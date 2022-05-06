Take Mom to a Concert This Weekend!

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Friday, May 6

Scorpions, Chirkutt at Madison Square Garden

Boyz II Men, Keyshia Cole, El DeBarge, Musiq Soulchild, Tank, Avant, Dru Hill, Big Daddy Kane, Funk Flex at Barclays Center

Florence + the Machine at Alice Tully Hall

Alesso, Acraze at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

Jhay Cortez at Terminal 5

Jacob Collier at Brooklyn Steel

Old Crow Medicine Show, Molly Tuttle at Webster Hall

The Watkins Family Hour at Adler Hall

Jason Moran at the Town Hall

Rivers of Nihil, Fallujah, Alluvial, Warforged at the Monarch

Ricky Montgomery, Lyn Lapid at Irving Plaza

Stryper, Rahway at Palladium Times Square

Code Orange, Vended, Loathe, Dying Wish at Warsaw

The Warning at the Gramercy Theatre

Dijon at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sir Chloe at the Bowery Ballroom

Jeff “Skunk” Baxter at the Iridium

Warthog, Fairytale at TV Eye

Joey Dosik at Brooklyn Made

Sports Team, Been Stellar at Bar Freda

Empty Country, Charles Bissell, Field Mouse at the Knitting Factory

Soraia w. Kurt Baker, Ryan Hamilton, Bayaz at Berlin

Monica Passin & Monette at Pangea

Gotham Rockets, Joy Buzzer, Sarah the Mouse at Otto’s Shrunken Head

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Strange Majik at Rockood Music Hall, Stage 2

Barynya at the Anyway Café

Saturday, May 7

The Regrettes (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC

Rotting Christ, Borknagar, Abigail Williams, Ghost Bath, Stormruler at Saint Vitus Bar

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room

The Steve Marshall Band, The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons at Radio City Music Hall

Jon Batiste at Carnegie Hall

Ja Rule, Ashanti, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Lil Mo at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

The Blues Brothers at the St. George Theatre, Staten Island

Yngwie Malmsteen, Kurt Deimer at the Gramercy Theatre

Janis Ian, Livingston Taylor, Tom Chapin at Adler Hall

Destroyer, Rosali at Brooklyn Steel

Jacob Collier at Irving Plaza

Lingua Ignota at (le) Poisson Rouge

Nilüfer Yanya, Tasha, Ada Lea at Webster Hall

Warthog, the Chisel, Impalers, Flower, Tower 7 at the Bowery Ballroom

Hatchie, Caroline Loveglow at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Chats, Mean Jeans at Warsaw

Candlebox (acoustic) at City Winery NYC

Local H, Rookie at the Bowery Electric

Tommy James & the Shondells at Palladium Times Square

Jeff “Skunk” Baxter at the Iridium

Prep at Brooklyn Made

The Josephine Network, La Banda Chuska, Pinc Louds, Adam Amram Family Band at TV Eye

La Neve at Trans-Pecos, Queens

Cristina Vane at the Jalopy Theatre

The Steve Marshall Band at Stitch Bar & Blues

NOTNORTH, OK King, Themme, Tony & the Kiki at Arlene’s Grocery

Wiped Out, Blue Wave Theory, the Chillers at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe

Joe Brack, Andrew Sherman at the Bitter End

Galdort Gumbo & the Righteous Cats at the Bitter End

Sunday, May 8 (Mothers Day)