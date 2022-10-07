Celebrate the Holiday Weekend with Live Music in NYC

Three-day holiday weekends offer the opportunity to enjoy more live music. Welcome, Indigenous Peoples Day!
The following concerts, originally scheduled for this weekend, are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.
- Lucy Dacus, Crooks & Nannies at Murmrr Theatre
- Rahzel & Roots Disciples at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Victoria Reed at Berlin
Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ live music events in the New York area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, October 7
- Jack Harlow, City Girls at Barclays Center
- The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre
- Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp at the Capitol Theatre
- Coheed and Cambria (acoustic) at Symphony Space
- Flying Lotus, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Wordless Music Orchestra at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Highly Suspect, Dead Poet Society at Terminal 5
- Of Montreal, Locate S,1 at Elsewhere Hall
- L7 at Warsaw
- Moderat at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- SG Lewis at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Novo Amor, Lutalo at Irving Plaza
- Real Friends, With Confidence, the Home Team, Taylor Acorn at the Gramercy Theatre
- Frankie Cosmos, Ian Sweet, Hannah Jadagu at the Knockdown Center
- Rare Americans, Dylyn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Jimmy Webb at City Winery NYC
- Vanishing Twin at Baby’s All Right
- Dead Horses at Union Pool
- Haru Nemuri at the Market Hotel
- Shannen Moser, Greg Mendez, Yours Are the Only Ears at Purgatory
- Rundown Kreeps at Gold Sounds Bar
- Gooseberry, the Upsides at Mercury Lounge
- Kelley Swindall, Gregory Dwane, Joe Fletcher at Berlin
- The Seratonians, Henge, Ziggy Shock at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
- Liz Hogg at P.I.T.
- One-Eyed Cats at the Parkside Lounge
- The PJ LaMariana Band at the Bitter End
Saturday, October 8
- Wisin y Yandel at Madison Square Garden
- The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre
- Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp at the Capitol Theatre
- Sebastian Yatra at the United Palace
- Metronomy at Avant Gardner
- Lykke Li Eyeye at the Apollo
- The Avalanches, Klangstof at Terminal 5
- The Contortionist, Rivers of Nihil at the Gramercy Theatre
- Cate Le Bon, A. Savage at Webster Hall
- Paul Kalkbrenner at Irving Plaza
- Elliott at Warsaw
- Momma, waveform* at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Boyfriend, Girl_irl, Von at Elsewhere Zone One
- Melvin Seals & JGB, One-Eyed Jack at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Elysian Fields at the Owl
- Miyavi at le Poisson Rouge
- Boys Noize at Superior Ingredients
- Foreign Resort, Hapax at Mercury Lounge
- Rundown Kreeps at Mr. Beery’s Village Pub
- Altopalo at Public Records
- Peter Matthew Bauer, Cosmic Guilt at the Sultan Room
- Chico Romano at Rubulad
- High Waisted, Kissed by an Animal, Nevva at the East Williamsburg Econo Lodge
- Cindy Cane, Heat Death, Dæva Grace, NightNight at Brooklyn Made
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Siblings (Smith & Sasha Dobson) at Pete’s Candy Store
- Ricky Stein & the Blue Callers at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Sam Kogon, Adam Lytle, Melissa Mary Ahern at Berlin
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
Sunday, October 9
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Fito Paez at Radio City Music Hall
- Lykke Li Eyeye at the Apollo
- Violent Femmes, Amy Ray & Jeff Fielder at City Winery NYC
- Two Feet, Brothel at Brooklyn Steel
- Duckwrth at Webster Hall
- Declan McKenna, Annie DiRusso at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ivan Neville, Eric Krasno, Judith Hill, Dumpsta Horn at Fort Greene Park
- Jonatha Brooke at le Poisson Rouge
- Arin Ray at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Blues Project at the Loft at City Winery
- Sister Nancy at Union Pool
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Marcus Rezak’s Shred Is Dead at Cafe Wha?
- Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Café
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
Monday, October 10 – Indigenous Peoples Day
- Myriam Hernandez at the United Palace
- Stereolab, Fievel Is Glauque at Brooklyn Steel
- Mother Mother, Sir Sly, Transviolet at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- MisterWives, joan at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Oliver Sim at Webster Hall
- Violent Femmes, Amy Ray & Jeff Fielder at City Winery NYC
- Declan McKenna, Annie DiRusso at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sunset Rollercoaster at le Poisson Rouge
- L.O.T.I.O.N. (Multinational Corporation), Iggor Cavalera, Michael Berdan, Annunziata at Saint Vitus Bar
- Ace Hood, Slim Diesel, Akinyemi, Zay Lewis at the Bowery Ballroom
- BRKN Love at Mercury Lounge
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Puma, Joe and Dave at the Anyway Café
- Felix Slim at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Doc French at Terra Blues
- Eve SIlber & Geoff Burke at the Ear Inn