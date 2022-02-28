Live Music in New York City This Week

New York City offers a wide array of live music every night. One can see established music acts in larger venues or discover equally-talented unknowns in small bars and clubs. Note that the following two concerts are among those that were scheduled for this week but have been postponed to later dates.

John Mayer at the UBS Arena

They Might Be Giants at the Bowery Ballroom

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 70+ live music events. Contact the venue regarding show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, February 28

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

The Ed Palermo Big Band at City Winery NYC

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Puma, Joe & Dave at the Anyway Cafe

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The Joe Taino Group at the Ear Inn

Eli Bridges at the Red Lion

Tuesday, March 1 (Mardi Gras)

Elton John at Barclays Center

Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, Lolo Zouai at Madison Square Garden

Hippo Campus, Jelani Aryeh at Brooklyn Steel

Faye Webster, Kate Bollinger at Webster Hall

Kasim Sultan’s Utopia at Sony Hall

Steven Page at City Winery NYC

Eric Slick, John Andrews, Lizzie No at the Knitting Factory

Clem Snide at Joe’s Pub

Poetica at Joe’s Pub

Brother Joscephus & the Love Revolution at the Loft at City Winery

Catcher, Threesome at Baby’s All Right

Chaz Cardigan at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Leni Stern at the 55 Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Story/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, March 2

Coyle Girelli, Livia Blanc at Mercury Lounge

Elton John at Barclays Center

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Punch Brothers, Haley Heynderickx at the Beacon Theatre

Beth Hart, Quinn Sullivan at the Town Hall

Igorrr, Melt-Banana, Vowws at the Gramercy Theatre

Hippo Campus, Jelani Aryeh at Webster Hall

Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, King Buffalo at Brooklyn Steel

aries, Brakence at Irving Plaza

Sega Bodega, Eartheater at Elsewhere Hall

Mike Stern at the Iridium

Todd Carey, Nick Howard, Xaxa at the Loft at City Winery

Michael Beharie at Union Pool

Lili Anel at Chelsea Table + Stage

Lord Wiffen (acoustic) at Stitch Bar & Blues

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Papa Vega at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Jack Marcin Wisniewski at the Anyway Café

Thursday, March 3

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Snow Patrol (acoustic) at the Town Hall

AFI, Cold Cave at Terminal 5

Superchunk, Torres at Brooklyn Steel

Nation of Language at Webster Hall

The Connells, the Library at Brooklyn Bowl

aries, Brakence at Irving Plaza

Kat Von D, Prayers at the Gramercy Theatre

Aoife O’Donovan, Yasmin Williams at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Jake Clemons Band at City Winery NYC

Peter Himmelman at City Vineyard

Mattiel at Union Pool, Brooklyn

The Besnard Lakes, Blessed at Baby’s All Right

Shiner at Elsewhere Zone One

Talib Kweli at the Blue Note

Goodie Mob w. Ceelo Green at Sony Hall

Mike Stern at the Iridium

Breakfast Special at the Bitter End

Leslie Mendelson, Connor Kennedy at the Loft at City Winery

Pedrito Martinez at Drom

Beshken, Photay at IRL

Masma Dream World, Colloboh at Public Records

Kate Yeager, Wiliam Hinson at Mercury Lounge

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

SoulCake at the Anyway Café

Towncryer at the Anyway Café

Days of Wild at the Red Lion

