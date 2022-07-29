The Weekend Guide to Live Music in NYC

The Manhattan Beat regularly lists the best live music events coming to New York City. The following concerts originally scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music on those nights.

Dance Gavin Dance at Forest Hills Stadium

Natural Information Society at Union Pool

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ live music events in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or visit the artist’s website for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.

Friday, July 29

Maren Morris, Ruston Kelly at Radio City Music Hall

Andrew Bird, Iron and Wine at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre

The Beths, SASAMI, Charlotte Cornfield at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Sasha Alex Sloan, Jesse Murph, Slimdan at Brooklyn Steel

Eivor, Emily Jane White at (le) Poisson Rouge

Fisher at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

Kiwi Jr., Weird Nightmare, Gladie at Baby’s All Right

Fish Narc, 8485, blackwinterwells, Popstarbills at Elsewhere Zone One

Fantastic Cat, Mail the Horse at the Bowery Ballroom

The Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies at the Gramercy Theatre

Christian Lee Hutson, Another Michael at Brooklyn Made

The Hot Sardines w. Nellie McKay at Bryant Park

Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas at the Oasis at Lincoln Center

Dawn of Ashes, Stoneburner, Chant at Drom

Dylan, Beck Pete at Mercury Lounge

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, GIFT at Mercury Lounge

Scout Gillett, Josephine, the Silk War, Ammo at TV Eye

cumgirl8, Dreamcrusher, Jack Powers at the Market Hotel

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues

Kristeen Young, Theophobia, Kira McSpice at Berlin

Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe

The Evan Kremin Band at the Bitter End

Saturday, July 30

Coheed and Cambria, Alkaline Trio, Gothica at Forest Hills Stadium

Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre

Big Gigantic, Kasbo, Brasstracks, Young Franco, Covex at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

Carin Leon at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Chase Atlantic, Leah Kate, Xavier Mayne at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Florist, Marc Merza at the Bowery Ballroom

The Screamin’ Cheetah Wheellies at the Gramercy Theatre

Saba, Eryn Allen Kane, theMind, Zillion at SummerStage Central Park

Rare Essence, DakhaBrakha, Heart of Afghanistan, Amythyst Kiah, Combo Chimbita, Aynur at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center

Joan Osborne at City Winery NYC

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills, Sam Gendel, Abe Rounds at (le) Poisson Rouge

Shawn James, Gravedancer at Mercury Lounge

Jody Porter & the Berlin Waltz, Deerfrance and Extra Virgin Mary at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Spread Eagle, Snake Canyon at Arlene’s Grocery

Cliff Westfall at Skinny Dennis

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Supersonic Blonde at the Red Lion

Xaxa at the Red Lion

Butch Phelps at the Red Lion

Sunday, July 31