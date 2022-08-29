End August with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, August 29

Marcus Miller, Lenny White, members of Snarky Puppy, Yarbrough and Peoples, Nona Hendryx, Doug E. Fresh, LaForest “LALA” Cope, Fred “BUGSY” Buggs (WBLS), Alex Bugnon at City Winery NYC

The Jim Campilongo Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Jordan Fletcher at Chelsea Table & Stage

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Jr. Mack at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The Joe Taino Group at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, August 30

Roger Waters at Madison Square Garden

Gavin Degraw at the Greene Space

Soft Cell at the Beacon Theatre

Animal Collective, Taper’s Choice, Tomato Flower at SummerStage Central Park

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Glassio at Elsewhere Rooftop

The Mountain Goats, Lightning Bug at Webster Hall

At the Gates, Municipal Waste, Enforced at Irving Plaza

Lauren Spencer-Smith, Geena Fontanella at the Bowery Ballroom

Praxis: Buckethead, Bill Laswell, Brain at Sony Hall

City of the Sun at Baby’s All Right

Wax, Mayday at the Brooklyn Monarch

Swimming Bell, Adam Lytle, Lowpines at the Sultan Room

Loudon Wainwright III at City Winery NYC

Advertisement at Union Pool

Richie Quake, Nick Cianci, Razor Braids, LPX at the Broadway

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Strange Majik at Belle Reve

Wednesday, August 31

Roger Waters at Madison Square Garden

The Damned at the Chelsea Music Hall

The Mountain Goats, Garcia Peoples at Webster Hall

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis at SummerStage Central Park

Beartooth, Glasslands at the Gramercy Theatre

Praxis: Buckethead, Bill Laswell, Brain at Sony Hall

Ralph, Wilmah at Elsewhere Rooftop

Smokie Norful at City Winery NYC

Bobby Sanabria Multi-Verse Big Band at Grant’s Tomb

Josh Levi at Baby’s All Right

The Tamar Korn Quartet at the Cellar Dog

Debra Devi, Hans & the Verge, Elizabeth Cregen at Heaven Can Wait

Apollo Flowerchild, We’ll Be Fine, E.W. Harris at Pianos

Pageant Girls, Heat Death, Push at Baby’s All Right

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Christine Santelli w. Lynn Drury at the Ear Inn

Thursday, September 1