This Weekend: Three Music Festivals & More

Fall officially began this past Wednesday, and the boom in live music events this summer shows no sign of slowing. The biggest draws this weekend will be the Sound on Sound Festival in Bridgeport, Rolling Loud’s multiple stages in the parking lot of Citi Field, and the free Global Citizen event in Central Park. In addition, many of the local stadiums, arenas, theaters, ballrooms, clubs, and bars also will feature great live music.

The following concerts originally scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.

Jake Bugg at Brooklyn Steel

Boy & Bear, Handsome Ghost at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cold at Mercury Lounge

Sharon Katz & the Peace Train at Joe’s Pub

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, September 23

Rolling Loud: Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil TJay, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, Sleepy Hallow, Chief Keef, Yung Lean, Danny Brown at Citi Field

Pet Shop Boys, New Order at Barclays Center at Barclays Center

Panic! at the Disco, Marina, Jake Wesley Rogers at Madison Square Garden

Jamie xx, Four Tet + Floating Points, Avalon Emerson, Omar S at Forest Hills Stadium

Spiritualized at White Eagle Hall

Osees, Bronze at Warsaw

Amyl and the Sniffers, Mannequin Pussy, Bob Vylan at Terminal 5

Porridge Radio, Sean Henry at the Bowery Ballroom

Blue Oyster Cult at Sony Hall

The Infamous Stringdusters, Armchair Boogie at the Gramercy Theatre

The Felice Brothers at Brooklyn Made

Ninja Sex Party at Irving Plaza

Brooks Nielsen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Flamingosis, Blockhead, Ehiorobo at (le) Poisson Rouge

Jojo Abot, Esperanza Spalding at National Sawdust

Mephiskapheles, Disassociate, Fahrenheit 451 at the Meadows

Dream, Ivory, Carwash at Mercury Lounge

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Edie Carey, Jeremy Facknitz at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Joan as Police Woman at Joe’s Pub

Femina w. Uji at Joe’s Pub

Zzzhara, Computerwife, Emily Edrosa at the Sultan Room

Maggie Carson, Lizzie and the Makers, Hubby Jenkins, the Brightmares, Alice Lee, Rosetta Serrano in the Dumbo Archway

The Westerlies at Times Square Pedestrian Plaza

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Parris Mitchell, Kellie, K!lly !dol at Berlin

The Real Stormin’ Norman Band at Connolly’s Klub 45

Jezo + the Element, Jones Crusher, Sunshine Nightmare, Cannibal Fae at the Parkside Lounge

Exit 99 in Washington Square Park

Saturday, September 24

Sound on Sound Festival: The Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, Father John Misty, Ziggy Marley, CAAMP, Zach Bryan, Band of Horses, Jenny Lewis, Trampled by Turtles, Geese, the Cameroons, Drew Angus at Seaside Park

Rolling Loud: A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Don Toliver, Busta Rhymes, Lil Tecca, Kevin Gates, Sheck Wes, Key Glock, Soulja Boy, Slump6s, B-Lovee at Citi Field

24-7 Spyz, Rebelmatic, Eugene Hutz, Incendiary Device, Butterbrain at Tompkins Square Park

Jackson Lynch, Rashad Brown, Ana Egge, Rebecca Hart, Treya Lam, Neha, the Loyales in the Dumbo Archway

Global Citizen: Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, Rosalía at the Great Lawn, Central Park

Bring Me the Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, siiickbrain at Barclays Center

Kelsea Ballerini, Georgia Webster at Radio City Music Hall

Spiritualized at the Beacon Theatre

Testament, Exodus, Death Angel at the Palladium Times Square

Osees, Bronze at Warsaw

The Regime at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Whethan, Wavedash, JSTJR at Brooklyn Steel

NOTD, Grey Zeigler at the Bowery Ballroom

Cymande at the Brooklyn Bowl

Poi Dog Pondering at (le) Poisson Rouge

King Promise at Webster Hall

Leo Nocentelli at Sony Hall

Jojo Abot, Esperanza Spalding at National Sawdust

Psycroptic, Fallujah, Interloper, Cognitive at the Meadows

Connor Maynard at Irving Plaza

The Pietasters aboard the Liberty Belle

Medicine Singers at Pioneer Works

Scout Gillett, Dida, Katy Rea at the Broadway

Adam Masterson, Jeremy & the Harlequins, the Ritualists at TV Eye

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Supersonic Blonde at the Red Lion

Sunday, September 25

Sound on Sound Festival: Dave Matthews, Tim Reynolds, Brandi Carlile, the National, Black Pumas, Gary Clark Jr., the Head and the Heart, Noah Kahan, Spin Doctors, Jade Bird, the Main Squeeze, Trousdale at Seaside Park

Rolling Loud: Future, 21 Savage, Big Sean, Pusha T, Ski Mask the Slump God, Saint JHN, Fat Joe, Oliver Tree, Dej Loaf, Benny the Butcher, the Alchemist, Toosii, SSGKobe, yvngxchris at Citi Field

They Might Be Giants at the Bowery Ballroom

Bonobo, Tourist, Yu Su at the Brooklyn Mirage

Alec Benjamin, Claire Rosinkranz at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Sigrid, Ber at Terminal 5

The Get Up Kids, Sparta at Irving Plaza

Palaye Royale, Mod Sun, Starbenders at Webster Hall

Electric Six, Supersuckers at the Brooklyn Monarch

Sueco, Killboy at the Gramercy Theatre

Alice Glass, Uffie at Warsaw

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club

Miloe, the booyah! Kids, Christelle Bofale at Baby’s All Right

Tabitha Booth at the Jazz Gallery

The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

Xaxa at the Red Lion

Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

The Bowery Boys at the Parkside Lounge