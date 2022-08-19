Beautiful Summer Nights with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, August 19
- Shawn Mendes, Dermot Kennedy at Barclays Center
- Trey Anastasio at the Beacon Theatre
- Giveon, Fana Hues at Radio City Music Hall
- Lord Huron, First Aid Kit at Forest Hills Stadium
- Murder by Death, Amigo the Devil, Samantha Crain at the Knockdown Center
- Railroad Earth at the Rockaway Hotel + Spa
- Gryffin, KC Lights, Codeko at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Will Butler, River L. Ramirez at Brooklyn Made
- Anberlin, 68 at the Knitting Factory
- Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, GRITS at Mercury Lounge
- Loona at the Palladium Times Square
- TV Girl, Computerwife at Brooklyn Steel
- Hermitage Green at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Calum Scott at Irving Plaza
- Chappell Roan at the Bowery Ballroom
- Electric Six, Supersuckers aboard the Liberty Belle
- Monuments, Essenger, Sammy Boller at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Dion Lunadon, Sweet Knives, Cold Dice at TV Eye
- CityWide, Pit Crew, SOLA at the Gramercy Theatre
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at the Amph, Little Island
- Doug E. Fresh & the Chuck Brown Band at Sony Hall
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Aurat, SYZYGYX, Haldol at Saint Vitus Bar
- Bella White at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Edwin Vazquez at the Bitter End
- The Gold Standard at the Bitter End
- The Methnatics, ReWd MiMz, Trashing Violet, Leaveascar, Val Kinzler, Snake Monsters at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Arnst Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe
Saturday, August 20
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
- Shawn Mendes, Dermot Kennedy at Barclays Center
- Trey Anastasio at the Beacon Theatre
- Missy Elliot, Wizkid, El Alfa, Jhene Aiko, Jorja Smith, Major Lazer Sound System, Ferc, Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi, Goldlink, Lido Pimienta, Yenory, Bakar, Raveena, Umi, Ilham, Anik Khan, Deb Never, Everyday People, Heavy Baile at Flushing Meadow Park
- Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, Spencer at SummerStage Central Park
- Louis the Child, Said the Sky, Shallou, Droeloe, Evan Giia, SNBRN, Tech Porter, Taska Black, pluko, Win and Woo at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Giveon, Saleka, Fana Hues at Radio City Music Hall
- Pinegrove, Why Bonnie at the Rockaway Hotel + Spa
- George Clanton, deaths dynamic shroud, Neggy Gemmy, Small Black, Saint Pepsi, Cowgirl Clue, Surfing, Hotel Pools, Pictureplane, Equip, Vaperror, FM Skyline, Yuni Wa, Vitesse X, Caroline Loveglow, desert sand feels warm at night, Luxury Elite, Giant Claw at the Knockdown Center
- Borgeous at Nebula
- City of the Sun at Baby’s All Right
- Anberlin, 68 at the Knitting Factory
- Freddie Jackson, EPMD, Donell Jones, Wyclef Jean at St. Nicholas Park
- Hello Seahorse! at the Bowery Ballroom
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at the Amph, Little Island
- Morningsiders at City Winery NYC
- Mason Jennings at the Loft at City Winery
- Burnt Sugar/Danz, Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber, Harriet Tubman, Resistance Revival Chorus, Bardo Steppers at Marcus Garvey Park
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Seth Kessel at Skinny Dennis
- Pinc Louds (solo) at la Plaza Cultural
- The Black Angels NYC, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the TarantinosNYC, the Hasbros, ArchAngels at the Parkside Lounge
- Walter G. Steding, Babe.n.the Dame, the Tipsy Gypsys, Puma Perl and Friends, SoulCake, Dina Regine, Yashan Clark, Amy Madden at the 6th Street and Avenue B Community Garden
- Bill Popp (solo) at the Broadway Dive Bar
Sunday, August 21
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
- Anderson .Paak, Ozuna, Kali Uchis, Beenie Man, Jai Wolf, Flatbush Zombies, Bomba Estereo, Priya Ragu, Noir Fever featuring Aluna & Friends, Bas, Kojey Radical, Audrey Nuna, Cimafunk, Teezo Touchdown, Tems, Foushee, Boylife, Batekoo, Maria Isabel, Papi Juice, Prateek Kuhad, Weston Estate at Flushing Meadow Park
- Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Billy Woods, Mega Bog, Water From Your Eyes, Katie Alice Greer, Jane Remover, Soul Glo at the Knockdown Center
- Above & Beyond at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, Spencer at SummerStage Central Park
- Elevation Worship, Kari Jobe, Cary Carnes at Radio City Music Hall
- Giveon, Fana Hues at the Kings Theatre
- Gilberto Santa Rosa at the Beacon Theatre
- Alexander O’Neal, Howard Hewett, Glen Jones, Meli’sa Morgan, Byron Stingily, Cherelle, Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- Men at Work at Brooklyn Steel
- Ariel Posen, David Ryan Harris at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Tim Heidecker at the Bell House
- Dru Hill, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, the Force MDs at St. Nicholas Park
- DJ Red Alert, Case, Wil Traxx at Marcus Garvey Park
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at the Amph, Little Island
- Leah Wellbaum, b3cca, Mary Jane Dunphe at Saint Vitus Bar
- Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Evan Kremin at the Red Lion
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- The Hound Dogs, the Sean Kershaw Trio at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Ruckus Interruptus, Jennifer Blowdryer, Simon & JJ, Val Kinzler, Paula Zero, Slugz on Speed at Tompkins Square Park