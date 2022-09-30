Start Rocktober with Great Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
The following concerts originally scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.
- Ozuna at Barclays Center
- Low at Forest Hills Stadium
- Tropidelic at Terminal 5
Friday, September 30
- The Killers, Johnny Marr at Madison Square Garden
- The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre
- Death Cab for Cutie, Real Estate at Forest Hills Stadium
- Pavement at the Kings Theatre
- Prince Royce at the United Palace
- Flume, Eartheater, I. Jordan at Avant Gardner
- Sara Bareilles, Bill Frisell, Margaret Glaspy, Joy Harjo, Joe Henry, Julian Lage, Punch Brothers at Town Hall
- The Mars Volta, Teri Gender Bender at Terminal 5
- The Maine at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- ONE OK ROCK, You Me at Six, Fame on Fire at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Sunny Day Real Estate, the Appleseed Cart at Brooklyn Steel
- Silverstein (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- Clannad at the Gramercy Theatre
- Muna, Meet Me @ the Altar at Irving Plaza
- Sergio Mendes at Sony Hall
- flor, the WLDLFE, Good Problem at the Bowery Ballroom
- Glenn Tilbrook, Lisa Bouchelle at City Winery NYC
- Langhorne Slim, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at Brooklyn Made
- Bez Obmegen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Lawrence Arms, No Trigger, Ramona at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Mahalia, Ogi at Warsaw
- Ibrahim Maalouf at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Wednesday 13 at the Meadows
- Ata Kak, Lollise at Elsewhere Hall
- Rexx Life Raj at Baby’s All Right
- Office Culture, Alena Spanger, Scree at C’mon Everybody
- Live Skull at No Aloha
- Catherine Russell at Dizzy’s Club
- Empathy Test, NITE at Eris Evolution
- Fred Thomas at Groove
- Raising Daughters, GIFTSHOP, Abbie Roper, Carissa Johnson, Plane Station, Kassaye Selassie, Granite to Glass, Caroline Baniewicz at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Mora Tau, ReWd MiMz, the Cynz, Exit 99, DonBlackCat & Friends, Rome 56, Crazy Mary at the Parkside Lounge
- Saddlemen, Pleasant Peasant, Amanda Cross, Sweetboy at the Chelsea Music Hall
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues
- Edwin Vaquez at the Bitter End
- Pan Arcadia, Les Greene and the Swayzees at Pianos
- Miss Maybell and the Jazz Age Artistes at Anyway Cafe
- Butch Phelps at the Red Lion
Saturday, October 1
- The Killers, Johnny Marr at Madison Square Garden
- The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre
- The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast, the Linda Lindas at Forest Hills Stadium
- Pavement at the Kings Theatre
- Prince Royce at the United Palace
- 311, Bronx Slang at Terminal 5
- Cigarettes After Sex at SummerStage Central Park
- Ibeyi, Madison McFerrin at Brooklyn Steel
- Muna, Meet Me @ the Altar at Irving Plaza
- flor, the WLDLFE, Good Problem at the Bowery Ballroom
- Glenn Tilbrook, Lisa Bouchelle at City Winery NYC
- Brother Ali, MaLLy at Brooklyn Made
- The Dirty Guv’nahs, the Jug Band at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Bloodywood at the Gramercy Theatre
- Ry X, Indigo Sparke at Webster Hall
- King Buffalo, Heavy Temple, Sun Voyager at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Beach Weather, Kate Stephenson at the Sultan Room
- Underworld Creux Lies at Saint Vitus Bar
- Catherine Russell at Dizzy’s Club
- Rachika Nayar at Public Records
- Future City Lounge at Nublu 151
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
- The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe
- Beware the Dangers of a Ghost Scorpion!, Pass the Poi, Guitarmy of One at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, October 2
- Lizzo, Latto at Madison Square Garden
- Pavement at the Kings Theatre
- 311, Bronx Slang at Terminal 5
- I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, Yours Truly at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Billy Bragg, Alice Phoebe Lou at the Town Hall
- The Garden, Flipper, Kumo 99 at Brooklyn Steel
- Muna, Meet Me @ the Altar at Irving Plaza
- Miss May I, Currents, Kingdom of Giants, Landmvrk at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Linda Lindas, Bacchae, Sub*T at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Omega X at Palladium Times Square
- Pat Travers at the Iridium
- Tortoise, 75 Dollar Bill at Elsewhere Hall
- Hollow Coves, Ocie Elliott at the Bowery Ballroom
- Teen Suicide, Ogbert the Nerd, Worst Party Ever at Baby’s All Right
- City of Caterpillar, Foxtails, Michael Berdan at Saint Vitus Bar
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Kyp Malone, KATIEE, Kyanight at P.I.T.
- East Coast Airmen, Professor Louie & the Cromatix, Uptown Horns, Steve Forbert, Dave Keyes, Gil Parris, Walker, Emily Duff at Sony Hall
- Woods, Bobbie Lovesong at Union Pool
- Catherine Russell at Dizzy’s Club
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- Vapors of Morphine, Muddy Ruckus at Mercury Lounge
- DeeOhGee at Cafe Wha?
- Rob Mastrianni at the Anyway Cafe
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St, Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Vanilla Ice at Sapphire 60
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion