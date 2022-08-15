Celebrate Mid-Summer Nights with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70 live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, August 15
- Wet (solo), Eva Tolkin at City Winery NYC
- Incite, Jungle Rot at the Kingsland
- James Maddock & Band at the Bitter End
- Emily Nenni, Teddy & the Rough Riders at Skinny Dennis
- Chris Berardo, Walt Wilkins, Marc Douglas Berardo at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- We’ll Be Fine, Henry Ryeder, E.W. Harris, Milky Bones at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Jr. Mack at Terra Blues
- Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, August 16
- Wiz Khalifa, Logic at Barclays Center
- David Gray at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Nouvelle Vague, Strange as Angels at Webster Hall
- Blossoms at Irving Plaza
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Jackie Greene, Lilly Winwood at City Winery NYC
- Death Bells at Saint Vitus Bar
- Coco Montoya at the Iridium
- Hotel Mira, the Zolas at Mercury Lounge
- John Calvin Abney at Skinny Dennis
- Santa Cruz, Wildstreets, Va Va Voom, Die Fast at the Bowery Electric
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- The Gold Standard, Alyssa Grey, Vox Cadre at the Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
Wednesday, August 17
- The Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, Thundercat at MetLife Stadium
- Blondie, the Damned at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Jake Miller at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jackie Greene, Lilly Winwood at City Winery NYC
- Chip Taylor at the Loft at City Winery
- Clem Snide at Joe’s Pub
- Brijean, Nappy Nina at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Coco Montoya at the Iridium
- Haybaby, Desert Sharks, Rat Motel, Heat Death at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Kings Elliot, Aria Lisslo at Baby’s All Right
- Andrew Duhon, Matt Mackelcan at Café Wha?
- Kenny Roby at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Ray Greiche Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, August 18
- Zac Brown Band, Robert Randolph Band at Citi Field
- Michael Bublé at Madison Square Garden
- Shawn Mendes, Dermot Kennedy at Barclays Center
- Blondie, the Damned at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Leon Bridges, Little Dragon at Forest Hills Stadium
- Gryffin, William Black, Last Heroes at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Los Fabulosos Cadillacs at Palladium Times Square
- Anberlin, 68 at the Knitting Factory
- Man or Astro-Man? at Brooklyn Made
- Styles P & Friends at Irving Plaza
- Zopa, the Mystery Lights at the Bowery Ballroom
- Adrian Belew at City Winery NYC
- Albert Lee at the Iridium
- Ivan Julian & the Magnificent Six, Gods and Monsters, the Veldt at the David Rubinstein Atrium, Lincoln Center
- The Fleshtones, Beechwood, Jonny Couch, Von Mons at the Bowery Electric
- Ruth B at (le) Poisson Rouge
- The Last Poets w. Jamaaladeen Tacuma’s Band of Resistance, Impact Repertory Theatre, Harlem Bomb Shelter at Marcus Garvey Park
- Stacey Ryan, Kira Kosarin at Mercury Lounge
- The Oz Noy-Gil Parris Band at the Bitter End
- Kyshona at the Dumbo Archway
- Serotonians, the Gotham Rockers, Earthlings, Love Pirates at Arlene’s Grocery
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- You Bred Raptors? at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- PJ LaMariana at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion