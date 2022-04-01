Start April with Live Music in NYC

Justin Bieber, TobyMac, Bobby Weir & the Wolf Bros., the Revivalists, Steve Hackett, and Bob Moses are among the well-established musical artists that will perform in New York City this weekend. Newer rising artists including Andy Shauf, Sampa the Great, Genesis Owusu, Moonchild, Dragonforce, Boy Harsher and Inhaler will draw audiences that follow the latest buzz bands. Dozens of equally-talented yet generally undiscovered local musicians will perform in dozens of smaller bars and music venues.

Several live music events that were scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled, however. The following concerts will not happen this weekend. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.

They Might Be Giants at the Bowery Ballroom

Chet Faker at Terminal 5

Enter Shikari, Wargasm at Warsaw

Hoodcelebrityy at the Gramercy Theatre

Holy F*ck at Baby’s All Right

Geographer, Meija at the Bowery Ballroom

Everynight Charley and The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 70+ concerts this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Please note that some performing artists and establishments continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Friday, April 1

Justin Bieber at Barclays Center

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

TobyMac, Crowder, Cain, Cochren & Co., Terrian at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

The Revivalists, the Record Company at Radio City Music Hall

Jerry Rivera, Tony Vega at Palladium Times Square

Mo’nique at the St. George Theatre

Parquet Courts, Yu Su at Brooklyn Steel

Andy Shauf, Cassandra Jenkins at Webster Hall

Sampa the Great, KeiyaA at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Bedouine, Harriet Cohen at Brooklyn Made

joan, the WLDLFE at the Bowery Ballroom

Maxo Kream at Irving Plaza

Joseph at Opera House

The Soul Rebels w. Robin Thicke at the Brooklyn Bowl

The Dan Band at the Gramercy Theatre

Kyle, Leven Kali at Warsaw

Zachary Williams, Early James at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

L. Shankar at Roulette

Glen E. Friedman, Ian MacKaye at Rough Trade NYC

The Figgs at Mercury Lounge

Will Hoge w. Geoff Rickly at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Thelma & the Sleaze, Susu, Razor Braids at the Sultan Room

Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Bryan Dunn at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Paris_Monster at Nublu

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Café

Mac Gollehon & the Hispanic Mechanics, No Valentine, Curtis Suburban at Otto’s Shrunken Head

SquareWon at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

APB at Mercury Lounge

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, April 2

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Rauw Alejandro at Barclays Center

Bobby Weir & the Wolf Bros. at Radio City Music Hall

Genesis Owusu, Pachyman at the Bowery Ballroom

Bob Moses, Amtrac at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Parquet Courts, L’Rain at Brooklyn Steel

Moonchild, Austin Antoine, Sofiya Ballin at Irving Plaza

Low Cut Connie at Sony Hall

Boy Harsher, Twin Tribes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Zachary Williams, Early James at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Morris Day & the Time, the S.O.S. Band, the Dazz Band at the Kings Theatre

The Soul Rebels w. Robin Thicke at the Brooklyn Bowl

Devonté Hynes at the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Ata Kak at (le) Poisson Rouge

Ted Leo, Marissa Paternoster, Tami Hart at TV Eye, Queens

Club d’Elf with John Medeski at drom

Seafoam Walls, Mons Vi, Evan Wright at the Sultan Room

APB, Holmes at Mercury Lounge

True East, Cold Weather Company, Rory D’Lasnow at the Atlantic BKLN

Actors, Bootblack at Saint Vitus Bar

Wormhole at the Kingsland

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Upsides, Back 2 Zero, Charlie Blasberg & the Immortals, Questa at Arlene’s Grocery

The Wraycyclers, the Surf Junkies, Tsunami of Sound at Otto’e Shrunken Head

The SaRon Crenshaw band at Terra Blues

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Café

Sunday, April 3