The 80+ Best Live Music Events This Week in NYC

The Manhattan Beat regularly lists the best live music events coming to New York City. The twice-weekly listings also celebrate via photographs some of the musicians who have performed locally in the past few days.

The following concerts originally scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.

Mallrat at the Bowery Ballroom

Easy Life at Elsewhere

Hush, Pharaoh, Cowardice at Saint Vitus Bar

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, September 26

Skip Marley, Marzz, Mannywellz at SummerStage Central Park

Ginger Root, King Pari at Webster Hall

Chai, daneshevskaya at (le) Poisson Rouge

Matt Maeson at Irving Plaza

Marshall Crenshaw at City Winery NYC

Danileigh at the Gramercy Theatre

Maddie Zahm at Mercury Lounge

The Jim Campilongo Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

Space Junk Is Forever at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric

Phil Gammage at Cowgirl Seahorse

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The Jack Grace Band at the Ear Inn

The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Doc French at Terra Blues

Tuesday, September 27

Ben Platt, Aly & Al at Madison Square Garden

Il Volo at Radio City Music Hall

Wolf Alice, Luna Li at Terminal 5

Zach Bryan at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Smith & Thell at Mercury Lounge

Heaven 17 at (le) Poisson Rouge

Matt Maeson at Irving Plaza

NIKI at Webster Hall

Crossfaith, Limbs at the Gramercy Theatre

Black Joe Lewis and the Honey Bears, Cedric Burnside at Brooklyn Made

Jim “Soni” Sonefeld at Housing Works

Futuristic, Loveless at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Creature Canyon, Blonde Otter, Questa at TV Eye

Joan Shelley, Wednesday Knudsen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cochise, Bignumbanine at Elsewhere Hall

Trever Keith at Saint Vitus Bar

Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

Silver Relics, Holy Vulture, Bikini Carwash at Arlene’s Grocery

The Kyle Lacy Band, Cin City, 4DC WUT, Maxx Sly at the Bowery Electric

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

The East River Bandits, Seth Adam at the 11th St. Bar

Strange Majik at Belle Reve

Wednesday, September 28

Pet Shop Boys, New Order at Madison Square Garden

Carly Rae Jepsen, Empress of at Radio City Music Hall

The Gaslight Anthem, Jeff Rosenstock at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Flume, Prospa, I. Jordan at Avant Gardner

Strawberry Guy, Mei Semones at (le) Poisson Rouge

Stella Donnelly, Maria BC at Elsewhere Hall

Laufey, Matilda Mann at the Bowery Ballroom

NIKI at Webster Hall

Crossfaith, Limbs at the Gramercy Theatre

renforshort at Baby’s All Right

Cortex at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Triathlon at Brooklyn Made

Big Daddy Kane, Ja Rule at Sony Hall

The Amish Outlaws at Café Wha?

Eljuri at Joe’s Pub

Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

Hans & the Verge at the 11th St. Bar

Villins at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion

Thursday, September 29

The Tedeschi Trucks Band, Amy Helm at the Beacon Theatre

Flume, Prospa, I. Jordan at Avant Gardner

Sunny Day Real Estate, the Appleseed Cart at Brooklyn Steel

The Melvins at Irving Plaza

Clannad at the Gramercy Theatre

Silverstein (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC

The Mars Volta, Teri Gender Bender at Terminal 5

Indigo De Souza, Vundabar at Webster Hall

Superorganism at Warsaw

Covey at the Bowery Ballroom

Puddle of Mudd, the Outfit at Sony Hall

The David Bromberg Quintet at City Winery NYC

Catherine Russell at Dizzy’s Club

Crooked Colours, Swimm at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Kay Hanley at (le) Poisson Rouge

Lost Dog Street Band at White Eagle Hall

HR at Saint Vitus Bar

The Mommyheads at Drom

Michaela Anne at Union Pool

Desert Sharks, Climates, Le Big Zero, Ilithios at the Broadway

Pan Arcadia, Holy Vulture, Nostranders at Pianos

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Doc French at Terra Blues

Kolker at the Bitter End

Augie Bello at Heaven Can Wait

Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar

Days of Wild at the Red Lion