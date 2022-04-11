The Best Live Music in NYC This Week

This week, Alt-J, Portugal. The Man, A-ha, the Script, Amos Lee, Little Feat, Daryl Hall, Todd Rundgren, Father John Misty, MO, Raekwon the Chef & Ghostface Killah, Superchunk, Torres, Fozzy, and the Circle Jerks will perform in front of large crowds. Good Great Fine OK, Easy Life, Man on Man, Tim Heidecker, Fuzz, the Districts, and July Talk are among the rising artists who will attract audiences “in the know.” Dozens of equally talented local acts will perform at the smaller bars and clubs.
Please note that several music events that were scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. The following concerts will not happen this week. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.
- Regina Spektor at Carnegie Hall
- Ann-Marie at Webster Hall
- Cobra Man at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sinead O’Connor at City Winery NYC
- Ivan Julien at Rockwood Music Hall
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 70+ live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some performers and venues continue to require proof of vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Monday, April 11
- Alt-J, Portugal. the Man, Cherry Glazerr at Madison Square Garden
- Raekwon the Chef & Ghostface Killah at Sony Hall
- Fozzy, Gold Frankincense and Myrrh, KrashKarma, the Nocturnal Affair at Irving Plaza
- Sue Foley at the Iridium
- Blind Channel, Palisades, Reach NYC at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Connor Kelly & the Time Warp, Girl Skin at Mercury Lounge
- Danielle Ponder at Nublu
- City Country at the Anyway Café
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Papa Vega’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, April 12
- A-ha at Radio City Music Hall
- Little Feat at the Beacon Theatre
- Good Great Fine OK, Mating Ritual at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Key Glock at Irving Plaza
- Easy Life, Simpson at the Bowery Ballroom
- Colin Hay at City Winery NYC
- Man on Man at Saint Vitus Bar
- Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia at the Iridium
- The Talbott Brothers at Mercury Lounge
- Carly Cosgrove at Baby’s All Right
- System Exclusive at Union Pool
- Danielle Ponder at Nublu
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Sanford: the Band at the Anyway Café
- Christian Lee Hutson at Baby’s All Right
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, April 13
- Superchunk at Rough Trade
- Superchunk, Torres at Webster Hall
- Set It Off, Stand Atlantic, As It Is, No Love for the Middle Child at Irving Plaza
- Amorphis, Hoaxed, UADA at the Gramercy Theatre
- Yumi Zouma, NoSo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- together PANGEA at Brooklyn Made
- Colin Hay at City Winery NYC
- Hollis Brown at Cafe Wha?
- Bright Light Bright Light at Joe’s Pub
- System Exclusive at TV Eye
- Michael Daves & Andy Statman at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Bitch at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Mulebone at the Bitter End
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Danielle Ponder at Nublu
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café
- The Brothers Yee at the 11th St. Bar
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, April 14
- DonBlackCat & Friends, Christian Dryden & Friends, the Cynz, Gina Healy Dreamband, Joey Kelly All Stars, Tiny Pinecones, Puma Perl & Friends, Luigi “Babe” Scorcia, Stephanie Marie at the Parkside Lounge
- The Script, Calum Scott at Radio City Music Hall
- Amos Lee at the Beacon Theatre
- Daryl Hall, Todd Rundgren at Carnegie Hall
- Father John Misty at the Rainbow Room
- MO, Tezatalks at Webster Hall
- Circle Jerks, 7 Seconds, Negative Approach at Irving Plaza
- Tim Heidecker (and His Very Good Band) at the Bowery Ballroom
- Fuzz, Ice Balloons at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Districts, Francis of Delirium, Vanillaroma at Warsaw
- July Talk, Shilpa Ray at the Gramercy Theatre
- Hulder,, Spectral Wound at Brooklyn Made
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Albert Cummings at the Iridium
- Steve Poltz at City Vineyard
- Nick and the Old Sport, Claudi at the Knitting Factory
- Colleen Green, Ben Katzman’s DeGreaser, Shred Flintstone, Dropper at the Sultan Room
- Michael Love Michael (with the Lovers), Medusa, Demi God, Nussy Andrews, Antpuke at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Riot Antigone, Desert Sharkes Eevie Echoes at Elsewhere Zone One
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Reggie King Sears & His Juke Joint Allstars at Terra Blues
- Gooseberry, Jack West, Alexander Simone at the Bowery Electric
- Strange Magik (solo) at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Heat Death, Joudy, Reduction Plan, Night Night at Berlin
- Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Emma Jude at the Anyway Café
- Caleb Wright at the Anyway Café
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion