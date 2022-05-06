Take Mom to a Concert This Weekend!

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Friday, May 6
- Scorpions, Chirkutt at Madison Square Garden
- Boyz II Men, Keyshia Cole, El DeBarge, Musiq Soulchild, Tank, Avant, Dru Hill, Big Daddy Kane, Funk Flex at Barclays Center
- Florence + the Machine at Alice Tully Hall
- Alesso, Acraze at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Jhay Cortez at Terminal 5
- Jacob Collier at Brooklyn Steel
- Old Crow Medicine Show, Molly Tuttle at Webster Hall
- The Watkins Family Hour at Adler Hall
- Jason Moran at the Town Hall
- Rivers of Nihil, Fallujah, Alluvial, Warforged at the Monarch
- Ricky Montgomery, Lyn Lapid at Irving Plaza
- Stryper, Rahway at Palladium Times Square
- Code Orange, Vended, Loathe, Dying Wish at Warsaw
- The Warning at the Gramercy Theatre
- Dijon at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sir Chloe at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jeff “Skunk” Baxter at the Iridium
- Warthog, Fairytale at TV Eye
- Joey Dosik at Brooklyn Made
- Sports Team, Been Stellar at Bar Freda
- Empty Country, Charles Bissell, Field Mouse at the Knitting Factory
- Soraia w. Kurt Baker, Ryan Hamilton, Bayaz at Berlin
- Monica Passin & Monette at Pangea
- Gotham Rockets, Joy Buzzer, Sarah the Mouse at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Strange Majik at Rockood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Barynya at the Anyway Café
Saturday, May 7
- The Regrettes (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- Rotting Christ, Borknagar, Abigail Williams, Ghost Bath, Stormruler at Saint Vitus Bar
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room
- The Steve Marshall Band, The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons at Radio City Music Hall
- Jon Batiste at Carnegie Hall
- Ja Rule, Ashanti, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Lil Mo at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- The Blues Brothers at the St. George Theatre, Staten Island
- Yngwie Malmsteen, Kurt Deimer at the Gramercy Theatre
- Janis Ian, Livingston Taylor, Tom Chapin at Adler Hall
- Destroyer, Rosali at Brooklyn Steel
- Jacob Collier at Irving Plaza
- Lingua Ignota at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Nilüfer Yanya, Tasha, Ada Lea at Webster Hall
- Warthog, the Chisel, Impalers, Flower, Tower 7 at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hatchie, Caroline Loveglow at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Chats, Mean Jeans at Warsaw
- Candlebox (acoustic) at City Winery NYC
- Local H, Rookie at the Bowery Electric
- Tommy James & the Shondells at Palladium Times Square
- Jeff “Skunk” Baxter at the Iridium
- Prep at Brooklyn Made
- The Josephine Network, La Banda Chuska, Pinc Louds, Adam Amram Family Band at TV Eye
- La Neve at Trans-Pecos, Queens
- Cristina Vane at the Jalopy Theatre
- The Steve Marshall Band at Stitch Bar & Blues
- NOTNORTH, OK King, Themme, Tony & the Kiki at Arlene’s Grocery
- Wiped Out, Blue Wave Theory, the Chillers at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe
- Joe Brack, Andrew Sherman at the Bitter End
- Galdort Gumbo & the Righteous Cats at the Bitter End
Sunday, May 8 (Mothers Day)
- Simple Plan, Sum 41, Set It Off at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Roberto Carlos at Radio City Music Hall
- Rina Sawayana, Hana at Brooklyn Steel
- Nightwish, Beast in Black at Terminal 5
- Cut Copy, Suzanne Kraft at Webster Hall
- Lingua Ignota at (le) Poisson Rouge
- The Regrettes, Alex Lahey at Irving Plaza
- Darlingside, the Ballroom Thieves at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Joeboy at the Gramercy Theatre
- Darlene Love at City Winery NYC
- MC5, Shilpa Ray at Warsaw
- Lucy & Suzzy Roche w. Anna Egge, Julie Gold, Loudon Wainwright III at the Loft at City Winery
- Felix Slim at the Red Lion
- The Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Francois Wiss at the Anyway Café
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar