fussell, Allegra Krieger at the Knitting Factory, Brooklyn
- Bright Light Bright Light at Rockwood Music Hall 2
- The Bob James Trio the Blue Note (8:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m. EST)
- Mike Stern at the 55 Bar
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues (7:00 p.m. EST)
- Barynya at the Anyway Cafe
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues (10:00 p.m. EST)
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn (10:00 p.m. EST)
Thursday, January 27
- Amy Prince at the Anyway Café (6:00 p.m. EST)
- SAFER, Super City, Colatura at Mercury Lounge (6:30 p.m. EST)
- Hugh Pool at the 55 Bar (6:30 p.m. EST)
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at St. James Theatre
- Third Eye Blind at Irving Plaza
- Two Friends, Ship Wrek, Laszewo at Terminal 5
- G. Love & the Juice, Ron Artis II at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Wolves in the Throne Room, Full of Hell, UADA at Warsaw, Brooklyn
- Jesse Malin, the Silk War at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Donna the Buffalo at City Winery NYC
- The Bob James Trio the Blue Note (8:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m. EST)
- Eddie 9V at the Loft at City Winery
- Nevva, May Rio, UV-TV, Blonder at Brooklyn Made
- Oz Noy Quartet at the 55 Bar (9:30 p.m. EST)
- Cody Melville, Joey Kelly’s All Stars at the Loft
- Stew Cutler at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café (8:00 p.m. EST)
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues (7:00 p.m. EST)
- Bone Daddy & the Hoochies, Shawn Holt & the Teardrops at Terra Blues (10:00 p.m. EST)
- Grace Bergere at Rockwood Music Hall 3 (11:00 p.m. EST)
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion (1:00 a.m. EST)
