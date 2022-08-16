PREMIERE: Juxtaposing Chris Day

You may be asking yourself, “Who is Chris Day?” Well we can tell you that he is the product of years of touring, artistic endeavors, and guitar-driven influences… but we’ll let the music do the talking.

Today The Aquarian is premiering the latest single from singer-songwriter Chris Day. This Philadelphia-based artist is connecting with people left and right. From performing for his fellow creative locals to opening up for Hall & Oates (locals, as well, if you think about it), Day is carving out a lane for himself that will allow him to go toe-to-toe with high-energy performers just like him – including out friends in the Philly-loving Low Cut Connie.

Titled “The Lie or The Truth,” this new single is a four-minute-long tune is catchy and fun, reminiscent of the beginning of Jimmy Eat World and the warm-toned party songs of the early aughts. Like many pop rock hits of that time, it also poses a question and makes you think – because what is a good piece of art without the ability to open up a discussion (given the opportunity)?

Photo by Dan Long

“All hail! Much love to The Aquarian! How much of what we allow ourselves to perceive is altered by our own desire? Which do you want? ‘The Lie Or The Truth.’ The song was built by a machine of blades, of ether, of mercury, of lightning… may it be found worthy. Hail The Aquarian! Here’s to survival in the shadows of time! Thank you,” Chris Day tells us exclusively.

The musician asks his listeners if they’d rather be uplifted by a lie or crushed by the truth. Neither wholly suffice, but there’s a roaring, almost melodic gratification either way thanks to the way Day asks the question. You’re not blinded by the track’s inherent grooviness, but entranced by it… maybe so. Stopping and taking in the lyrics, the narrative, and the powerhouse vocals being offered up allows for a different experience than just jamming to the song casually for the vibe.

Much of this pop rock song is juxtaposing itself, whether it be the musicality versus the songwriting or the lie versus the truth. With a song like this, riff-tactic and strong, under his belt, we’re positive Chris Day can rock out for a long, long time – on stage and off. You can hear the track, “The Lie or The Truth,” firsthand at the Soundcloud link below:

FOR MORE ON CHRIS DAY AND ALL HE IS UP TO, VISIT HIS WEBSITE! HIS NEW ALBUM, HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT, IS ON IT’S WAY!