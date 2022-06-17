The Best Live Music for a Mid-June Weekend

This weekend, New York City offers countless ways to celebrate Juneteenth, Fathers Day, Pride Month and the official end of spring with live music. The Brooklyn Magazine Music Festival in Prospect Park, the Ladyland Festival at Avant Gardner, the A-Trak & Friends Block Party also at Avant Gardner, the Aussie BBQ at SummerStage in Central Park, A Juneteenth Celebration in Lincoln Center, and the all-acoustic Porch Stomp Festival on Governors Island will bring multiple music acts to the same stages for day-long or night-long theme parties. Numerous other music acts will perform in venues as large as stadiums and as small as bars and parks.
Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events this weekend in New York City. Contact the venue for ticket availabilities, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.
Friday, June 17
- The Lumineers, Caamp at Forest Hills Stadium
- Kraftwerk at Radio City Music Hall
- Sigur Rós at the Beacon Theatre
- Car Seat Headrest, Sudan Archives, Mr Twin Sister, Gustaf, Saint Mela, PlayPlay at LeFrak Center at Lakeside Prospect Park
- El Alfa, Tory Lanez, BIA, Danileigh, Blessd, Fivio Foreign, Mariah Angeliq, Bulin 47, J.I, DJ Adoni, Kiko El Crazy, Capella Grey at Barclays Center
- Hombres G at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Jon Batiste at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
- Citizen Cope at the Town Hall
- Wallows, Spill Tab at Terminal 5
- The Devon Allman Project, the Samantha Fish Band at Brooklyn Bowl
- Voivod at the Market Hotel
- Skillibeng, Funk Flex at Irving Plaza
- Honey Dijon, Tinashe, Sevdaliza, Shygirl, TR/ST, Namasenda, Planningtorock, Ariel Zetina, Club Eat, Lydo, Michael Magnan, Stiletto, Mikeq, Makadsi, Oza, Sateen, Pubic Access the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Jose James at the Blue Note
- King Woman, Cel Genesis, Emme, Felipe Gonzalez at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Alejandro Escovedo & the Rant Band w. Ellen Foley, Steve Wynn, Tim Rogers at City Winery NYC
- The John Doe Folk Trio at the Atlantic BKLN
- Psyclon Nine, Seven Factor, Our Frankenstein at Stimulate! at drom
- Rachael & Vilray at the Oasis at Lincoln Center
- Bottled Up, Youbet, Dig Nitty at Mercury Lounge
- Brainstory, Boulevards at the Sultan Room
- Allegaeon, Arkaik, Aenimus, Summoning the Lich at the Meadows
- Henry Jamison, Oliva Klugman at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Deb Talan at the Loft at City Winery
- Haiku Hands at Baby’s All Right
- Cassian at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Underground System at Brooklyn Made
- Emeline Michel at the Chelsea Factory
- David Higgins at the Loft at City Winery
- LaMacchia at Limited to One Records
- The Oz Noy Trio at the Iridium
- The Saddlemen, Noele Flowers + Randle Browning, Sue Your Landlord at the Bowery Electric
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- The Freecoasters, the Beat Brigade, Donut City at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Rob Mastrianni at the Bitter End
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Café
Saturday, June 18
- The Lumineers, Caamp at Forest Hills Stadium
- Ben Rector, JP Saxe, Jordy Searcy & Stephen Day at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Ana Gabriel at Radio City Music Hall
- Sigur Rós at the Beacon Theatre
- Jane Birkin at the Town Hall
- Chris Botti at Sony Hall
- The Porch Stomp Festival at Governors Island
- DJ Premier, Empress Of, Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Tkay Maidza, Standing on the Corner, Algiers, Guerilla Toss, Talia Goddess, Boston Chery at LeFrak Center at Lakeside Prospect Park
- Baker Boy, Electric Fields, G Flip, Haiku Hands, Peking Duck, You Am I at SummerStage Central Park
- Hombres G at HK Hall
- Fantastic Negrito, Seratones, Linda Diaz at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Tiny Moving Parts, This Wild Life, In Her Own Words at (le) Poisson Rouge
- These Arms Are Snakes at Warsaw
- Jose James at the Blue Note
- Alejandro Escovedo & the Rant Band w. Ellen Foley, Steve Wynn, Tim Rogers at City Winery NYC
- Flasher, Gauche, Big Bliss at Baby’s All Right
- Anna Tivel, Jeffrey Martin at Union Pool
- The Oz Noy Trio at the Iridium
- Andy Suzuki & the Method at Rockwood Music Hall
- Eric Holljes at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Sean Darkness at Chelsea Table & Stage
- Sirsy, Lisa & Lori Brigantino at the Bitter End
- Emily Gabriele at Heaven Can Wait
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The Spastiks, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Jones Crusher, Wexwax, the Record Players at Parkside Lounge
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
Sunday, June 19
- Midnight Oil at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Tye Tribbett, Deborah Cox, Israel Houghton, Mali Music at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Motion City Soundtrack, All Get Out, Neil Rubenstein at Terminal 5
- Chris Botti at Sony Hall
- A-Trak, Duck Sauce, Young Bae, Justin Jay, Coco & Breezy at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Hombres G at HK Hall
- The Queers, the Dwarves, the Jasons at the Gramercy Theatre
- Jose James at the blue Note
- Nona Hendryx, Vernon Reid, Marcel Lashley, Ki Ki Hawkins, Etienne Lashley and the Collective, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Stephanie Berry, James Banks Davis, Cedric Burnside, DJ Belinda Becker at the Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center
- Icon for Hire, Awake at Last, Sumo Cyco at Sovereign
- Popa Chubby at the Loft at City Winery
- NY Night Train, Spite Fuxxx, Shilpa Ray at the Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Tonstartssbandht at Union Pool
- Becky Curtis and Wayne Livingston at Groove
- Pinc Louds at la Plaza Cultural
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café
- The Hipp Pipps, Hudson City Rats, Wexwax at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues