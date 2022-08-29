End August with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, August 29
- Marcus Miller, Lenny White, members of Snarky Puppy, Yarbrough and Peoples, Nona Hendryx, Doug E. Fresh, LaForest “LALA” Cope, Fred “BUGSY” Buggs (WBLS), Alex Bugnon at City Winery NYC
- The Jim Campilongo Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Jordan Fletcher at Chelsea Table & Stage
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Jr. Mack at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The Joe Taino Group at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, August 30
- Roger Waters at Madison Square Garden
- Gavin Degraw at the Greene Space
- Soft Cell at the Beacon Theatre
- Animal Collective, Taper’s Choice, Tomato Flower at SummerStage Central Park
- Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Glassio at Elsewhere Rooftop
- The Mountain Goats, Lightning Bug at Webster Hall
- At the Gates, Municipal Waste, Enforced at Irving Plaza
- Lauren Spencer-Smith, Geena Fontanella at the Bowery Ballroom
- Praxis: Buckethead, Bill Laswell, Brain at Sony Hall
- City of the Sun at Baby’s All Right
- Wax, Mayday at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Swimming Bell, Adam Lytle, Lowpines at the Sultan Room
- Loudon Wainwright III at City Winery NYC
- Advertisement at Union Pool
- Richie Quake, Nick Cianci, Razor Braids, LPX at the Broadway
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Strange Majik at Belle Reve
Wednesday, August 31
- Roger Waters at Madison Square Garden
- The Damned at the Chelsea Music Hall
- The Mountain Goats, Garcia Peoples at Webster Hall
- The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis at SummerStage Central Park
- Beartooth, Glasslands at the Gramercy Theatre
- Praxis: Buckethead, Bill Laswell, Brain at Sony Hall
- Ralph, Wilmah at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Smokie Norful at City Winery NYC
- Bobby Sanabria Multi-Verse Big Band at Grant’s Tomb
- Josh Levi at Baby’s All Right
- The Tamar Korn Quartet at the Cellar Dog
- Debra Devi, Hans & the Verge, Elizabeth Cregen at Heaven Can Wait
- Apollo Flowerchild, We’ll Be Fine, E.W. Harris at Pianos
- Pageant Girls, Heat Death, Push at Baby’s All Right
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Christine Santelli w. Lynn Drury at the Ear Inn
Thursday, September 1
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
- Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Adia Victoria at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- José González at the Kings Theatre
- The Damned at the Chelsea Music Hall
- Stayc, Cravity, Lightsum, To1 at Terminal 5
- Calum Scott at Warsaw
- Cowboy Mouth, Katie Henry at City Winery NYC
- Fred Thomas at the M Social Hotel Times Square Rooftop
- The Harlem Gospel Travelers at Baby’s All Right
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- Oz Noy & Nir Felder w. Jeff Tain Watts & James Genus at the Bitter End
- Kendra Foster, Blak Emoji at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Buck and a Quarter at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Carl M. Banks at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion