A Rocking Summer Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, August 5

Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Tanna Leone at Barclays Center

Jason Mraz, Raining Jane at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Erykah Badu, Phony Ppl at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Excision, Kai Wachi, Calcium, Level Up, Reaper at the Brooklyn Mirage

mewithoutYou, why? at Irving Plaza

Craig Finn at Rough Trade NYC

G(i)-dle at Webster Hall

RJD2, the Du-Rites at the Brooklyn Bowl

Madison McFerrin, J. Hoard, DJ Tara at Brooklyn Bridge Park

Martin Courtney, John Andrews and the Yawns, Rachel Bobbitt at Elsewhere Zone One

Editrix, Eye You, Zoh Amba, Sally Gates, Brian Chase at Nublu 151

Standards, Glacier Veins at the Kingsland

Creed Bratton at the Atlantic BKLN

MonoNeon at the Blue Note

The Backfires, Kids That Fly, Mandala at the Bowery Ballroom

JW Francis at the Market Hotel

Chastity, Crywank at the Meadows

Tilden, Carinae, Arverne, Ania Hoo at TV Eye

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

The Gotham Rockets, the Rover Boys Trio, Pretend Pretenders at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Omelas, Robert Leslie, Juno Roome, Pinc Louds, Goodfight, Dead Emerson, David Russell & the Gold Standard at the Sultan Room

The Rain Within at Eris Evolution

Dark Sky Hustlers at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Saturday, August 6

Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Tanna Leone at Barclays Center

LL Cool J ft. Z-Trip, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, & Remy Ma, Lil Kim, the Diplomats ft. Cam’ron, Jim Jones & Juelz Santana, Jadakiss, Digable Planets, Scarface, Trina, N.O.R.E at Forest Hills Stadium

Atmosphere, Iration, the Grouch, Passafire at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Enanitos Verdes at Palladium Times Square

Summer Walker at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Beach Bunny, Sidney Gish, Ky Voss at Brooklyn Steel

Goatwhore, Incantation, Bewitcher, Caveman Cult at (le) Poisson Rouge

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Razor Braids, Dropper at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Polyphia at Irving Plaza

Yemi Alade, Amindi at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

DJ Rekha, Jasmine Sandlas, Red Baraat, Ganavya, Raaginder, David Sharma, Sikh Knowledge, Ushka, Zeemuffin, Ajna Dance, Rajuju Brown at SummerStage Central Park

Mephiskapheles, Early Riser, Cold Wrecks, Paths 2 Glory, No Call, No Show at the Coney Island Brewery

Pup Punk at the Gramercy Theatre

Rivers of Nihil at Saint Vitus Bar

Oceano, Entheos, Worm Shepherd at the Meadows

Bad Bad Hats, Gully Boys, Rachel Bobbitt at Mercury Lounge

The Appice Brothers at the Cutting Room

MonoNeon at the Blue Note

Monsieur Perine at Sony Hall

Author and Punisher, Trace Amount at Saint Vitus Bar

Oceano, Entheos, Born a New, Falsifier at the Meadows

Ben Abraham at Joe’s Pub

Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market

The Wraycyclers, Monomatics, the Reverb Kings at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Urban Waste, the Path, Nihilistics, Neighborhood Sh*t, Bitch Switch, Winter Wolf, Caught in a Trap at Tompkins Square Park

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Sunday, August 7