Live Music for a Mid-September Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

The following concerts originally scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.

The War on Drugs, HAIM, Sheryl Crow, Courtney Barnett, the Weather Station, Guster, Pom Pom Squad, Sunflower Bean, Mykki Blanco, Joe Sumner, Rozzi at Forest Hills Stadium

Khruangbin, the Flaming Lips, Gary Clark Jr., Antibalas, Valerie June at Forest Hills Stadium

The Roots, Haim, Princess Nokia, Xiuhtezcatl, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Bonny Light Horseman, Seratones, Ayoni at Forest Hills Stadium

Weezer at the Broadway Theatre

Lady A, Dave Barnes at the Beacon Theatre

Stabbing Westward, Spike Hellis at Warsaw

Ondara at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Friday, September 16

Florence + the Machine, Sam Fender, Noga Erez, Mykki Blanco at Madison Square Garden

Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall

Marcus King, Neal Francis, Ashland Craft, Dean Delray at the Beacon Theatre

The Chainsmokers, Elohim at the Brooklyn Mirage

Kenny Beats, slowthai, julie at SummerStage Central Park

Clutch, Helmet, Quicksand, JD Pinkus at Palladium Times Square

Big Wild, Biig Piig at Terminal 5

Julia Jacklin, Kara Jackson at Brooklyn Steel

Nation of Language at White Eagle Hall

Laylit Collective at Elsewhere

Cass McCombs at Webster Hall

Mom Jeans, Free Throw, Just Friends, Super American at Irving Plaza

Fantastic Negrito, Coyote Island at (le) Poisson Rouge

Cold Cave, Actors, Kite, Leathers, Confines at Warsaw

H2O aboard the Liberty Belle

Alejandro Escovedo at Brooklyn Made

Tessa Violet, Will Joseph Cook, Daysormay at the Bowery Ballroom

Tav Falco’s Panther Burns, Service at No Aloha

Pillow Queens at the Irish Arts Center

David Amram & Bobby Sanabria at Joe’s Pub

Michelle Branch at Rough Trade NYC

Maro at Mercury Lounge

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

T.3 at Times Square Pedestrian Plaza

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

Dmitry Wild & the Spells at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Bobby Blue at the Anyway Cafe

Saturday, September 17

Stevie Nicks, My Morning Jacket, Billy Strings, Gary Clark Jr., Fletcher, the Backseat Lovers, Peach Pit, Skip Marley, Celisse, Djo, Aly & AJ, the Surfrajettes, Dogs in a Pile, Dentist at Asbury Park Beach

Florence + the Machine, Wet Leg, Noga Erez at Madison Square Garden

Don Omar, El Alfa, Tory Lanez, Fivio Foreign at Barclays Center

STS9, Medeski, Martin & Wood, Lettuce, Cool Cool Cool at the Brooklyn Mirage

Caifanes at Palladium Times Square

C-Kan, MC Davo, Dharius at Irving Plaza

Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured at the Gramercy Theatre

Enter Shikari, Trash Boat, Aviva at Warsaw

The Dream Syndicate at the Bowery Ballroom

Autograf at Elsewhere Hall

Gioll & Assia at Brooklyn Steel

Voxtrot, Annie Hart at Webster Hall

The Districts at White Eagle Hall

Hellogoodbye at City Winery NYC

Haley Heynderickx & the Westerlies, Illegal Son at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sessa at Brooklyn Made

Pillow Queens at the Irish Arts Center

Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Automatic, Claud, Horsegirl, Yaya Bey, Mary Lattimore, They Hate Change, the Muckers, Sofie Royer, King Hannah, Anxious, the Bobby Lees, Dazy at Rockefeller Center

Oneida, 75 Dollar Bill, Little Big Band at the Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park

Pinc Louds, InCircles at Maria Hernandez Park

What So Not at Elsewhere

Thomas Jack at Elsewhere Rooftop

Female Genius at Howl! Happening

Vein.fm, Candy, Regulate, Living Weapon at the Brooklyn Monarch

Carolyn Miller, Michael James at Mercury Lounge

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Noe Socha at Terra Blues

Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, Ross Bryan, Density at the Parkside Lounge

Squirrels from Hell at Young Ethel

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe

Sunday, September 18