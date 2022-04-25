Live Music Will Rock NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in new York City this week. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Please note that some performing artists and establishments continue to ask for proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Monday, April 25

Angelique Kidjo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Sean Paul at Elsewhere Hall

Lucky Daye at Terminal 5

Ashe, the Brook & the Bluff at Webster Hall

Pedro the Lion, Oceanator at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Saba, femdot., Amindi, MFnMelo at Brooklyn Steel

Shawn Colvin, Clarence Bucaro at City Winery NYC

Catcher, Stella Rose & the Dead Language, Shallowhalo at Elsewhere Zone One

The Jim Campilongo Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Leah Tash, Banshee Tree at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn

Papa Vega w. Caitlin at the Anyway Café

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Tuesday, April 26

Olivia Rodrigo, Holly Humberstone at Radio City Music Hall

Angelique Kidjo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Sean Paul at Elsewhere Hall

Fontaines D.C., Just Mustard at Brooklyn Steel

Ashe, the Brook & the Bluff at Webster Hall

Anson Seabra, Em Beihold at the Bowery Ballroom

Shawn Colvin, Clarence Buaro at City Winery NYC

Eric Johnson at Sony Hall

Lala Lala, Sarah Squirm, Elton Aura at (le) Poisson Rouge

The Weather Station, Sam Amidon at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

They Hate Change at Rough Trade NYC

Elujay at Baby’s All Right

Eric Hölljes at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Leni Stern at the 55 Bar

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Wednesday, April 27

Olivia Rodrigo, Holly Humberstone at Radio City Music Hall

Joan Manuel Serrat at the Beacon Theatre

Fontaines D.C., Just Mustard at Brooklyn Steel

The Band Camino, Flor, Hastings at Terminal 5

Jawbreaker, the Linda Lindas, Worriers at Irving Plaza

mike. at Webster Hall

Hovvdy at the Bowery Ballroom

Riverside, Keith Semple at the Gramercy Theatre

Jessie J (acoustic) at (le) Poisson Rouge

John Mark McMillan, John Mark Pantana at the Knitting Factory

Altin Gün, Sessa at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Miles Francis, Kalbells, RaFia at the Sultan Room

Animal Sun, Kelsy Karter at Mercury Lounge

The Oz Noy Trio at the Bitter End

Kyshona at Joe’s Pub

The Amish Outlaws at Cafe Wha?

Caroline Spence, Brooke Annibale at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Ray Greiche Band at the 11th St. Bar

Lord Wiffin at Stitch Bar & Blues

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Thursday, April 28