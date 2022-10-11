Rocking the Midweek with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Tuesday, October 11
- Chris Thile w. Bradford Alexander Mehldau, Tune-Yards at David Geffen Hall
- Stereolab, Blue Jazz TV at Brooklyn Steel
- Violent Femmes, Amy Ray & Jeff Fielder at City Winery NYC
- Remi Wolf, Jordana at Terminal 5
- Judah & the Lion, the National Parks at Webster Hall
- Marc Rebillet at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Sunset Rollercoaster at le Poisson Rouge
- Mimi Webb, Dylan Conrique at the Bowery Ballroom
- Twin Temple, Bridge City Sinners at Warsaw
- W.I.T.C.H., Paint at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Titan to Tachyons, Editrix, Dumb Waiter at Saint Vitus Bar
- Marci at Baby’s All Right
- Coyle Girelli, Casual Male, Livia Blanc at Mercury Lounge
- Emily Duff, Sarah Borges at the Loft at City Winery
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Buff Ginger, Loveletter, the Acute at Berlin
- Ko & Katsu, Zookino at the Hard Swallow
Wednesday, October 12
- Post Malone, Roddy Ricch at Madison Square Garden
- Gorillaz, Earthgang at Barclays Center
- Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at the Beacon Theatre
- Barns Courtney, Yonaka at Webster Hall
- Remi Wolf, Jordana at Terminal 5
- Ckay at Irving Plaza
- Cha Wa, Fondude at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Fiel a la Vega at Palladium Times Square
- Aesthetic Perfection, Josie Pace, genCAB at le Poisson Rouge
- Sunset Rollercoaster, Layton Wu at Baby’s All Right
- Spacey Jane, joe p at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nation of Language, Infinite Coles at Elsewhere Zone One
- Sudan Archives, Lulu Be at Elsewhere Hall
- Tamino, Florid at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Atilla, Tallah at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Becca Stevens & the Secret Trio at the Sultan Room
- Calista Garcia, Apollo Flowerchild, Parker at Mercury Lounge
- Michael Daves & Andy Statman at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Blind Lemon Peel at the Cutting Room
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Christine Santelli Group at the Ear Inn
Thursday, October 13
- Post Malone, Roddy Ricch at Madison Square Garden
- Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages
- B-52s, KC and the Sunshine Band, the Rezillos at the Beacon Theatre
- The Knocks, Cannons at Avant Gardner
- Fred Again…, Joy Anonymous at Terminal 5
- John Petrucci w. Mike Portnoy & Dave LaRue, Meanstreak at the Town Hall
- Tamino, Marem at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Violent Femmes, Alsarah & the Nubatones at City Winery NYC
- Spacey Jane, joe p at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Wonder Years, Fireworks, Macseal at Irving Plaza
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Braxton Cook at S.O.B.’s
- Mondo Cozmo at Brooklyn Made
- Agent Orange at Saint Vitus Bar
- Priest at Drom
- Phony PPL, Snacktime at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Clem Snide, Jill Andrews at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Richard Barone, Steve Addabbo, David Amram, Carolyn Hester, Terre Roche, Suzanne Vega at the Museum of the City of New York
- Ellen Foley at the Cutting Room
- Rat Tally, Future Teens, Camp Trash at the Meadows
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- Don DiLego & the Touristas, the Lonely Together, Bree Sharp (Beautiful Small Machines) at the Bowery Electric
- E.W. Harris at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Chris Cyanide, Piece of Your Action, Mr. Fang & the Dark Tones, the Flesh Junkies, the Midnight Callers at the Parkside Lounge
- The Marvel Allen Band at Terra Blues
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- Stew Cutler at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Tangiers Blues Band at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Supersonic Blonde at the Red Lion
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion