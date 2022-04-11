The Best Live Music in NYC This Week

This week, Alt-J, Portugal. The Man, A-ha, the Script, Amos Lee, Little Feat, Daryl Hall, Todd Rundgren, Father John Misty, MO, Raekwon the Chef & Ghostface Killah, Superchunk, Torres, Fozzy, and the Circle Jerks will perform in front of large crowds. Good Great Fine OK, Easy Life, Man on Man, Tim Heidecker, Fuzz, the Districts, and July Talk are among the rising artists who will attract audiences “in the know.” Dozens of equally talented local acts will perform at the smaller bars and clubs.

Please note that several music events that were scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. The following concerts will not happen this week. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.

Regina Spektor at Carnegie Hall

Ann-Marie at Webster Hall

Cobra Man at the Bowery Ballroom

Sinead O’Connor at City Winery NYC

Ivan Julien at Rockwood Music Hall

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 70+ live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some performers and venues continue to require proof of vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Monday, April 11

Alt-J, Portugal. the Man, Cherry Glazerr at Madison Square Garden

Raekwon the Chef & Ghostface Killah at Sony Hall

Fozzy, Gold Frankincense and Myrrh, KrashKarma, the Nocturnal Affair at Irving Plaza

Sue Foley at the Iridium

Blind Channel, Palisades, Reach NYC at (le) Poisson Rouge

Connor Kelly & the Time Warp, Girl Skin at Mercury Lounge

Danielle Ponder at Nublu

City Country at the Anyway Café

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Papa Vega’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, April 12

A-ha at Radio City Music Hall

Little Feat at the Beacon Theatre

Good Great Fine OK, Mating Ritual at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Key Glock at Irving Plaza

Easy Life, Simpson at the Bowery Ballroom

Colin Hay at City Winery NYC

Man on Man at Saint Vitus Bar

Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia at the Iridium

The Talbott Brothers at Mercury Lounge

Carly Cosgrove at Baby’s All Right

System Exclusive at Union Pool

Danielle Ponder at Nublu

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Sanford: the Band at the Anyway Café

Christian Lee Hutson at Baby’s All Right

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, April 13

Superchunk at Rough Trade

Superchunk, Torres at Webster Hall

Set It Off, Stand Atlantic, As It Is, No Love for the Middle Child at Irving Plaza

Amorphis, Hoaxed, UADA at the Gramercy Theatre

Yumi Zouma, NoSo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

together PANGEA at Brooklyn Made

Colin Hay at City Winery NYC

Hollis Brown at Cafe Wha?

Bright Light Bright Light at Joe’s Pub

System Exclusive at TV Eye

Michael Daves & Andy Statman at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Bitch at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Mulebone at the Bitter End

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Danielle Ponder at Nublu

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café

The Brothers Yee at the 11th St. Bar

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, April 14