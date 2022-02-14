Live Music This Week in NYC

Valentine’s Day and beyond, New York City is the best place in the world for an extraordinary night out with solid live music. Several headline attractions came through town last week and more will be coming in the coming days. The city also offers countless opportunities to discover newer talent in the smaller bars, clubs and music venues.

Please note however, that the following shows were scheduled for this week and were canceled.

Hillsong United, Chris Tomlin at Barclays Center

serpentwithfeet, Apollo Mighty at Webster Hall

Jonathan Richman at the Opera House

Loudness, the Midnight Devils at Sony Hall

joan at the Bowery Ballroom

Expose at Sony Hall

Maceo Parker at the Blue Note

Peter Cincotti at the Iridium

Hugh Pool & the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following live music events this week. Contact the venues for set times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, February 14 – St. Valentine’s Day

Marisela, Alvaro Torres at the Beacon Theatre

Anais Mitchell, Bonny Light Horseman at Webster Hall

Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin at City Winery NYC

Gracie Abrams, Alix Page at the Bowery Ballroom

Damien Escobar at Sony Hall

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

Shilpa Ray, Kendra Morris, Fiona Silver, Bodega, THICK, cumgirl8, Acacia, Alana Amram, Adira Amram, Emily Ashenden, Leah Hennessey, Lola Pistola, Mary Jane Dunphe, MG Stillwaggon, Miranda Zipse, Riley Pinkerton, Syd Walsh, Zohra Atash, Jonathan Toubin, Baby Shakes at TV Eye

Young Man in a Hurry at the Bowery Electric

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Vanity Zo, Saint Ahmad, Themme, Sofia Dobrushin at Arlene’s Grocery

The Jack Grace Band at Skinny Dennis

Rebecca Hart & the Wrong Band at Rockwood 2

Papa Vega & Jen Hodge at the Anyway Café

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Doc French & the All Rights at the Ear Inn

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, February 15

The Marias, Maye at Brooklyn Steel

Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin at City Winery NYC

CHAI, Su Lee at Elsewhere

Gracie Abrams, Alix Page at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Steve Gunn (band), Bing & Ruth at Union Pool

Lydia Lunch Retrovirus at Drom

Vice at the Bitter End

Benny Harrison at the Bitter End

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar

Philip Ambuel at the Anyway Café

Wednesday, February 16

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, the Alchemist, Boldy James at Terminal 5

Brett Dennen, the Heavy Hours at the Bowery Ballroom

Enjambre at the Gramercy Theatre

Neal Francis, Emily Wolfe at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Howard Jones Acoustic Trio, Rachel Sage at Sony Hall

The Spits, Night Birds, Dark Thoughts at Elsewhere Hall

Joe Purdy, Earl Buck at City Winery NYC

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

Mild Orange at Baby’s All Right

Ceramic Animal, Glom at the Sultan Room

Imperial Triumphant, Cleric, Couch Slut at Saint Vitus Bar

Alora Crucible, Gyan Riley at le Poisson Rouge

August Wells at the 11th St. Bar

Lord Wiffen (acoustic) at Stitch Bar & Blues

Evan Kremin at the Red Lion

Barynya at the Anyway Café

Ducks Ltd, 2nd Grade at Baby’s All Right

The Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn

Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion

Thursday, February 17

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

The Marshall Tucker Band, Dave Mason at the Beacon Theatre

Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, the Alchemist, Boldy James at Terminal 5

Sun Ra Arkestra, Kelsey Lu, Moor Mother at Zankel Hall

The Marias, Evann McIntosh, OGI at Brooklyn Steel

Bad Suns, Kid Bloom, Little Image at Webster Hall

K. Flay, corook at Irving Plaza

Mezerg at le Poisson Rouge

Goth Babe at Warsaw

Lilly Hiatt, the Harmaleighs at Mercury Lounge

Pedrito Martinez at drom

Standing on the Corner, Ian Isiah at Elsewhere Hall

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

Sasha Dobson at Birdland Theater

SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

Lizzie & the Makers, Drew Blood, .357 at Arlene’s Grocery

The Dark Sky Hustlers w. Augie Belle at Stitch Bar & Blues

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Anyway Café

The Rover Boys Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Michael Imperioli and Zopa, 2C-B at Baby’s All Right

The T-Blues Band at Terra Blues

