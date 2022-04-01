Start April with Live Music in NYC

Justin Bieber, TobyMac, Bobby Weir & the Wolf Bros., the Revivalists, Steve Hackett, and Bob Moses are among the well-established musical artists that will perform in New York City this weekend. Newer rising artists including Andy Shauf, Sampa the Great, Genesis Owusu, Moonchild, Dragonforce, Boy Harsher and Inhaler will draw audiences that follow the latest buzz bands. Dozens of equally-talented yet generally undiscovered local musicians will perform in dozens of smaller bars and music venues.
Several live music events that were scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled, however. The following concerts will not happen this weekend. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.
- They Might Be Giants at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chet Faker at Terminal 5
- Enter Shikari, Wargasm at Warsaw
- Hoodcelebrityy at the Gramercy Theatre
- Holy F*ck at Baby’s All Right
- Geographer, Meija at the Bowery Ballroom
Everynight Charley and The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 70+ concerts this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Please note that some performing artists and establishments continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Friday, April 1
- Justin Bieber at Barclays Center
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- TobyMac, Crowder, Cain, Cochren & Co., Terrian at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- The Revivalists, the Record Company at Radio City Music Hall
- Jerry Rivera, Tony Vega at Palladium Times Square
- Mo’nique at the St. George Theatre
- Parquet Courts, Yu Su at Brooklyn Steel
- Andy Shauf, Cassandra Jenkins at Webster Hall
- Sampa the Great, KeiyaA at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bedouine, Harriet Cohen at Brooklyn Made
- joan, the WLDLFE at the Bowery Ballroom
- Maxo Kream at Irving Plaza
- Joseph at Opera House
- The Soul Rebels w. Robin Thicke at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The Dan Band at the Gramercy Theatre
- Kyle, Leven Kali at Warsaw
- Zachary Williams, Early James at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- L. Shankar at Roulette
- Glen E. Friedman, Ian MacKaye at Rough Trade NYC
- The Figgs at Mercury Lounge
- Will Hoge w. Geoff Rickly at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Thelma & the Sleaze, Susu, Razor Braids at the Sultan Room
- Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Bryan Dunn at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Paris_Monster at Nublu
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Café
- Mac Gollehon & the Hispanic Mechanics, No Valentine, Curtis Suburban at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- SquareWon at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- APB at Mercury Lounge
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, April 2
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Rauw Alejandro at Barclays Center
- Bobby Weir & the Wolf Bros. at Radio City Music Hall
- Genesis Owusu, Pachyman at the Bowery Ballroom
- Bob Moses, Amtrac at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Parquet Courts, L’Rain at Brooklyn Steel
- Moonchild, Austin Antoine, Sofiya Ballin at Irving Plaza
- Low Cut Connie at Sony Hall
- Boy Harsher, Twin Tribes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Zachary Williams, Early James at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Morris Day & the Time, the S.O.S. Band, the Dazz Band at the Kings Theatre
- The Soul Rebels w. Robin Thicke at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Devonté Hynes at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Ata Kak at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Ted Leo, Marissa Paternoster, Tami Hart at TV Eye, Queens
- Club d’Elf with John Medeski at drom
- Seafoam Walls, Mons Vi, Evan Wright at the Sultan Room
- APB, Holmes at Mercury Lounge
- True East, Cold Weather Company, Rory D’Lasnow at the Atlantic BKLN
- Actors, Bootblack at Saint Vitus Bar
- Wormhole at the Kingsland
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Upsides, Back 2 Zero, Charlie Blasberg & the Immortals, Questa at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Wraycyclers, the Surf Junkies, Tsunami of Sound at Otto’e Shrunken Head
- The SaRon Crenshaw band at Terra Blues
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
- The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Café
Sunday, April 3
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre (final performance)
- 2CELLOS, Matt Simons at Barclays Center
- Bobby Weir & the Wolf Bros. at Radio City Music Hall
- Steve Hackett at the Beacon Theatre
- Bob Moses, Amtrac at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Dragonforce, Firewind, Visions of Atlantis, Seven Spires at Irving Plaza
- Boy Harsher, Twin Tribes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Inhaler, Junior Mesa at Warsaw
- EXTC at Sony Hall
- Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets at City Winery NYC
- Jeffrey Gaines at the Iridium
- mssv, Shellshag at Mercury Lounge
- Fahrenheit 451, Rebelmatic, the High & Mighty, Maapa, Ape, Skum City, Fright, Bride Riot at the Bowery Electric
- Traitors, Left to Suffer, Wrist Meet Razor at the Kingsland Bar
- EverLectric, Seth Benjamin + the Philistines at the Bowery Electric
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Eli Bridges at the Red Lion
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Café
- String Duo at the Secret Speakeasy at the Museum of Interesting Things