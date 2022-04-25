Live Music Will Rock NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in new York City this week. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Please note that some performing artists and establishments continue to ask for proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Monday, April 25
- Angelique Kidjo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
- Sean Paul at Elsewhere Hall
- Lucky Daye at Terminal 5
- Ashe, the Brook & the Bluff at Webster Hall
- Pedro the Lion, Oceanator at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Saba, femdot., Amindi, MFnMelo at Brooklyn Steel
- Shawn Colvin, Clarence Bucaro at City Winery NYC
- Catcher, Stella Rose & the Dead Language, Shallowhalo at Elsewhere Zone One
- The Jim Campilongo Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Leah Tash, Banshee Tree at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn
- Papa Vega w. Caitlin at the Anyway Café
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
Tuesday, April 26
- Olivia Rodrigo, Holly Humberstone at Radio City Music Hall
- Angelique Kidjo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
- Sean Paul at Elsewhere Hall
- Fontaines D.C., Just Mustard at Brooklyn Steel
- Ashe, the Brook & the Bluff at Webster Hall
- Anson Seabra, Em Beihold at the Bowery Ballroom
- Shawn Colvin, Clarence Buaro at City Winery NYC
- Eric Johnson at Sony Hall
- Lala Lala, Sarah Squirm, Elton Aura at (le) Poisson Rouge
- The Weather Station, Sam Amidon at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- They Hate Change at Rough Trade NYC
- Elujay at Baby’s All Right
- Eric Hölljes at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- Leni Stern at the 55 Bar
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
Wednesday, April 27
- Olivia Rodrigo, Holly Humberstone at Radio City Music Hall
- Joan Manuel Serrat at the Beacon Theatre
- Fontaines D.C., Just Mustard at Brooklyn Steel
- The Band Camino, Flor, Hastings at Terminal 5
- Jawbreaker, the Linda Lindas, Worriers at Irving Plaza
- mike. at Webster Hall
- Hovvdy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Riverside, Keith Semple at the Gramercy Theatre
- Jessie J (acoustic) at (le) Poisson Rouge
- John Mark McMillan, John Mark Pantana at the Knitting Factory
- Altin Gün, Sessa at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Miles Francis, Kalbells, RaFia at the Sultan Room
- Animal Sun, Kelsy Karter at Mercury Lounge
- The Oz Noy Trio at the Bitter End
- Kyshona at Joe’s Pub
- The Amish Outlaws at Cafe Wha?
- Caroline Spence, Brooke Annibale at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Ray Greiche Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Lord Wiffin at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
Thursday, April 28
- Burna Boy at Madison Square Garden
- Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, Wage War, Lilith Czar at Prudential Center
- Arch Enemy, Behemoth, Napalm Death, Unto Others at Terminal 5
- Dom Flemons at Symphony Space
- Jawbreaker, the Linda Lindas, Worriers at Irving Plaza
- Jessie J (acoustic) at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Girl Talk, Hugh Augustine at Brooklyn Steel
- Cimafunk, Gentleman Brawlers at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Big K.R.I.T., Elhae at the Gramercy Theatre
- Flipper, Fletcher at the Monarch
- Destruction, Nervosa, Sunlord, VX36 at Elsewhere Hall
- Altin Gün, Sessa at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- ericdoa, Glasear, Juno at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Lil Smokies at Brooklyn Made
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Tall Juan (solo), Breanna Barbara (solo), Adam Amram (solo) at the Sultan Room
- Kathy Zimmer at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- The Brian Charette Piano Trio at Mezzrow
- Heat Death, Thus Love, Kenmujo, Pons, War Violet at Berlin
- Jess McAvoy at the Bitter End
- Jazz Gypsies, BTM, Wicked Exorcist, Frank Wood & His NYC Allstars Band, Rainbrain, the Michael J. Potter Experience at the Parkside Lounge
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- Shawn Holt & the Teardrops at Terra Blues
- Morgan O’Kane at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Alexandra Castano at the Anyway Café
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion