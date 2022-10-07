Celebrate the Holiday Weekend with Live Music in NYC

Three-day holiday weekends offer the opportunity to enjoy more live music. Welcome, Indigenous Peoples Day!

The following concerts, originally scheduled for this weekend, are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.

Lucy Dacus, Crooks & Nannies at Murmrr Theatre

Rahzel & Roots Disciples at the Brooklyn Bowl

Victoria Reed at Berlin

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ live music events in the New York area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, October 7

Jack Harlow, City Girls at Barclays Center

The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp at the Capitol Theatre

Coheed and Cambria (acoustic) at Symphony Space

Flying Lotus, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Wordless Music Orchestra at the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Highly Suspect, Dead Poet Society at Terminal 5

Of Montreal, Locate S,1 at Elsewhere Hall

L7 at Warsaw

Moderat at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

SG Lewis at the Brooklyn Mirage

Novo Amor, Lutalo at Irving Plaza

Real Friends, With Confidence, the Home Team, Taylor Acorn at the Gramercy Theatre

Frankie Cosmos, Ian Sweet, Hannah Jadagu at the Knockdown Center

Rare Americans, Dylyn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Jimmy Webb at City Winery NYC

Vanishing Twin at Baby’s All Right

Dead Horses at Union Pool

Haru Nemuri at the Market Hotel

Shannen Moser, Greg Mendez, Yours Are the Only Ears at Purgatory

Rundown Kreeps at Gold Sounds Bar

Gooseberry, the Upsides at Mercury Lounge

Kelley Swindall, Gregory Dwane, Joe Fletcher at Berlin

The Seratonians, Henge, Ziggy Shock at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

Liz Hogg at P.I.T.

One-Eyed Cats at the Parkside Lounge

The PJ LaMariana Band at the Bitter End

Saturday, October 8

Wisin y Yandel at Madison Square Garden

The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp at the Capitol Theatre

Sebastian Yatra at the United Palace

Metronomy at Avant Gardner

Lykke Li Eyeye at the Apollo

The Avalanches, Klangstof at Terminal 5

The Contortionist, Rivers of Nihil at the Gramercy Theatre

Cate Le Bon, A. Savage at Webster Hall

Paul Kalkbrenner at Irving Plaza

Elliott at Warsaw

Momma, waveform* at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Boyfriend, Girl_irl, Von at Elsewhere Zone One

Melvin Seals & JGB, One-Eyed Jack at the Brooklyn Bowl

Elysian Fields at the Owl

Miyavi at le Poisson Rouge

Boys Noize at Superior Ingredients

Foreign Resort, Hapax at Mercury Lounge

Rundown Kreeps at Mr. Beery’s Village Pub

Altopalo at Public Records

Peter Matthew Bauer, Cosmic Guilt at the Sultan Room

Chico Romano at Rubulad

High Waisted, Kissed by an Animal, Nevva at the East Williamsburg Econo Lodge

Cindy Cane, Heat Death, Dæva Grace, NightNight at Brooklyn Made

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Siblings (Smith & Sasha Dobson) at Pete’s Candy Store

Ricky Stein & the Blue Callers at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Sam Kogon, Adam Lytle, Melissa Mary Ahern at Berlin

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Sunday, October 9

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Fito Paez at Radio City Music Hall

Lykke Li Eyeye at the Apollo

Violent Femmes, Amy Ray & Jeff Fielder at City Winery NYC

Two Feet, Brothel at Brooklyn Steel

Duckwrth at Webster Hall

Declan McKenna, Annie DiRusso at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Ivan Neville, Eric Krasno, Judith Hill, Dumpsta Horn at Fort Greene Park

Jonatha Brooke at le Poisson Rouge

Arin Ray at the Bowery Ballroom

The Blues Project at the Loft at City Winery

Sister Nancy at Union Pool

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club

Marcus Rezak’s Shred Is Dead at Cafe Wha?

Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues

Sashka Drey at the Anyway Café

Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café

The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

Monday, October 10 – Indigenous Peoples Day