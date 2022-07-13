Moments in Jam Band Time (Featuring Dave Matthews Band at PNC Bank Arts Center)

Three decades of rocking and jamming and tailgating with DMB… who can believe it? Not us, not them, and not anyone in attendance at their Holmdel, NJ tour date last month.

Somehow melodic and thunderous at the same exact time, the beloved, funky, and always personable Dave Matthews Band took over PNC Bank Arts Center on June 29. Our photographer Ehud Lazin, whose skills fall on that same fine line of electric and effortless, took his camera to the show in order to freeze this stunning moments in Garden State time exclusively for us.

Photos by Ehud Lazin