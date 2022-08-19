Beautiful Summer Nights with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, August 19

Shawn Mendes, Dermot Kennedy at Barclays Center

Trey Anastasio at the Beacon Theatre

Giveon, Fana Hues at Radio City Music Hall

Lord Huron, First Aid Kit at Forest Hills Stadium

Murder by Death, Amigo the Devil, Samantha Crain at the Knockdown Center

Railroad Earth at the Rockaway Hotel + Spa

Gryffin, KC Lights, Codeko at the Brooklyn Mirage

Will Butler, River L. Ramirez at Brooklyn Made

Anberlin, 68 at the Knitting Factory

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, GRITS at Mercury Lounge

Loona at the Palladium Times Square

TV Girl, Computerwife at Brooklyn Steel

Hermitage Green at (le) Poisson Rouge

Calum Scott at Irving Plaza

Chappell Roan at the Bowery Ballroom

Electric Six, Supersuckers aboard the Liberty Belle

Monuments, Essenger, Sammy Boller at the Brooklyn Monarch

Dion Lunadon, Sweet Knives, Cold Dice at TV Eye

CityWide, Pit Crew, SOLA at the Gramercy Theatre

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at the Amph, Little Island

Doug E. Fresh & the Chuck Brown Band at Sony Hall

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Aurat, SYZYGYX, Haldol at Saint Vitus Bar

Bella White at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Edwin Vazquez at the Bitter End

The Gold Standard at the Bitter End

The Methnatics, ReWd MiMz, Trashing Violet, Leaveascar, Val Kinzler, Snake Monsters at Otto’s Shrunken Head

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Arnst Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe

Saturday, August 20

Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden

Shawn Mendes, Dermot Kennedy at Barclays Center

Trey Anastasio at the Beacon Theatre

Missy Elliot, Wizkid, El Alfa, Jhene Aiko, Jorja Smith, Major Lazer Sound System, Ferc, Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi, Goldlink, Lido Pimienta, Yenory, Bakar, Raveena, Umi, Ilham, Anik Khan, Deb Never, Everyday People, Heavy Baile at Flushing Meadow Park

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, Spencer at SummerStage Central Park

Louis the Child, Said the Sky, Shallou, Droeloe, Evan Giia, SNBRN, Tech Porter, Taska Black, pluko, Win and Woo at the Brooklyn Mirage

Giveon, Saleka, Fana Hues at Radio City Music Hall

Pinegrove, Why Bonnie at the Rockaway Hotel + Spa

George Clanton, deaths dynamic shroud, Neggy Gemmy, Small Black, Saint Pepsi, Cowgirl Clue, Surfing, Hotel Pools, Pictureplane, Equip, Vaperror, FM Skyline, Yuni Wa, Vitesse X, Caroline Loveglow, desert sand feels warm at night, Luxury Elite, Giant Claw at the Knockdown Center

Borgeous at Nebula

City of the Sun at Baby’s All Right

Anberlin, 68 at the Knitting Factory

Freddie Jackson, EPMD, Donell Jones, Wyclef Jean at St. Nicholas Park

Hello Seahorse! at the Bowery Ballroom

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at the Amph, Little Island

Morningsiders at City Winery NYC

Mason Jennings at the Loft at City Winery

Burnt Sugar/Danz, Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber, Harriet Tubman, Resistance Revival Chorus, Bardo Steppers at Marcus Garvey Park

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Seth Kessel at Skinny Dennis

Pinc Louds (solo) at la Plaza Cultural

The Black Angels NYC, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the TarantinosNYC, the Hasbros, ArchAngels at the Parkside Lounge

Walter G. Steding, Babe.n.the Dame, the Tipsy Gypsys, Puma Perl and Friends, SoulCake, Dina Regine, Yashan Clark, Amy Madden at the 6th Street and Avenue B Community Garden

Bill Popp (solo) at the Broadway Dive Bar

Sunday, August 21