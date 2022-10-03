The Best Live Music for the First Week of Rocktober

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, October 3

Lizzo, Latto at Madison Square Garden

The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre

Pavement, Steve Gunn at the Kings Theatre

King Princess, St. Panther at Radio City Music Hall

Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, Snail Mail at the Brooklyn Mirage

Jessie Ware at Brooklyn Steel

Omega X at the Palladium Times Square

Tinariwen, Garcia Peoples at Webster Hall

Ryan McMullan, Teddy Grossman at the Bowery Ballroom

Radkey at TV Eye

Sports Team, Thus Love at Mercury Lounge

Amy Rigby, Rogers & Butler at the Loft at City Winery

The Jim Campilongo Trio at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Bill Nace/Patrick Holmes/Chris Corsano Trio at Artists Space

The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Jr. Mack at Terra Blues

The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn

Dida Pelled at Pete’s Candy Store

Tuesday, October 4

Billy Ocean at (le) Poisson Rouge

Wild Rivers, Kyndal Inskeep at Brooklyn Steel

The Wailers, Hayley Jane at the Brooklyn Bowl

Jessie Ware at Webster Hall

Sungazer at the Gramercy Theatre

Riz La Vie at the Bowery Ballroom

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Eyedress, FlySiifu, Fly Anakin, B. Cool-Aid at Elsewhere Hall

Aztec Two-Step 2.0 at City Winery NYC

Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar at the Loft at City Winery

Walt Disco at Baby’s All Right

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol at Our Wicked Lady

James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

Wednesday, October 5

Pixies, Sir Chloe at Terminal 5

Sabrina Carpenter at Webster Hall

Pi’erre Bourne at Irving Plaza

Morcheeba at the Brooklyn Bowl

Otoboke Beaver, Ratas en Zelo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Kikagaku Moyo, Jennifer Vanilla at Brooklyn Steel

Little Jesus, Divino Nino at Elsewhere Hall

Fiji Blue at the Bowery Ballroom

caroline, Claire Rousay at (le) Poisson Rouge

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Poundcake at the Loft at City Winery

Joan as Police Woman, Fourth Blood Moon at the Sultan Room

Mamas Gun at Baby’s All Right

Sasha Dobson at Dizzy’s Club

Gabe Dixon at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Thursday, October 6