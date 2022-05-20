The Top 90 Live Music Events in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90 concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Friday, May 20
- Slipknot, Cypress Hill, Ho99o9 at Barclay Center
- Eric Church at Madison Square Garden
- Gavin McGraw at the Bitter End
- Lyle Lovett & His Large Band at City Winery NYC
- James Arthur, Nina Nesbitt at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Mavis Staples, Amy Helm at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Suicide Silence, Carnifex, Lorna Shore, Upon a Burning Body, AngelMaker, Distant at the Gramercy Theatre
- Stone Temple Pilots, Robot Monster at Palladium Times Square
- Vieux Farka Toure, Mafer Bandola, DJ Henri at le Poisson Rouge
- Circles Around the Sun, Mikaela Davis at Brooklyn Bowl
- The Feelies at Brooklyn Made
- Margaret Glaspy at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Dean Lewis, Forest Blakk at Webster Hall
- Injury Reserve, Armand Hammer, Akai Solo at Warsaw
- Gera MX at Irving Plaza
- Bree Runway at the Bowery Ballroom
- Friends of the Brothers at the Loft at City Winery
- Amber Mark, Jean Deaux at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sam Weber at the Sultan Room
- Jake Huffman, Great Time at Mercury Lounge
- Bad Luck, Dollar Signs, Taking Meds at the Knitting Factory
- Damn Jackals, High Waisted, Jelly Kelly at TV Eye
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Jeff Slate at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues
- Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Café
- David Guetta at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Density, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Snake Monster, the Hipp Pipps, M. West, Anne Husick, Michael G. Potter, Rick Eckerle’s Arch Angels at the Parkside Lounge
Saturday, May 21
- Cold War Kids, Big Boi, American Authors, Kamauu, Wrabel, Allison Russell at SummerStage Central Park
- Bayo at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- AJR, GAYLE, Blue Man Group at Forest Hills Stadium
- Monsta X at Radio City Music Hall
- Ice-T, CL Smooth, Dres, Havoc, PMD, Sporty Thievz at the Palladium Times Square
- Gavin McGraw at the Bitter End
- Joe Jackson at the Beacon Theatre
- Orville Peck, Teddy and the Rough Riders at Brooklyn Steel
- Patti Smith at the Brooklyn Public Library
- The Dead South, the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at Irving Plaza
- Sondre Lerche, mmeadows at le Poisson Rouge
- Gorgon City, Kyle Watson, Salomé Le Chat, Nala, Local Dialect at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Pom Pom Squad, Chloe Lilac at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Feelies at Brooklyn Made
- Amber Mark, Jean Deaux at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Alex Cameron, Aiofe Nessa Frances at Webster Hall
- Devonté Hynes Chamber Orchestra at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity
- Eszter Balint at Joe’s Pub
- Thousand Below at the Kingsland
- Darius, Cezaire at Elsewhere Hall
- Uffie, Lokoy at Elsewhere Zone One
- Change, Perfect World, Berthold City, Death Spiral, Locked Inside at Gold Sounds Bar
- Gooseberry at the Knitting Factory
- Steve Nieve and Ajug at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- John Gallagher Jr., Diane and the Gentle Men, Adam Masterson at Berlin
- Clarence Spady at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Dead Leaf Echo, the Veldt, Heat Death at the Bowery Union
- Jeremy & the Harlequins at Union Pool
- Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Joy Buzzer, Curtis Suburban at the Parkside Lounge
- Francois Wiss & David Lamglois at the Anyway Café
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- Back-Alley Dolls at the Red Lion
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
Sunday, May 22
- J Balvin at Barclays Center
- Lil Simz at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Turnstile, Beach Fossils, Special Interest at the Knockdown Center
- Orville Peck, Teddy and the Rough Riders at Brooklyn Steel
- Keshi, rei brown at Webster Hall
- Fivio Foreign at Irving Plaza
- Bloodbath, Xael at Warsaw
- Big D & the Kids Table, Sgt. Scagnetti, J. Navarro, Brunt of It, the Pandemics at the Gramercy Theatre
- Cloud Cult at City Winery NYC
- Natu Camara at the Loft at City Winery
- Jeff Parker & Lee Ranaldo at le Poisson Rouge
- Ludichrist, Butterbrain, F*ck It … I Quit, Xtinguish the Code, Die Ja at the Bowery Electric (2 p.m.)
- Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Macseal, Significant Other, California Cousins at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lo Moon at Mercury Lounge
- Elephant Stone, Zoon, Activity at the Sultan Room
- Blackwater Holylight, Bleakheart, Reverend Mother at Saint Vitus Bar
- Jens Lekman at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Haley Johnsen, Julia King, Wesley Dean at the Knitting Factory
- Johnny Black, Don BlackCat, End of Hope at the Bowery Electric
- Katelyn Richards, Kelley Swindall, Lucy and the Goosettes, Chromoplast at Heaven Can Wait
- The Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café
- Eli Bridges at the Red Lion