The Best Live Music for the First Week of Rocktober

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, October 3
- Lizzo, Latto at Madison Square Garden
- The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre
- Pavement, Steve Gunn at the Kings Theatre
- King Princess, St. Panther at Radio City Music Hall
- Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, Snail Mail at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Jessie Ware at Brooklyn Steel
- Omega X at the Palladium Times Square
- Tinariwen, Garcia Peoples at Webster Hall
- Ryan McMullan, Teddy Grossman at the Bowery Ballroom
- Radkey at TV Eye
- Sports Team, Thus Love at Mercury Lounge
- Amy Rigby, Rogers & Butler at the Loft at City Winery
- The Jim Campilongo Trio at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Bill Nace/Patrick Holmes/Chris Corsano Trio at Artists Space
- The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Jr. Mack at Terra Blues
- The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn
- Dida Pelled at Pete’s Candy Store
Tuesday, October 4
- Billy Ocean at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Wild Rivers, Kyndal Inskeep at Brooklyn Steel
- The Wailers, Hayley Jane at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Jessie Ware at Webster Hall
- Sungazer at the Gramercy Theatre
- Riz La Vie at the Bowery Ballroom
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Eyedress, FlySiifu, Fly Anakin, B. Cool-Aid at Elsewhere Hall
- Aztec Two-Step 2.0 at City Winery NYC
- Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar at the Loft at City Winery
- Walt Disco at Baby’s All Right
- Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol at Our Wicked Lady
- James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
Wednesday, October 5
- Pixies, Sir Chloe at Terminal 5
- Sabrina Carpenter at Webster Hall
- Pi’erre Bourne at Irving Plaza
- Morcheeba at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Otoboke Beaver, Ratas en Zelo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Kikagaku Moyo, Jennifer Vanilla at Brooklyn Steel
- Little Jesus, Divino Nino at Elsewhere Hall
- Fiji Blue at the Bowery Ballroom
- caroline, Claire Rousay at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Poundcake at the Loft at City Winery
- Joan as Police Woman, Fourth Blood Moon at the Sultan Room
- Mamas Gun at Baby’s All Right
- Sasha Dobson at Dizzy’s Club
- Gabe Dixon at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
Thursday, October 6
- Kygo at Madison Square Garden
- The Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ruthie Foster at the Beacon Theatre
- Sabrina Carpenter at Webster Hall
- North Mississippi Allstars at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Flying Lotus, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Wordless Music Orchestra at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Denzel Curry, AG Club, redveil, Play ThatBoiZay at Terminal 5
- Kikagaku Moyo, Laraaji at Brooklyn Steel
- L7, Omat at Irving Plaza
- Trentemoller, Tom and His Computer at Elsewhere Hall
- Mayorkun at Warsaw
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Blood Incantation, Full of Hell, Vermin Womb, Mortuous, God Is War at the Monarch
- Wolf! w. Scott Metzger at the Sultan Room
- Alex Dupree, Annie Blackman, S. Raekwon at Baby’s All Right
- Ali McGuirk at the Bell House
- Oz Noy & Mike Stern Band W/ Jimmy Haslip & Anton Fig at the Bitter End
- Rundown Kreeps at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Couch Prints, Tallies, Sylmar, Flossing at Berlin
- Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Foreign Air at Baby’s All Right
- Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion