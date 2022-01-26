Get Ready for Summer: Outdoor Concerts Announced

The Governors Ball Music Festival 2022 and Bad Bunny this week announced outdoor summer concerts in New York City. Meanwhile, many other concerts are already scheduled for the warmer months. Outdoor shows are announced at Citi Field, Yankee Stadium, MetLife Stadium, Forest Hills Stadium, SummerStage Central Park, and the Rooftop at Pier 17. More announcements are likely to come, making this the biggest concert summer in years.

Announced today, Governors Ball will headline Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole in the parking lot outside Citi Field on the evenings of June 10 to 12 respectively. Seventy acts will appear on four stages from about noon to 10:00 p.m. EST each day. Playboi Carti, Jazmine Sullivan, Migos, Jack Harlow, Louis the Child, Flume, Glass Animals, Black Pumas, Skepta, Beabadoobee, Roddy Ricch, YG, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Kaytranada, Clairo, Becky G, 100 gecs, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, Skepta, Roddy Ricch, YG, Soccer Mommy, Dehd, J.I.D, Tove Lo, and DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) are among the other acts performing.

Bad Bunny announced yesterday that he will follow his sold-out arena tour with a series of stadium concerts. This newly-announced dates will include a performance headlining Yankee Stadium on August 27. Diplo will serve as the support act.

MetLife Stadium has a robust concert schedule already. At present, the concert series starts with Coldplay and H.E.R. on June 4 and 5. Elton John will follow his arena tour with a stadium show there on July 23. Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, and Thundercat will perform on August 17. Rammstein will headline on September 6.

Forest Hills Stadium also has a hefty schedule already. AJR and GAYLE will open the series on May 21. Bon Iver and Bonny Light Horseman will perform on June 3, followed by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss a day later on June 4. Lord Huron and First Aid Kit will perform on August 19. Finally, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard along with Leah Senior likely will close the series on October 21.

SummerStage Central Park will begin with Aurora and Sub Urban on June 4. Trombone Shorty, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr., Dumpstaphunk, and the Soul Rebels will perform on June 13. Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, and Toad the Wet Sprocket will perform on July 6. Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, and Spencer will play on August 21. The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power will perform on August 23.

The Rooftop at Pier 17already has a whopping nine concerts scheduled. Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy will perform on May 15. Devo will headline on May 18. Vance Joy will be on June 4. The Head and the Heart with Jade Bird will perform on June 6 and 7. Greensky Bluegrass also will headline for two nights, June 24 and 25. Bikini Kill will be on July 8. Andrew Bird with Iron and Wine will appear on July 29. David Gray will be on August 16.

Electric Zoo has reserved Randall’s Island Park for Labor Day weekend, September 2 to 4, but has not yet revealed its roster of EDM artists. Rolling Loud announced its music festival in Miami, Florida, and its website promises it will return to New York, but provides no other information. Prospect Park likely will announce its summer concert series in the near future. Global Citizen has a hold on the Great Lawn in Central Park for September 14, but this event probably will not be announced until late summer. If all goes according to plan, New York will be rocking this summer.

