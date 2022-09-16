Live Music for a Mid-September Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
The following concerts originally scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.
- The War on Drugs, HAIM, Sheryl Crow, Courtney Barnett, the Weather Station, Guster, Pom Pom Squad, Sunflower Bean, Mykki Blanco, Joe Sumner, Rozzi at Forest Hills Stadium
- Khruangbin, the Flaming Lips, Gary Clark Jr., Antibalas, Valerie June at Forest Hills Stadium
- The Roots, Haim, Princess Nokia, Xiuhtezcatl, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Bonny Light Horseman, Seratones, Ayoni at Forest Hills Stadium
- Weezer at the Broadway Theatre
- Lady A, Dave Barnes at the Beacon Theatre
- Stabbing Westward, Spike Hellis at Warsaw
- Ondara at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Friday, September 16
- Florence + the Machine, Sam Fender, Noga Erez, Mykki Blanco at Madison Square Garden
- Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall
- Marcus King, Neal Francis, Ashland Craft, Dean Delray at the Beacon Theatre
- The Chainsmokers, Elohim at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Kenny Beats, slowthai, julie at SummerStage Central Park
- Clutch, Helmet, Quicksand, JD Pinkus at Palladium Times Square
- Big Wild, Biig Piig at Terminal 5
- Julia Jacklin, Kara Jackson at Brooklyn Steel
- Nation of Language at White Eagle Hall
- Laylit Collective at Elsewhere
- Cass McCombs at Webster Hall
- Mom Jeans, Free Throw, Just Friends, Super American at Irving Plaza
- Fantastic Negrito, Coyote Island at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Cold Cave, Actors, Kite, Leathers, Confines at Warsaw
- H2O aboard the Liberty Belle
- Alejandro Escovedo at Brooklyn Made
- Tessa Violet, Will Joseph Cook, Daysormay at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tav Falco’s Panther Burns, Service at No Aloha
- Pillow Queens at the Irish Arts Center
- David Amram & Bobby Sanabria at Joe’s Pub
- Michelle Branch at Rough Trade NYC
- Maro at Mercury Lounge
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- T.3 at Times Square Pedestrian Plaza
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- Dmitry Wild & the Spells at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Bobby Blue at the Anyway Cafe
Saturday, September 17
- Stevie Nicks, My Morning Jacket, Billy Strings, Gary Clark Jr., Fletcher, the Backseat Lovers, Peach Pit, Skip Marley, Celisse, Djo, Aly & AJ, the Surfrajettes, Dogs in a Pile, Dentist at Asbury Park Beach
- Florence + the Machine, Wet Leg, Noga Erez at Madison Square Garden
- Don Omar, El Alfa, Tory Lanez, Fivio Foreign at Barclays Center
- STS9, Medeski, Martin & Wood, Lettuce, Cool Cool Cool at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Caifanes at Palladium Times Square
- C-Kan, MC Davo, Dharius at Irving Plaza
- Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured at the Gramercy Theatre
- Enter Shikari, Trash Boat, Aviva at Warsaw
- The Dream Syndicate at the Bowery Ballroom
- Autograf at Elsewhere Hall
- Gioll & Assia at Brooklyn Steel
- Voxtrot, Annie Hart at Webster Hall
- The Districts at White Eagle Hall
- Hellogoodbye at City Winery NYC
- Haley Heynderickx & the Westerlies, Illegal Son at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sessa at Brooklyn Made
- Pillow Queens at the Irish Arts Center
- Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Automatic, Claud, Horsegirl, Yaya Bey, Mary Lattimore, They Hate Change, the Muckers, Sofie Royer, King Hannah, Anxious, the Bobby Lees, Dazy at Rockefeller Center
- Oneida, 75 Dollar Bill, Little Big Band at the Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park
- Pinc Louds, InCircles at Maria Hernandez Park
- What So Not at Elsewhere
- Thomas Jack at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Female Genius at Howl! Happening
- Vein.fm, Candy, Regulate, Living Weapon at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Carolyn Miller, Michael James at Mercury Lounge
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Noe Socha at Terra Blues
- Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, Ross Bryan, Density at the Parkside Lounge
- Squirrels from Hell at Young Ethel
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe
Sunday, September 18
- Green Day, Cage the Elephant, the Head and the Heart, IDLES, Courtney Barnett, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tai Verdes, Shakey Graves, Andy Frasco and the UN, Cimafunk, the Little Mermen, Calder Allen, Lost In Society, the VanSaders at Asbury Park Beach
- Eric Clapton, Jimmie Vaughan at Madison Square Garden
- Rosalia at Radio City Music Hall
- Meshuggah, Converge, Torche at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Placebo, Deap Vally at Brooklyn Steel
- Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured at the Gramercy Theatre
- Michelle Branch, Bad Bad Hats at Webster Hall
- The Spill Canvas at City Winery NYC
- SALES at Irving Plaza
- William Basinski, Faten Kanaan at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Sessa, Katy Kirby, Steve Gunn, Cola, Say She She, Annie Hart, June McDoom at Rockefeller Center
- Janis Siegel at Joe’s Pub
- Natural Information Society at Union Pool
- The Hipp Pipps, the TarantinosNYC, Heartless Devils, Ben Dumm at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- Pollyanna at the Kingsland
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- The We Remembers at the Cutting Room
- Gabriel Hermida at the Anyway Cafe
- SoulCake at Book Club Bar
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues