Celebrate Mid-Summer Nights with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70 live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, August 15

Wet (solo), Eva Tolkin at City Winery NYC

Incite, Jungle Rot at the Kingsland

James Maddock & Band at the Bitter End

Emily Nenni, Teddy & the Rough Riders at Skinny Dennis

Chris Berardo, Walt Wilkins, Marc Douglas Berardo at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

We’ll Be Fine, Henry Ryeder, E.W. Harris, Milky Bones at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Jr. Mack at Terra Blues

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, August 16

Wiz Khalifa, Logic at Barclays Center

David Gray at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Nouvelle Vague, Strange as Angels at Webster Hall

Blossoms at Irving Plaza

The Fabulous Thunderbirds at (le) Poisson Rouge

Jackie Greene, Lilly Winwood at City Winery NYC

Death Bells at Saint Vitus Bar

Coco Montoya at the Iridium

Hotel Mira, the Zolas at Mercury Lounge

John Calvin Abney at Skinny Dennis

Santa Cruz, Wildstreets, Va Va Voom, Die Fast at the Bowery Electric

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

The Gold Standard, Alyssa Grey, Vox Cadre at the Our Wicked Lady Rooftop

Wednesday, August 17

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, Thundercat at MetLife Stadium

Blondie, the Damned at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Jake Miller at the Bowery Ballroom

Jackie Greene, Lilly Winwood at City Winery NYC

Chip Taylor at the Loft at City Winery

Clem Snide at Joe’s Pub

Brijean, Nappy Nina at Elsewhere Rooftop

Coco Montoya at the Iridium

Haybaby, Desert Sharks, Rat Motel, Heat Death at the Brooklyn Bowl

Kings Elliot, Aria Lisslo at Baby’s All Right

Andrew Duhon, Matt Mackelcan at Café Wha?

Kenny Roby at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Ray Greiche Band at the 11th St. Bar

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, August 18