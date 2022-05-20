The Top 90 Live Music Events in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90 concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Friday, May 20

Slipknot, Cypress Hill, Ho99o9 at Barclay Center

Eric Church at Madison Square Garden

Gavin McGraw at the Bitter End

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band at City Winery NYC

James Arthur, Nina Nesbitt at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Mavis Staples, Amy Helm at the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Suicide Silence, Carnifex, Lorna Shore, Upon a Burning Body, AngelMaker, Distant at the Gramercy Theatre

Stone Temple Pilots, Robot Monster at Palladium Times Square

Vieux Farka Toure, Mafer Bandola, DJ Henri at le Poisson Rouge

Circles Around the Sun, Mikaela Davis at Brooklyn Bowl

The Feelies at Brooklyn Made

Margaret Glaspy at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Dean Lewis, Forest Blakk at Webster Hall

Injury Reserve, Armand Hammer, Akai Solo at Warsaw

Gera MX at Irving Plaza

Bree Runway at the Bowery Ballroom

Friends of the Brothers at the Loft at City Winery

Amber Mark, Jean Deaux at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sam Weber at the Sultan Room

Jake Huffman, Great Time at Mercury Lounge

Bad Luck, Dollar Signs, Taking Meds at the Knitting Factory

Damn Jackals, High Waisted, Jelly Kelly at TV Eye

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Jeff Slate at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues

Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Café

David Guetta at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

Density, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Snake Monster, the Hipp Pipps, M. West, Anne Husick, Michael G. Potter, Rick Eckerle’s Arch Angels at the Parkside Lounge

Saturday, May 21

Cold War Kids, Big Boi, American Authors, Kamauu, Wrabel, Allison Russell at SummerStage Central Park

Bayo at the Rooftop at Pier 17

AJR, GAYLE, Blue Man Group at Forest Hills Stadium

Monsta X at Radio City Music Hall

Ice-T, CL Smooth, Dres, Havoc, PMD, Sporty Thievz at the Palladium Times Square

Gavin McGraw at the Bitter End

Joe Jackson at the Beacon Theatre

Orville Peck, Teddy and the Rough Riders at Brooklyn Steel

Patti Smith at the Brooklyn Public Library

The Dead South, the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at Irving Plaza

Sondre Lerche, mmeadows at le Poisson Rouge

Gorgon City, Kyle Watson, Salomé Le Chat, Nala, Local Dialect at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

Pom Pom Squad, Chloe Lilac at the Bowery Ballroom

The Feelies at Brooklyn Made

Amber Mark, Jean Deaux at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Alex Cameron, Aiofe Nessa Frances at Webster Hall

Devonté Hynes Chamber Orchestra at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity

Eszter Balint at Joe’s Pub

Thousand Below at the Kingsland

Darius, Cezaire at Elsewhere Hall

Uffie, Lokoy at Elsewhere Zone One

Change, Perfect World, Berthold City, Death Spiral, Locked Inside at Gold Sounds Bar

Gooseberry at the Knitting Factory

Steve Nieve and Ajug at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

John Gallagher Jr., Diane and the Gentle Men, Adam Masterson at Berlin

Clarence Spady at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Dead Leaf Echo, the Veldt, Heat Death at the Bowery Union

Jeremy & the Harlequins at Union Pool

Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Joy Buzzer, Curtis Suburban at the Parkside Lounge

Francois Wiss & David Lamglois at the Anyway Café

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room

Kolker at the Bitter End

Back-Alley Dolls at the Red Lion

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Sunday, May 22