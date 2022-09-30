Start Rocktober with Great Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

The following concerts originally scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.

Ozuna at Barclays Center

Low at Forest Hills Stadium

Tropidelic at Terminal 5

Friday, September 30

The Killers, Johnny Marr at Madison Square Garden

The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre

Death Cab for Cutie, Real Estate at Forest Hills Stadium

Pavement at the Kings Theatre

Prince Royce at the United Palace

Flume, Eartheater, I. Jordan at Avant Gardner

Sara Bareilles, Bill Frisell, Margaret Glaspy, Joy Harjo, Joe Henry, Julian Lage, Punch Brothers at Town Hall

The Mars Volta, Teri Gender Bender at Terminal 5

The Maine at the Rooftop at Pier 17

ONE OK ROCK, You Me at Six, Fame on Fire at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Sunny Day Real Estate, the Appleseed Cart at Brooklyn Steel

Silverstein (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC

Clannad at the Gramercy Theatre

Muna, Meet Me @ the Altar at Irving Plaza

Sergio Mendes at Sony Hall

flor, the WLDLFE, Good Problem at the Bowery Ballroom

Glenn Tilbrook, Lisa Bouchelle at City Winery NYC

Langhorne Slim, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at Brooklyn Made

Bez Obmegen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Lawrence Arms, No Trigger, Ramona at the Brooklyn Monarch

Mahalia, Ogi at Warsaw

Ibrahim Maalouf at (le) Poisson Rouge

Wednesday 13 at the Meadows

Ata Kak, Lollise at Elsewhere Hall

Rexx Life Raj at Baby’s All Right

Office Culture, Alena Spanger, Scree at C’mon Everybody

Live Skull at No Aloha

Catherine Russell at Dizzy’s Club

Empathy Test, NITE at Eris Evolution

Fred Thomas at Groove

Raising Daughters, GIFTSHOP, Abbie Roper, Carissa Johnson, Plane Station, Kassaye Selassie, Granite to Glass, Caroline Baniewicz at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Mora Tau, ReWd MiMz, the Cynz, Exit 99, DonBlackCat & Friends, Rome 56, Crazy Mary at the Parkside Lounge

Saddlemen, Pleasant Peasant, Amanda Cross, Sweetboy at the Chelsea Music Hall

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues

Edwin Vaquez at the Bitter End

Pan Arcadia, Les Greene and the Swayzees at Pianos

Miss Maybell and the Jazz Age Artistes at Anyway Cafe

Butch Phelps at the Red Lion

Saturday, October 1

The Killers, Johnny Marr at Madison Square Garden

The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast, the Linda Lindas at Forest Hills Stadium

Pavement at the Kings Theatre

Prince Royce at the United Palace

311, Bronx Slang at Terminal 5

Cigarettes After Sex at SummerStage Central Park

Ibeyi, Madison McFerrin at Brooklyn Steel

Muna, Meet Me @ the Altar at Irving Plaza

flor, the WLDLFE, Good Problem at the Bowery Ballroom

Glenn Tilbrook, Lisa Bouchelle at City Winery NYC

Brother Ali, MaLLy at Brooklyn Made

The Dirty Guv’nahs, the Jug Band at the Brooklyn Bowl

Bloodywood at the Gramercy Theatre

Ry X, Indigo Sparke at Webster Hall

King Buffalo, Heavy Temple, Sun Voyager at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Beach Weather, Kate Stephenson at the Sultan Room

Underworld Creux Lies at Saint Vitus Bar

Catherine Russell at Dizzy’s Club

Rachika Nayar at Public Records

Future City Lounge at Nublu 151

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe

Beware the Dangers of a Ghost Scorpion!, Pass the Poi, Guitarmy of One at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, October 2