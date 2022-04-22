Enjoy Live Music in NYC This Weekend

From arenas to small bars, Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Please note that some performing artists and establishments continue to ask for proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Friday, April 22

Phish at Madison Square Garden

Charli XCX at the Hammerstein Ballroom

The Story So Far, Joyce Manor, Mom Jeans, Microwave at Terminal 5

Electric Hot Tuna w. Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Carnegie Hall

Snow tha Product, AJ Hernz at Webster Hall

Johnny Orlando, Gus at Irving Plaza

Old 97’s at Brooklyn Made

Smokepurpp, Richie Weiss, Yung Dred at Elsewhere Hall

The Main Squeeze, Cloudchord at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Martin Sexton at City Winery NYC

Mephiskapheles, Mustard Plug, Catbite at the Monarch

Caleb Hawley, Phoebe Katis at Nublu

VR Sex, Lunacy at Saint Vitus Bar

Handsome Boy Modeling School at the Brooklyn Bowl

Barton Stanley David at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Jane Lee Hooker, Tom Clark & the High Action Boys at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Beechwood, Slow Fiction, Beau at Mercury Lounge

Queen V at the Cutting Room

My Idea at TV Eye

Colatura, Deep Sea Peach Tree, Groupie at the Sultan Room

Heavenly Faded, Phantom Rocket, the Dreamland Fire, Silver Relics at Arlene’s Grocery

Elefantkiller, Jennifer Blowdryer, Methmatics, ReWd MiMz, Exit 99, KMI at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Café

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Eric Prydz at Nebula

Saturday, April 23

Alejandra Guzman, Paulina Rubio at the United Palace

Lucky Daye, Joyce Wrice at Terminal 5

Ben Bohmer at Brooklyn Steel

Madball, Murphy’s Law, Burn, Wisdom in Chains, the Capturers at Tompkins Square Park

The Bogmen at the Bowery Ballroom

El Ten Eleven at Brooklyn Made

Leon Vynehall, JDH & Dave P, James Bangura at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Greet Death, Infant Island at Saint Vitus Bar

Dayseeker, Holding Absence, Thornhill, Caskets at the Knitting Factory

Rotimi, HoodCelebrityy at the Gramercy Theatre

Sister Nancy, Selector Mossman at the Market Hotel

Nektar at the Cutting Room

The Mummies, Mala Vista, Von Mons at Elsewhere Hall

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat at Union Pool

Dude of Life at the Loft at City Winery

Dogs in a Pile at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Spafford at Sony Hall

Dryclean, Late Slip, Rob Mastrianni at Mercury Lounge

Magic Giant, Ashley Hess at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band at Connolly’s Klub 45

Jill Fiore, Kelley Swindall, Riptide, Gin Minsky at the Bowery Electric

The Capturers at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Pinc Louds (solo) at Unit J

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Linda Draper at Pete’s Candy Store

Female Genius at Howl! Happening

SoulCake at Hekate Café

Stew Cutler at the 55 Bar

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Sunday, April 24