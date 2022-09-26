The 80+ Best Live Music Events This Week in NYC

The Manhattan Beat regularly lists the best live music events coming to New York City. The twice-weekly listings also celebrate via photographs some of the musicians who have performed locally in the past few days.
The following concerts originally scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.
- Mallrat at the Bowery Ballroom
- Easy Life at Elsewhere
- Hush, Pharaoh, Cowardice at Saint Vitus Bar
Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, September 26
Skip Marley, Marzz, Mannywellz at SummerStage Central Park
Ginger Root, King Pari at Webster Hall
Chai, daneshevskaya at (le) Poisson Rouge
Matt Maeson at Irving Plaza
Marshall Crenshaw at City Winery NYC
Danileigh at the Gramercy Theatre
Maddie Zahm at Mercury Lounge
The Jim Campilongo Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
Space Junk Is Forever at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
Phil Gammage at Cowgirl Seahorse
Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
The Jack Grace Band at the Ear Inn
The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Doc French at Terra Blues
Tuesday, September 27
Ben Platt, Aly & Al at Madison Square Garden
Il Volo at Radio City Music Hall
Wolf Alice, Luna Li at Terminal 5
Zach Bryan at the Rooftop at Pier 17
Smith & Thell at Mercury Lounge
Heaven 17 at (le) Poisson Rouge
Matt Maeson at Irving Plaza
NIKI at Webster Hall
Crossfaith, Limbs at the Gramercy Theatre
Black Joe Lewis and the Honey Bears, Cedric Burnside at Brooklyn Made
Jim “Soni” Sonefeld at Housing Works
Futuristic, Loveless at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
Creature Canyon, Blonde Otter, Questa at TV Eye
Joan Shelley, Wednesday Knudsen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Cochise, Bignumbanine at Elsewhere Hall
Trever Keith at Saint Vitus Bar
Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
Silver Relics, Holy Vulture, Bikini Carwash at Arlene’s Grocery
The Kyle Lacy Band, Cin City, 4DC WUT, Maxx Sly at the Bowery Electric
SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
The East River Bandits, Seth Adam at the 11th St. Bar
Strange Majik at Belle Reve
Wednesday, September 28
Pet Shop Boys, New Order at Madison Square Garden
Carly Rae Jepsen, Empress of at Radio City Music Hall
The Gaslight Anthem, Jeff Rosenstock at the Rooftop at Pier 17
Flume, Prospa, I. Jordan at Avant Gardner
Strawberry Guy, Mei Semones at (le) Poisson Rouge
Stella Donnelly, Maria BC at Elsewhere Hall
Laufey, Matilda Mann at the Bowery Ballroom
NIKI at Webster Hall
Crossfaith, Limbs at the Gramercy Theatre
renforshort at Baby’s All Right
Cortex at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Triathlon at Brooklyn Made
Big Daddy Kane, Ja Rule at Sony Hall
The Amish Outlaws at Café Wha?
Eljuri at Joe’s Pub
Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
Hans & the Verge at the 11th St. Bar
Villins at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
Mulebone at the Ear Inn
Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion
Thursday, September 29
The Tedeschi Trucks Band, Amy Helm at the Beacon Theatre
Flume, Prospa, I. Jordan at Avant Gardner
Sunny Day Real Estate, the Appleseed Cart at Brooklyn Steel
The Melvins at Irving Plaza
Clannad at the Gramercy Theatre
Silverstein (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
The Mars Volta, Teri Gender Bender at Terminal 5
Indigo De Souza, Vundabar at Webster Hall
Superorganism at Warsaw
Covey at the Bowery Ballroom
Puddle of Mudd, the Outfit at Sony Hall
The David Bromberg Quintet at City Winery NYC
Catherine Russell at Dizzy’s Club
Crooked Colours, Swimm at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Kay Hanley at (le) Poisson Rouge
Lost Dog Street Band at White Eagle Hall
HR at Saint Vitus Bar
The Mommyheads at Drom
Michaela Anne at Union Pool
Desert Sharks, Climates, Le Big Zero, Ilithios at the Broadway
Pan Arcadia, Holy Vulture, Nostranders at Pianos
Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Doc French at Terra Blues
Kolker at the Bitter End
Augie Bello at Heaven Can Wait
Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
Days of Wild at the Red Lion