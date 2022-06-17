The Best Live Music for a Mid-June Weekend

This weekend, New York City offers countless ways to celebrate Juneteenth, Fathers Day, Pride Month and the official end of spring with live music. The Brooklyn Magazine Music Festival in Prospect Park, the Ladyland Festival at Avant Gardner, the A-Trak & Friends Block Party also at Avant Gardner, the Aussie BBQ at SummerStage in Central Park, A Juneteenth Celebration in Lincoln Center, and the all-acoustic Porch Stomp Festival on Governors Island will bring multiple music acts to the same stages for day-long or night-long theme parties. Numerous other music acts will perform in venues as large as stadiums and as small as bars and parks.

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events this weekend in New York City. Contact the venue for ticket availabilities, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.

Friday, June 17

The Lumineers, Caamp at Forest Hills Stadium

Kraftwerk at Radio City Music Hall

Sigur Rós at the Beacon Theatre

Car Seat Headrest, Sudan Archives, Mr Twin Sister, Gustaf, Saint Mela, PlayPlay at LeFrak Center at Lakeside Prospect Park

El Alfa, Tory Lanez, BIA, Danileigh, Blessd, Fivio Foreign, Mariah Angeliq, Bulin 47, J.I, DJ Adoni, Kiko El Crazy, Capella Grey at Barclays Center

Hombres G at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Jon Batiste at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Citizen Cope at the Town Hall

Wallows, Spill Tab at Terminal 5

The Devon Allman Project, the Samantha Fish Band at Brooklyn Bowl

Voivod at the Market Hotel

Skillibeng, Funk Flex at Irving Plaza

Honey Dijon, Tinashe, Sevdaliza, Shygirl, TR/ST, Namasenda, Planningtorock, Ariel Zetina, Club Eat, Lydo, Michael Magnan, Stiletto, Mikeq, Makadsi, Oza, Sateen, Pubic Access the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

Jose James at the Blue Note

King Woman, Cel Genesis, Emme, Felipe Gonzalez at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Alejandro Escovedo & the Rant Band w. Ellen Foley, Steve Wynn, Tim Rogers at City Winery NYC

The John Doe Folk Trio at the Atlantic BKLN

Psyclon Nine, Seven Factor, Our Frankenstein at Stimulate! at drom

Rachael & Vilray at the Oasis at Lincoln Center

Bottled Up, Youbet, Dig Nitty at Mercury Lounge

Brainstory, Boulevards at the Sultan Room

Allegaeon, Arkaik, Aenimus, Summoning the Lich at the Meadows

Henry Jamison, Oliva Klugman at (le) Poisson Rouge

Deb Talan at the Loft at City Winery

Haiku Hands at Baby’s All Right

Cassian at Elsewhere Rooftop

Underground System at Brooklyn Made

Emeline Michel at the Chelsea Factory

David Higgins at the Loft at City Winery

LaMacchia at Limited to One Records

The Oz Noy Trio at the Iridium

The Saddlemen, Noele Flowers + Randle Browning, Sue Your Landlord at the Bowery Electric

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

The Freecoasters, the Beat Brigade, Donut City at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Rob Mastrianni at the Bitter End

Kolker at the Bitter End

Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Café

Saturday, June 18

The Lumineers, Caamp at Forest Hills Stadium

Ben Rector, JP Saxe, Jordy Searcy & Stephen Day at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Ana Gabriel at Radio City Music Hall

Sigur Rós at the Beacon Theatre

Jane Birkin at the Town Hall

Chris Botti at Sony Hall

The Porch Stomp Festival at Governors Island

DJ Premier, Empress Of, Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Tkay Maidza, Standing on the Corner, Algiers, Guerilla Toss, Talia Goddess, Boston Chery at LeFrak Center at Lakeside Prospect Park

Baker Boy, Electric Fields, G Flip, Haiku Hands, Peking Duck, You Am I at SummerStage Central Park

Hombres G at HK Hall

Fantastic Negrito, Seratones, Linda Diaz at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Tiny Moving Parts, This Wild Life, In Her Own Words at (le) Poisson Rouge

These Arms Are Snakes at Warsaw

Jose James at the Blue Note

Alejandro Escovedo & the Rant Band w. Ellen Foley, Steve Wynn, Tim Rogers at City Winery NYC

Flasher, Gauche, Big Bliss at Baby’s All Right

Anna Tivel, Jeffrey Martin at Union Pool

The Oz Noy Trio at the Iridium

Andy Suzuki & the Method at Rockwood Music Hall

Eric Holljes at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Sean Darkness at Chelsea Table & Stage

Sirsy, Lisa & Lori Brigantino at the Bitter End

Emily Gabriele at Heaven Can Wait

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The Spastiks, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Jones Crusher, Wexwax, the Record Players at Parkside Lounge

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Sunday, June 19