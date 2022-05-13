This Weekend’s Best Live Music Events in NYC

The live music scene is back in full swing, from arenas to small bars. This recurring feature highlights listings of some of the best live music coming to new York City in the immediate future. It also celebrates via photographs some of the musicians who have performed live in the past few days.

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Friday, May 13

Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, Scowl at Madison Square Garden

Disclosure at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, the Black Dahlia Murder, Stick to Your Guns at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Jessie James Decker, Adam Doleac at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Youssou Ndour at Carnegie Hall

Rina Sawayama, Hana at Terminal 5

Beach Bunny, Wednesday, Ky Voss at Brooklyn Steel

Freddie Gibbs at Irving Plaza

Mariah the Scientist, Dess Dior at Webster Hall

Good Riddance, War on Women at the Kingsland

Carsie Blanton at (le) Poisson Rouge

Pedro Capo at Sony Hall

Paul Cauthen, Taylor McCall at the Brooklyn Bowl

Corrosion of Conformity, John Garcia & BoG, Orange Goblin, Mothership, Black Tusk, Sasquatch, Holy Death Trio, Geezer, Howling Giant, Leather Lung at the Knockdown Center

Kevin Morby at Rough Trade

Stunna 4 Vegas at the Gramercy Theatre

Molchat Doma, Pompeya at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Pinkpantheress at 88 Palace

The Nude Party at Brooklyn Made

The Dead Tongues, Elijah Wolf at the Sultan Room

Too Many Zooz, High and Mighty Brass Band aboard the Liberty Belle

Elder Island, Jordann at Elsewhere Hall

Suki Waterhouse, Jane. at Elsewhere Zone One

Kitchen Dwellers, the Eugene Tyler Band at Mercury Lounge

Evolfo, Dropper, Big Girl at TV Eye

Annie DiRusso at Baby’s All Right

The Lonesome Prairie Dogs w. Lenny Kaye, Tammy Faye Starlite, Cliff Westfall, Sean Kershaw, Jordan McLean, Lil’ Mo Monica Passin, Matt Basile at the Cutting Room

Jason Bieler & Jeff Scott Soto at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Caitlin Krisko & the Broadcast, Lizzie & the Makers at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Ritualists, Gritty Kitty, Heavenly Faded, Buffohaus at Heaven Can Wait

The TarantinosNYC, the Hipp Pipps, the Reverb Kings at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Café

Gina Healy Dreamband at Stitch Bar & Blues

Saturday, May 14

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Interpol, Tycho, Matthew Dear at the Kings Theatre

Ryan Adams (solo) at Carnegie Hall

Rex Orange County, Phony PPL at Forest Hills Stadium

Disclosure at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

070 Shake at Terminal 5

Beach Bunny, Wednesday, Ky Voss at Brooklyn Steel

Mariah the Scientist at Irving Plaza

Midlake, Caveman at the Bowery Ballroom

Charlie Zaa at the Palladium Times Square

Sick of It All, Agnostic Front, Murphy’s Law, Ignite, Crown of Thornz, the Fight, Threat 2 Society, Combust, Subzero at the Monarch

Bakar, Fade Em All at Warsaw

Bambara, Wombo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Ignite at the Monarch

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band at the St. George Theatre

Baroness, Torche, King Buffalo, Inter Arma, Cloakroom, Warhorse, Silvertomb, Yatra, Brume, Somnuri, Green Druid at the Knockdown Center

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at City Winery NYC

Market, Joanna Sternberg & Wendy Eisenberg at Elsewhere Zone One

Groovl1n at (le) Poisson Rouge

Eric Krasno, Son Little at the Brooklyn Bowl

Misery Index, Origin, Wolf King, Wake at Saint Vitus Bar

Bad Cop/Bad Cop, the Homeless Gospel Choir at Trans-Pecos

Monophonics at Brooklyn Made

Heart of Afghanistan at the Atlantic BKLN

Hammerbrain, Coffin Daggers, Dying Breed, Noogie, Spike Polite & Sewage NYC, Skitzopilos at Tompkins Square Park

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room

Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Sunday, May 15