Rocking the Midweek with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Tuesday, October 11

Chris Thile w. Bradford Alexander Mehldau, Tune-Yards at David Geffen Hall

Stereolab, Blue Jazz TV at Brooklyn Steel

Violent Femmes, Amy Ray & Jeff Fielder at City Winery NYC

Remi Wolf, Jordana at Terminal 5

Judah & the Lion, the National Parks at Webster Hall

Marc Rebillet at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

Sunset Rollercoaster at le Poisson Rouge

Mimi Webb, Dylan Conrique at the Bowery Ballroom

Twin Temple, Bridge City Sinners at Warsaw

W.I.T.C.H., Paint at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Titan to Tachyons, Editrix, Dumb Waiter at Saint Vitus Bar

Marci at Baby’s All Right

Coyle Girelli, Casual Male, Livia Blanc at Mercury Lounge

Emily Duff, Sarah Borges at the Loft at City Winery

Milo Z at the Red Lion

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Buff Ginger, Loveletter, the Acute at Berlin

Ko & Katsu, Zookino at the Hard Swallow

Wednesday, October 12

Post Malone, Roddy Ricch at Madison Square Garden

Gorillaz, Earthgang at Barclays Center

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets at the Beacon Theatre

Barns Courtney, Yonaka at Webster Hall

Remi Wolf, Jordana at Terminal 5

Ckay at Irving Plaza

Cha Wa, Fondude at the Brooklyn Bowl

Fiel a la Vega at Palladium Times Square

Aesthetic Perfection, Josie Pace, genCAB at le Poisson Rouge

Sunset Rollercoaster, Layton Wu at Baby’s All Right

Spacey Jane, joe p at the Bowery Ballroom

Nation of Language, Infinite Coles at Elsewhere Zone One

Sudan Archives, Lulu Be at Elsewhere Hall

Tamino, Florid at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Atilla, Tallah at the Brooklyn Monarch

Becca Stevens & the Secret Trio at the Sultan Room

Calista Garcia, Apollo Flowerchild, Parker at Mercury Lounge

Michael Daves & Andy Statman at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Blind Lemon Peel at the Cutting Room

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Christine Santelli Group at the Ear Inn

Thursday, October 13