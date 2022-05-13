This Weekend’s Best Live Music Events in NYC

The live music scene is back in full swing, from arenas to small bars. This recurring feature highlights listings of some of the best live music coming to new York City in the immediate future. It also celebrates via photographs some of the musicians who have performed live in the past few days.
Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Friday, May 13
- Limp Bizkit, $not, Wargasm UK, Scowl at Madison Square Garden
- Disclosure at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, the Black Dahlia Murder, Stick to Your Guns at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Jessie James Decker, Adam Doleac at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Youssou Ndour at Carnegie Hall
- Rina Sawayama, Hana at Terminal 5
- Beach Bunny, Wednesday, Ky Voss at Brooklyn Steel
- Freddie Gibbs at Irving Plaza
- Mariah the Scientist, Dess Dior at Webster Hall
- Good Riddance, War on Women at the Kingsland
- Carsie Blanton at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Pedro Capo at Sony Hall
- Paul Cauthen, Taylor McCall at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Corrosion of Conformity, John Garcia & BoG, Orange Goblin, Mothership, Black Tusk, Sasquatch, Holy Death Trio, Geezer, Howling Giant, Leather Lung at the Knockdown Center
- Kevin Morby at Rough Trade
- Stunna 4 Vegas at the Gramercy Theatre
- Molchat Doma, Pompeya at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Pinkpantheress at 88 Palace
- The Nude Party at Brooklyn Made
- The Dead Tongues, Elijah Wolf at the Sultan Room
- Too Many Zooz, High and Mighty Brass Band aboard the Liberty Belle
- Elder Island, Jordann at Elsewhere Hall
- Suki Waterhouse, Jane. at Elsewhere Zone One
- Kitchen Dwellers, the Eugene Tyler Band at Mercury Lounge
- Evolfo, Dropper, Big Girl at TV Eye
- Annie DiRusso at Baby’s All Right
- The Lonesome Prairie Dogs w. Lenny Kaye, Tammy Faye Starlite, Cliff Westfall, Sean Kershaw, Jordan McLean, Lil’ Mo Monica Passin, Matt Basile at the Cutting Room
- Jason Bieler & Jeff Scott Soto at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Caitlin Krisko & the Broadcast, Lizzie & the Makers at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Ritualists, Gritty Kitty, Heavenly Faded, Buffohaus at Heaven Can Wait
- The TarantinosNYC, the Hipp Pipps, the Reverb Kings at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Café
- Gina Healy Dreamband at Stitch Bar & Blues
Saturday, May 14
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Interpol, Tycho, Matthew Dear at the Kings Theatre
- Ryan Adams (solo) at Carnegie Hall
- Rex Orange County, Phony PPL at Forest Hills Stadium
- Disclosure at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- 070 Shake at Terminal 5
- Beach Bunny, Wednesday, Ky Voss at Brooklyn Steel
- Mariah the Scientist at Irving Plaza
- Midlake, Caveman at the Bowery Ballroom
- Charlie Zaa at the Palladium Times Square
- Sick of It All, Agnostic Front, Murphy’s Law, Ignite, Crown of Thornz, the Fight, Threat 2 Society, Combust, Subzero at the Monarch
- Bakar, Fade Em All at Warsaw
- Bambara, Wombo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ignite at the Monarch
- Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band at the St. George Theatre
- Baroness, Torche, King Buffalo, Inter Arma, Cloakroom, Warhorse, Silvertomb, Yatra, Brume, Somnuri, Green Druid at the Knockdown Center
- The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at City Winery NYC
- Market, Joanna Sternberg & Wendy Eisenberg at Elsewhere Zone One
- Groovl1n at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Eric Krasno, Son Little at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Misery Index, Origin, Wolf King, Wake at Saint Vitus Bar
- Bad Cop/Bad Cop, the Homeless Gospel Choir at Trans-Pecos
- Monophonics at Brooklyn Made
- Heart of Afghanistan at the Atlantic BKLN
- Hammerbrain, Coffin Daggers, Dying Breed, Noogie, Spike Polite & Sewage NYC, Skitzopilos at Tompkins Square Park
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room
- Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
Sunday, May 15
- Deftones, Gojira, Poppy at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Interpol, Tycho, Matthew Dear at the Kings Theatre
- Gavin DeGraw at City Winery NYC
- Band of Heathens at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Winona Oak, Oh Wonder at Brooklyn Steel
- Remo Drive, Boyish, Heart to Gold at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Madball, Burn, Shutdown, the Capturers, No Redeeming Social Value, Kings Never Die, School Drugs, One Choice at the Monarch
- High on Fire, Red Fang, Dead Meadow, Big Business, Left Lane Cruiser, Telekenetic Yeti, High Reeper, Stinking Lizaveta, Mother Iron Horse, Greenbeard at the Knockdown Center
- Red Baraat, Son Rompe Pera, Ethan Lipton, Mamie Minch, Tamar Korn at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Andy Hull, Creeks at Irving Plaza
- Tiwa Savage at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Terror, Kublai Khan, Sanguisugabogg, Pain of Truth at Elsewhere
- Spanish Love Songs, Save Face, Camp Trash at Mercury Lounge
- Matt Andersen, Terra Lightfoot at the Loft at City Winery
- Oliver Sim at the Bowery Ballroom
- Pinc Louds, InCircles, Marley, Desert Sharks at Tompkins Square Park
- String Noise, Congregation of Drones, String Noise Sounds, CARBS at Roulette
- The Hipp Pipps, OK Boomer, Western Caravan at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Café
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Maputi at Hekate Café