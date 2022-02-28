Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Snow Patrol at Terminal 5 on 4/30/19 / Everynight Charley

Live Music in New York City This Week

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

New York City offers a wide array of live music every night. One can see established music acts in larger venues or discover equally-talented unknowns in small bars and clubs. Note that the following two concerts are among those that were scheduled for this week but have been postponed to later dates.

  • John Mayer at the UBS Arena
  • They Might Be Giants at the Bowery Ballroom

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 70+ live music events. Contact the venue regarding show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, February 28

  • The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
  • The Ed Palermo Big Band at City Winery NYC
  • Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
  • The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
  • Puma, Joe & Dave at the Anyway Cafe
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • The Joe Taino Group at the Ear Inn
  • Eli Bridges at the Red Lion

Tuesday, March 1 (Mardi Gras)

  • Elton John at Barclays Center
  • Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, Lolo Zouai at Madison Square Garden
  • Hippo Campus, Jelani Aryeh at Brooklyn Steel
  • Faye Webster, Kate Bollinger at Webster Hall
  • Kasim Sultan’s Utopia at Sony Hall
  • Steven Page at City Winery NYC
  • Eric Slick, John Andrews, Lizzie No at the Knitting Factory
  • Clem Snide at Joe’s Pub
  • Poetica at Joe’s Pub
  • Brother Joscephus & the Love Revolution at the Loft at City Winery
  • Catcher, Threesome at Baby’s All Right
  • Chaz Cardigan at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Leni Stern at the 55 Bar
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Story/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
  • Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, March 2

  • Coyle Girelli, Livia Blanc at Mercury Lounge
  • Elton John at Barclays Center
  • David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
  • Punch Brothers, Haley Heynderickx at the Beacon Theatre
  • Beth Hart, Quinn Sullivan at the Town Hall
  • Igorrr, Melt-Banana, Vowws at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Hippo Campus, Jelani Aryeh at Webster Hall
  • Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, King Buffalo at Brooklyn Steel
  • aries, Brakence at Irving Plaza
  • Sega Bodega, Eartheater at Elsewhere Hall
  • Mike Stern at the Iridium
  • Todd Carey, Nick Howard, Xaxa at the Loft at City Winery
  • Michael Beharie at Union Pool
  • Lili Anel at Chelsea Table + Stage
  • Lord Wiffen (acoustic) at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
  • Papa Vega at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • Jack Marcin Wisniewski at the Anyway Café

Thursday, March 3

  • David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
  • Snow Patrol (acoustic) at the Town Hall
  • AFI, Cold Cave at Terminal 5
  • Superchunk, Torres at Brooklyn Steel
  • Nation of Language at Webster Hall
  • The Connells, the Library at Brooklyn Bowl
  • aries, Brakence at Irving Plaza
  • Kat Von D, Prayers at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Aoife O’Donovan, Yasmin Williams at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Jake Clemons Band at City Winery NYC
  • Peter Himmelman at City Vineyard
  • Mattiel at Union Pool, Brooklyn
  • The Besnard Lakes, Blessed at Baby’s All Right
  • Shiner at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Talib Kweli at the Blue Note
  • Goodie Mob w. Ceelo Green at Sony Hall
  • Mike Stern at the Iridium
  • Breakfast Special at the Bitter End
  • Leslie Mendelson, Connor Kennedy at the Loft at City Winery
  • Pedrito Martinez at Drom
  • Beshken, Photay at IRL
  • Masma Dream World, Colloboh at Public Records
  • Kate Yeager, Wiliam Hinson at Mercury Lounge
  • Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
  • SoulCake at the Anyway Café
  • Towncryer at the Anyway Café
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion

FOR THE FULL ARTICLE AND PHOTOS BY EVERYNIGHT CHARLEY, CLICK HERE!