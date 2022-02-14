Live Music This Week in NYC

Valentine’s Day and beyond, New York City is the best place in the world for an extraordinary night out with solid live music. Several headline attractions came through town last week and more will be coming in the coming days. The city also offers countless opportunities to discover newer talent in the smaller bars, clubs and music venues.
Please note however, that the following shows were scheduled for this week and were canceled.
- Hillsong United, Chris Tomlin at Barclays Center
- serpentwithfeet, Apollo Mighty at Webster Hall
- Jonathan Richman at the Opera House
- Loudness, the Midnight Devils at Sony Hall
- joan at the Bowery Ballroom
- Expose at Sony Hall
- Maceo Parker at the Blue Note
- Peter Cincotti at the Iridium
- Hugh Pool & the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following live music events this week. Contact the venues for set times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, February 14 – St. Valentine’s Day
- Marisela, Alvaro Torres at the Beacon Theatre
- Anais Mitchell, Bonny Light Horseman at Webster Hall
- Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin at City Winery NYC
- Gracie Abrams, Alix Page at the Bowery Ballroom
- Damien Escobar at Sony Hall
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- Shilpa Ray, Kendra Morris, Fiona Silver, Bodega, THICK, cumgirl8, Acacia, Alana Amram, Adira Amram, Emily Ashenden, Leah Hennessey, Lola Pistola, Mary Jane Dunphe, MG Stillwaggon, Miranda Zipse, Riley Pinkerton, Syd Walsh, Zohra Atash, Jonathan Toubin, Baby Shakes at TV Eye
- Young Man in a Hurry at the Bowery Electric
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Vanity Zo, Saint Ahmad, Themme, Sofia Dobrushin at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Jack Grace Band at Skinny Dennis
- Rebecca Hart & the Wrong Band at Rockwood 2
- Papa Vega & Jen Hodge at the Anyway Café
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Doc French & the All Rights at the Ear Inn
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
Tuesday, February 15
- The Marias, Maye at Brooklyn Steel
- Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin at City Winery NYC
- CHAI, Su Lee at Elsewhere
- Gracie Abrams, Alix Page at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Steve Gunn (band), Bing & Ruth at Union Pool
- Lydia Lunch Retrovirus at Drom
- Vice at the Bitter End
- Benny Harrison at the Bitter End
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar
- Philip Ambuel at the Anyway Café
Wednesday, February 16
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, the Alchemist, Boldy James at Terminal 5
- Brett Dennen, the Heavy Hours at the Bowery Ballroom
- Enjambre at the Gramercy Theatre
- Neal Francis, Emily Wolfe at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Howard Jones Acoustic Trio, Rachel Sage at Sony Hall
- The Spits, Night Birds, Dark Thoughts at Elsewhere Hall
- Joe Purdy, Earl Buck at City Winery NYC
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- Mild Orange at Baby’s All Right
- Ceramic Animal, Glom at the Sultan Room
- Imperial Triumphant, Cleric, Couch Slut at Saint Vitus Bar
- Alora Crucible, Gyan Riley at le Poisson Rouge
- August Wells at the 11th St. Bar
- Lord Wiffen (acoustic) at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Evan Kremin at the Red Lion
- Barynya at the Anyway Café
- Ducks Ltd, 2nd Grade at Baby’s All Right
- The Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion
Thursday, February 17
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- The Marshall Tucker Band, Dave Mason at the Beacon Theatre
- Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, the Alchemist, Boldy James at Terminal 5
- Sun Ra Arkestra, Kelsey Lu, Moor Mother at Zankel Hall
- The Marias, Evann McIntosh, OGI at Brooklyn Steel
- Bad Suns, Kid Bloom, Little Image at Webster Hall
- K. Flay, corook at Irving Plaza
- Mezerg at le Poisson Rouge
- Goth Babe at Warsaw
- Lilly Hiatt, the Harmaleighs at Mercury Lounge
- Pedrito Martinez at drom
- Standing on the Corner, Ian Isiah at Elsewhere Hall
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- Sasha Dobson at Birdland Theater
- SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
- Lizzie & the Makers, Drew Blood, .357 at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Dark Sky Hustlers w. Augie Belle at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Anyway Café
- The Rover Boys Trio at the 11th St. Bar
- Michael Imperioli and Zopa, 2C-B at Baby’s All Right
- The T-Blues Band at Terra Blues
