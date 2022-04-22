Enjoy Live Music in NYC This Weekend

From arenas to small bars, Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Please note that some performing artists and establishments continue to ask for proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Friday, April 22
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Charli XCX at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- The Story So Far, Joyce Manor, Mom Jeans, Microwave at Terminal 5
- Electric Hot Tuna w. Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Carnegie Hall
- Snow tha Product, AJ Hernz at Webster Hall
- Johnny Orlando, Gus at Irving Plaza
- Old 97’s at Brooklyn Made
- Smokepurpp, Richie Weiss, Yung Dred at Elsewhere Hall
- The Main Squeeze, Cloudchord at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Martin Sexton at City Winery NYC
- Mephiskapheles, Mustard Plug, Catbite at the Monarch
- Caleb Hawley, Phoebe Katis at Nublu
- VR Sex, Lunacy at Saint Vitus Bar
- Handsome Boy Modeling School at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Barton Stanley David at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Jane Lee Hooker, Tom Clark & the High Action Boys at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Beechwood, Slow Fiction, Beau at Mercury Lounge
- Queen V at the Cutting Room
- My Idea at TV Eye
- Colatura, Deep Sea Peach Tree, Groupie at the Sultan Room
- Heavenly Faded, Phantom Rocket, the Dreamland Fire, Silver Relics at Arlene’s Grocery
- Elefantkiller, Jennifer Blowdryer, Methmatics, ReWd MiMz, Exit 99, KMI at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Café
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Eric Prydz at Nebula
Saturday, April 23
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Charli XCX at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Alejandra Guzman, Paulina Rubio at the United Palace
- Lucky Daye, Joyce Wrice at Terminal 5
- Ben Bohmer at Brooklyn Steel
- Madball, Murphy’s Law, Burn, Wisdom in Chains, the Capturers at Tompkins Square Park
- The Bogmen at the Bowery Ballroom
- El Ten Eleven at Brooklyn Made
- Leon Vynehall, JDH & Dave P, James Bangura at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Greet Death, Infant Island at Saint Vitus Bar
- Dayseeker, Holding Absence, Thornhill, Caskets at the Knitting Factory
- Rotimi, HoodCelebrityy at the Gramercy Theatre
- Sister Nancy, Selector Mossman at the Market Hotel
- Nektar at the Cutting Room
- The Mummies, Mala Vista, Von Mons at Elsewhere Hall
- Ed Schrader’s Music Beat at Union Pool
- Dude of Life at the Loft at City Winery
- Dogs in a Pile at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Spafford at Sony Hall
- Dryclean, Late Slip, Rob Mastrianni at Mercury Lounge
- Magic Giant, Ashley Hess at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band at Connolly’s Klub 45
- Jill Fiore, Kelley Swindall, Riptide, Gin Minsky at the Bowery Electric
- The Capturers at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Pinc Louds (solo) at Unit J
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Linda Draper at Pete’s Candy Store
- Female Genius at Howl! Happening
- SoulCake at Hekate Café
- Stew Cutler at the 55 Bar
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
Sunday, April 24
- Lil Durk at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Indigo De Souza, Horse Jumper of Love, Friendship at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Biffy Clyro, Dead Poet Society at Irving Plaza
- Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Steele FC, Panther Hollow, Sage Sparks at Baby’s All Right
- Night Lovell at the Gramercy Theatre
- Elina Duni, Rob Luft at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Ivan Julien at TV Eye
- The Richard Lloyd Group at the Loft at City Winery
- Dropper, Nevva, Tea Eater at Mercury Lounge
- Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- The Meetles in Tomnpkins Square Park
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café
- The Hipp Pipps, the Seratonians, DonBlackCat & Friends at Otto’s Shrunken Head