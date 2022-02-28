Live Music in New York City This Week

New York City offers a wide array of live music every night. One can see established music acts in larger venues or discover equally-talented unknowns in small bars and clubs. Note that the following two concerts are among those that were scheduled for this week but have been postponed to later dates.
- John Mayer at the UBS Arena
- They Might Be Giants at the Bowery Ballroom
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 70+ live music events. Contact the venue regarding show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, February 28
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- The Ed Palermo Big Band at City Winery NYC
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Puma, Joe & Dave at the Anyway Cafe
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The Joe Taino Group at the Ear Inn
- Eli Bridges at the Red Lion
Tuesday, March 1 (Mardi Gras)
- Elton John at Barclays Center
- Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, Lolo Zouai at Madison Square Garden
- Hippo Campus, Jelani Aryeh at Brooklyn Steel
- Faye Webster, Kate Bollinger at Webster Hall
- Kasim Sultan’s Utopia at Sony Hall
- Steven Page at City Winery NYC
- Eric Slick, John Andrews, Lizzie No at the Knitting Factory
- Clem Snide at Joe’s Pub
- Poetica at Joe’s Pub
- Brother Joscephus & the Love Revolution at the Loft at City Winery
- Catcher, Threesome at Baby’s All Right
- Chaz Cardigan at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Leni Stern at the 55 Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Story/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, March 2
- Coyle Girelli, Livia Blanc at Mercury Lounge
- Elton John at Barclays Center
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Punch Brothers, Haley Heynderickx at the Beacon Theatre
- Beth Hart, Quinn Sullivan at the Town Hall
- Igorrr, Melt-Banana, Vowws at the Gramercy Theatre
- Hippo Campus, Jelani Aryeh at Webster Hall
- Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, King Buffalo at Brooklyn Steel
- aries, Brakence at Irving Plaza
- Sega Bodega, Eartheater at Elsewhere Hall
- Mike Stern at the Iridium
- Todd Carey, Nick Howard, Xaxa at the Loft at City Winery
- Michael Beharie at Union Pool
- Lili Anel at Chelsea Table + Stage
- Lord Wiffen (acoustic) at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
- Papa Vega at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Jack Marcin Wisniewski at the Anyway Café
Thursday, March 3
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Snow Patrol (acoustic) at the Town Hall
- AFI, Cold Cave at Terminal 5
- Superchunk, Torres at Brooklyn Steel
- Nation of Language at Webster Hall
- The Connells, the Library at Brooklyn Bowl
- aries, Brakence at Irving Plaza
- Kat Von D, Prayers at the Gramercy Theatre
- Aoife O’Donovan, Yasmin Williams at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Jake Clemons Band at City Winery NYC
- Peter Himmelman at City Vineyard
- Mattiel at Union Pool, Brooklyn
- The Besnard Lakes, Blessed at Baby’s All Right
- Shiner at Elsewhere Zone One
- Talib Kweli at the Blue Note
- Goodie Mob w. Ceelo Green at Sony Hall
- Mike Stern at the Iridium
- Breakfast Special at the Bitter End
- Leslie Mendelson, Connor Kennedy at the Loft at City Winery
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Beshken, Photay at IRL
- Masma Dream World, Colloboh at Public Records
- Kate Yeager, Wiliam Hinson at Mercury Lounge
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- SoulCake at the Anyway Café
- Towncryer at the Anyway Café
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion
