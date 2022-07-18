A Variety of Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area. Contact the venue for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.

Monday, July 18

Christina Perri at the Bowery Ballroom

Tinsley Ellis at Café Wha?

June Star at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Kyshona, Jaima at the DUMBO Archway

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

Christine Santelli at the Red Lion

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion

Tuesday, July 19

Sabrina Carpenter at Rough Trade NYC

Regina Spektor at Carnegie Hall

Toro y Moi, Noname, Enumclaw at the Brooklyn Mirage

STRFKR, the Undercover Dream Lovers, Das Kope at Brooklyn Steel

The Linda Lindas, Bacchae at the Bowery Ballroom

Hop Along, Ratboys at Brooklyn Made

Montana of 300 at the Gramercy Theatre

The Bad Plus at the Blue Note

Cafune, Roofers Union at Elsewhere

The Bill Charlap Trio w. Joshua Redman at the 92nd Street Y

Darden Smith at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Sir Rod & the Blues Doctors at Terra Blues

The Bakersfield Breakers at the 11th St. Bar

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Robert Leslie at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, July 20

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Zola Jesus at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Dion at the St. George Theatre

Jawbox, Savac at (le) Poisson Rouge

Robert Earl Keen at Irving Plaza

Cory Henry, Thee Sacred Souls, Ogi at SummerStage Central Park

Camp Cope, Petal at Webster Hall

Chubby & the Gang at the Bowery Ballroom

The Bad Plus at the Blue Note

Davy Knowles at the Cutting Room

Delicate Steve, Taxi Vision at Union Pool

Richie Quake, Beau at Baby’s All Right

Mames Babegenush at Drom

Tony Trischka at Joe’s Pub

Damn Tall Buildings at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Lorraine Leckie & Anthony Haden at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Ferns

The Attacca Quartet at Madison Square Park

Daya at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, July 21

Lucy Dacus, Hop Along at SummerStage Central Park

Courtney Barnett, Shamir at Radio City Music Hall

Widespread Panic at the Beacon Theatre

Sleeping with Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, Garzi at Palladium Times Square

Jawbox, Versus at (le) Poisson Rouge

Robert Earl Keen at Irving Plaza

The Eli Young Band, Carolyn Miller, Joseph Gallant at the Brooklyn Bowl

Hermanos Gutiérrez at the Bowery Ballroom

The Bad Plus at the Blue Note

Kenny Barron, Bill Charlap & Aaron Diehl at the 92nd Street Y

Dwele at City Winery NYC

The Weeklings at the Loft at City Winery

Lady Wray at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park

The Deslondes at Mercury Lounge

Decrepit Birth, Pathology, Unmercirful, Stabbing at the Kingsland

Joy Guidry at Art Cake

Wombo at the Broadway

The Arturo O’Farrill Sextet at Abe Lebewohl Park

The Oz Noy Organ Trio at the Bitter End

Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues

Moonshine Society at Terra Blues

Days of Wild at the Red Lion

PJ LaMariana at the 11th St. Bar

Black Angels NYC, Diane & the Gentle Men, DonBlackCat & Friends, Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, Freddie Katz & the Thundertones, the Hipp Pipps, Hudson City Rats, Joy Buzzer, Mighty Joe Castro & the Gravamen, the Retromantics, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the Waldos, Zach & the Lo Men at the Bowery Electric