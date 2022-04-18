alt-J & Portugal. The Man’s Shiny MSG Debut

The Garden was alight with fake candles and real music last week, on April 11, for fans of not one, but two dynamic bands. (Three if you include Cherry Glazerr, the opener who shone just as brightly.)

For many, playing Madison Square Garden is a life goal – a true buzz-worthy achievement. For Alt-J and Portugal. The Man, it was the thrill of a lifetime; a feeling that extended ferociously and graciously into eyes, ears, hearts, and souls of the adoring audience. Don’t believe us? Check out these stunning, immersive, and simple (but effective) images taken right from the crowd. Photographer Ehud Lazin encapsulated the alternative rock jamming, the quaint stage production, and the overall joy for us, and for all of you, as seen in the following photo gallery.

Photos by Ehud Lazin

