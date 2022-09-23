This Weekend: Three Music Festivals & More

Fall officially began this past Wednesday, and the boom in live music events this summer shows no sign of slowing. The biggest draws this weekend will be the Sound on Sound Festival in Bridgeport, Rolling Loud’s multiple stages in the parking lot of Citi Field, and the free Global Citizen event in Central Park. In addition, many of the local stadiums, arenas, theaters, ballrooms, clubs, and bars also will feature great live music.
The following concerts originally scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.
- Jake Bugg at Brooklyn Steel
- Boy & Bear, Handsome Ghost at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cold at Mercury Lounge
- Sharon Katz & the Peace Train at Joe’s Pub
Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, September 23
Rolling Loud: Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil TJay, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, Sleepy Hallow, Chief Keef, Yung Lean, Danny Brown at Citi Field
Pet Shop Boys, New Order at Barclays Center at Barclays Center
Panic! at the Disco, Marina, Jake Wesley Rogers at Madison Square Garden
Jamie xx, Four Tet + Floating Points, Avalon Emerson, Omar S at Forest Hills Stadium
Spiritualized at White Eagle Hall
Osees, Bronze at Warsaw
Amyl and the Sniffers, Mannequin Pussy, Bob Vylan at Terminal 5
Porridge Radio, Sean Henry at the Bowery Ballroom
Blue Oyster Cult at Sony Hall
The Infamous Stringdusters, Armchair Boogie at the Gramercy Theatre
The Felice Brothers at Brooklyn Made
Ninja Sex Party at Irving Plaza
Brooks Nielsen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Flamingosis, Blockhead, Ehiorobo at (le) Poisson Rouge
Jojo Abot, Esperanza Spalding at National Sawdust
Mephiskapheles, Disassociate, Fahrenheit 451 at the Meadows
Dream, Ivory, Carwash at Mercury Lounge
The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
Edie Carey, Jeremy Facknitz at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
Joan as Police Woman at Joe’s Pub
Femina w. Uji at Joe’s Pub
Zzzhara, Computerwife, Emily Edrosa at the Sultan Room
Maggie Carson, Lizzie and the Makers, Hubby Jenkins, the Brightmares, Alice Lee, Rosetta Serrano in the Dumbo Archway
The Westerlies at Times Square Pedestrian Plaza
The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Parris Mitchell, Kellie, K!lly !dol at Berlin
The Real Stormin’ Norman Band at Connolly’s Klub 45
Jezo + the Element, Jones Crusher, Sunshine Nightmare, Cannibal Fae at the Parkside Lounge
Exit 99 in Washington Square Park
Saturday, September 24
Sound on Sound Festival: The Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, Father John Misty, Ziggy Marley, CAAMP, Zach Bryan, Band of Horses, Jenny Lewis, Trampled by Turtles, Geese, the Cameroons, Drew Angus at Seaside Park
Rolling Loud: A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Don Toliver, Busta Rhymes, Lil Tecca, Kevin Gates, Sheck Wes, Key Glock, Soulja Boy, Slump6s, B-Lovee at Citi Field
24-7 Spyz, Rebelmatic, Eugene Hutz, Incendiary Device, Butterbrain at Tompkins Square Park
Jackson Lynch, Rashad Brown, Ana Egge, Rebecca Hart, Treya Lam, Neha, the Loyales in the Dumbo Archway
Global Citizen: Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, Rosalía at the Great Lawn, Central Park
Bring Me the Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, siiickbrain at Barclays Center
Kelsea Ballerini, Georgia Webster at Radio City Music Hall
Spiritualized at the Beacon Theatre
Testament, Exodus, Death Angel at the Palladium Times Square
Osees, Bronze at Warsaw
The Regime at the Hammerstein Ballroom
Whethan, Wavedash, JSTJR at Brooklyn Steel
NOTD, Grey Zeigler at the Bowery Ballroom
Cymande at the Brooklyn Bowl
Poi Dog Pondering at (le) Poisson Rouge
King Promise at Webster Hall
Leo Nocentelli at Sony Hall
Jojo Abot, Esperanza Spalding at National Sawdust
Psycroptic, Fallujah, Interloper, Cognitive at the Meadows
Connor Maynard at Irving Plaza
The Pietasters aboard the Liberty Belle
Medicine Singers at Pioneer Works
Scout Gillett, Dida, Katy Rea at the Broadway
Adam Masterson, Jeremy & the Harlequins, the Ritualists at TV Eye
Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Supersonic Blonde at the Red Lion
Sunday, September 25
Sound on Sound Festival: Dave Matthews, Tim Reynolds, Brandi Carlile, the National, Black Pumas, Gary Clark Jr., the Head and the Heart, Noah Kahan, Spin Doctors, Jade Bird, the Main Squeeze, Trousdale at Seaside Park
Rolling Loud: Future, 21 Savage, Big Sean, Pusha T, Ski Mask the Slump God, Saint JHN, Fat Joe, Oliver Tree, Dej Loaf, Benny the Butcher, the Alchemist, Toosii, SSGKobe, yvngxchris at Citi Field
They Might Be Giants at the Bowery Ballroom
Bonobo, Tourist, Yu Su at the Brooklyn Mirage
Alec Benjamin, Claire Rosinkranz at the Rooftop at Pier 17
Sigrid, Ber at Terminal 5
The Get Up Kids, Sparta at Irving Plaza
Palaye Royale, Mod Sun, Starbenders at Webster Hall
Electric Six, Supersuckers at the Brooklyn Monarch
Sueco, Killboy at the Gramercy Theatre
Alice Glass, Uffie at Warsaw
Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
Miloe, the booyah! Kids, Christelle Bofale at Baby’s All Right
Tabitha Booth at the Jazz Gallery
The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
Xaxa at the Red Lion
Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues
The Pioneers at Terra Blues
The Bowery Boys at the Parkside Lounge