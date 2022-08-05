A Rocking Summer Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, August 5
- Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Tanna Leone at Barclays Center
- Jason Mraz, Raining Jane at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Erykah Badu, Phony Ppl at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Excision, Kai Wachi, Calcium, Level Up, Reaper at the Brooklyn Mirage
- mewithoutYou, why? at Irving Plaza
- Craig Finn at Rough Trade NYC
- G(i)-dle at Webster Hall
- RJD2, the Du-Rites at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Madison McFerrin, J. Hoard, DJ Tara at Brooklyn Bridge Park
- Martin Courtney, John Andrews and the Yawns, Rachel Bobbitt at Elsewhere Zone One
- Editrix, Eye You, Zoh Amba, Sally Gates, Brian Chase at Nublu 151
- Standards, Glacier Veins at the Kingsland
- Creed Bratton at the Atlantic BKLN
- MonoNeon at the Blue Note
- The Backfires, Kids That Fly, Mandala at the Bowery Ballroom
- JW Francis at the Market Hotel
- Chastity, Crywank at the Meadows
- Tilden, Carinae, Arverne, Ania Hoo at TV Eye
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- The Gotham Rockets, the Rover Boys Trio, Pretend Pretenders at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Omelas, Robert Leslie, Juno Roome, Pinc Louds, Goodfight, Dead Emerson, David Russell & the Gold Standard at the Sultan Room
- The Rain Within at Eris Evolution
- Dark Sky Hustlers at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Saturday, August 6
- Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Tanna Leone at Barclays Center
- LL Cool J ft. Z-Trip, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, & Remy Ma, Lil Kim, the Diplomats ft. Cam’ron, Jim Jones & Juelz Santana, Jadakiss, Digable Planets, Scarface, Trina, N.O.R.E at Forest Hills Stadium
- Atmosphere, Iration, the Grouch, Passafire at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Enanitos Verdes at Palladium Times Square
- Summer Walker at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Beach Bunny, Sidney Gish, Ky Voss at Brooklyn Steel
- Goatwhore, Incantation, Bewitcher, Caveman Cult at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Razor Braids, Dropper at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Polyphia at Irving Plaza
- Yemi Alade, Amindi at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- DJ Rekha, Jasmine Sandlas, Red Baraat, Ganavya, Raaginder, David Sharma, Sikh Knowledge, Ushka, Zeemuffin, Ajna Dance, Rajuju Brown at SummerStage Central Park
- Mephiskapheles, Early Riser, Cold Wrecks, Paths 2 Glory, No Call, No Show at the Coney Island Brewery
- Pup Punk at the Gramercy Theatre
- Rivers of Nihil at Saint Vitus Bar
- Oceano, Entheos, Worm Shepherd at the Meadows
- Bad Bad Hats, Gully Boys, Rachel Bobbitt at Mercury Lounge
- The Appice Brothers at the Cutting Room
- MonoNeon at the Blue Note
- Monsieur Perine at Sony Hall
- Author and Punisher, Trace Amount at Saint Vitus Bar
- Oceano, Entheos, Born a New, Falsifier at the Meadows
- Ben Abraham at Joe’s Pub
- Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- The Wraycyclers, Monomatics, the Reverb Kings at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Urban Waste, the Path, Nihilistics, Neighborhood Sh*t, Bitch Switch, Winter Wolf, Caught in a Trap at Tompkins Square Park
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
Sunday, August 7
- Beach Bunny, Sidney Gish, Ky Voss at Brooklyn Steel
- Nora en Pure at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Margaret Glaspy, Katy Kirby, Lola Kirke at Baby’s All Right
- Friendship, Tenci at TV Eye
- Bat House, Thus Love, Flossing at the Sultan Room
- MonoNeon at the Blue Note
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Brass Queens at the Blue Note
- Luis Vargas, el Gran Alcover, Grupo d’Ahora at SummerStage Central Park
- Sunshine Nightmare, the Challenged, Bedpan Fight, les San Culottes, Jezo + the Element, the Hipp Pipps, the Black Angels NYC, Red Datsun, Higher & Tighter, Jana Peri, Tim Heap, Judy Ann Nock, Kal Teaux, Gerry Swami Arias at the Parkside Lounge
- Jade Novah at Mercury Lounge
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion