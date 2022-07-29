The Weekend Guide to Live Music in NYC

The Manhattan Beat regularly lists the best live music events coming to New York City. The following concerts originally scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music on those nights.
- Dance Gavin Dance at Forest Hills Stadium
- Natural Information Society at Union Pool
Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ live music events in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or visit the artist’s website for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.
Friday, July 29
- Maren Morris, Ruston Kelly at Radio City Music Hall
- Andrew Bird, Iron and Wine at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre
- The Beths, SASAMI, Charlotte Cornfield at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Sasha Alex Sloan, Jesse Murph, Slimdan at Brooklyn Steel
- Eivor, Emily Jane White at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Fisher at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Kiwi Jr., Weird Nightmare, Gladie at Baby’s All Right
- Fish Narc, 8485, blackwinterwells, Popstarbills at Elsewhere Zone One
- Fantastic Cat, Mail the Horse at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies at the Gramercy Theatre
- Christian Lee Hutson, Another Michael at Brooklyn Made
- The Hot Sardines w. Nellie McKay at Bryant Park
- Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas at the Oasis at Lincoln Center
- Dawn of Ashes, Stoneburner, Chant at Drom
- Dylan, Beck Pete at Mercury Lounge
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers, GIFT at Mercury Lounge
- Scout Gillett, Josephine, the Silk War, Ammo at TV Eye
- cumgirl8, Dreamcrusher, Jack Powers at the Market Hotel
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues
- Kristeen Young, Theophobia, Kira McSpice at Berlin
- Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe
- The Evan Kremin Band at the Bitter End
Saturday, July 30
- Coheed and Cambria, Alkaline Trio, Gothica at Forest Hills Stadium
- Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre
- Big Gigantic, Kasbo, Brasstracks, Young Franco, Covex at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Carin Leon at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Chase Atlantic, Leah Kate, Xavier Mayne at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Florist, Marc Merza at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Screamin’ Cheetah Wheellies at the Gramercy Theatre
- Saba, Eryn Allen Kane, theMind, Zillion at SummerStage Central Park
- Rare Essence, DakhaBrakha, Heart of Afghanistan, Amythyst Kiah, Combo Chimbita, Aynur at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center
- Joan Osborne at City Winery NYC
- Pino Palladino, Blake Mills, Sam Gendel, Abe Rounds at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Shawn James, Gravedancer at Mercury Lounge
- Jody Porter & the Berlin Waltz, Deerfrance and Extra Virgin Mary at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Spread Eagle, Snake Canyon at Arlene’s Grocery
- Cliff Westfall at Skinny Dennis
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Supersonic Blonde at the Red Lion
- Xaxa at the Red Lion
- Butch Phelps at the Red Lion
Sunday, July 31
- Chase Atlantic, Leah Kate, Xavier Mayne at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Hanson, John Calvin Abney at the Beacon Theatre
- Northlane, Silent Planet, Loathe, Avoid at Irving Plaza
- The Screamin’ Cheetah Willies aboard the Liberty Belle
- Sons of Kemet, Makaya McCraven, L’Rain at SummerStage Central Park
- Stephen Kellogg at City Winery NYC
- Avery Sunshine at Sony Hall
- Pino Palladino and Blake Mills w. Sam Gendel and Abe Rounds at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Lydia Lunch, Shilpa Ray, Joseph Keckler at TV Eye
- Beechwood, Eric Carney, the Tarrys, 208 Detroit, Sage Sparks at 18th Ward Brewing
- Pinc Louds, InCircles, Mary Shelley, Mikey Erg at Tompkins Square Park
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Sign of the 4, Sundance, Frank Wood & His NYC Allstars Band, Ultra 23, Rafael Caxasquillo at the Parkside Lounge
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar