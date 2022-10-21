The Top 100 Live Music Events in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, October 21
- Iron Maiden, Within Temptation at Prudential Center
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre, Port Chester
- Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Black Midi, Leah Senior at Forest Hills Stadium
- Young the Giant at the Beacon Theatre
- Tegan & Sara at Rough Trade NYC
- Dehd, Number One Popstar, Alex Grelle at Brooklyn Steel
- Chelsea Cutler, ayokay, Arden Jones at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Madison Cunningham at Webster Hall
- Mac Sabbath, Speedealer, Lung at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Ibibio Sound Machine at White Eagle Hall
- June of 44, Savak, Wørmhøles at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Algernon Cadwallader at Warsaw
- The Comet Is Coming at the Bowery Ballroom
- Dawn Richard, Spencer Zahn at the Garage
- Avail, Paint It Black, Kill Your Idols, School Drugs at Irving Plaza
- Christopher Cross at City Winery NYC
- Raven, Rtot Act, Shadowland at the Market Hotel
- Amythyst Kiah, Jackson & the Janks, Nora Brown, Megg Farrell, Ukrainian Village Voices at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Kid Bloom, All Things Blue, Kevin Holliday at Elsewhere Zone One
- Emeline, Cloe Wilder at Mercury Lounge
- pluko at Brooklyn Made
- Lilly Winwood at the Bitter End
- Blake Rose at Baby’s All Right
- John Batushka, Hate, Hideous Divinity at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Imarhan at the Sultan Room
- Pearla, Lightning Bug (solo) at Union Pool
- Adeem the Artist at the Bitter End
- Giftshop, Cryo Child, Bloody Your Hands, Castle Black at the Parkside Lounge
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Milo Z at the Cutting Room
- Joe Taino at the Bitter End
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Saturday, October 22
- Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Sistastrings at Madison Square Garden
- Christian Nodal at Barclays Center
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre, Port Chester
- Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages
- Young the Giant at the Beacon Theatre
- Chelsea Cutler, ayokay, Arden Jones at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Lost Frequencies at Terminal 5
- Awolnation, Badflower, the Mysterines at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Michael Schenker Group, Eric Martin, Images of Eden at Sony Hall
- The Bronx, the Chats, Drug Church, Scowl at Brooklyn Steel
- Illuminati Hotties, Enumclaw, Olivia Barton at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Brett McKenzie at Webster Hall
- Ibibio Sound Machine, Terror Jr. at the Brooklyn Bowl
- METZ at Warsaw
- Avail, Suicide Machines, Deadguy, F*ck It I Quit at Irving Plaza
- Lorna Shore, Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Comet Is Coming, Salami Rose Joe Louis at the Bowery Ballroom
- Bad Suns at White Eagle Hall
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Christopher Cross at City Winery NYC
- Alex Cameron, Loah at the Sultan Room
- Abigail, Savage Pleasure, Stress Angel at TV Eye
- Topaz Jones at Brooklyn Made
- Anthony D’Amato at Mercury Lounge
- Dead Boys, the Briefs, Suzi Moon at the Monarch
- Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey at TV Eye
- Fur, Fat Trout Trailer Park at Elsewhere Zone One
- Topaz Jones, Ivy Sole, Corbin Canvas at Brooklyn Made
- Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton, Inkarayku, the Lovestruck Balladeers, Ba Ban Chinese Music Society, Feral Foster at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity
- The Sun Ra Arkestra at Nublu
- Vajra at the Kingsland
- Sam Amidon & Marc Ribot Duo at (le) Poisson Rouge
- DOMi & JD Beck, Maurice Brown, Theon Cross, Matthew Whitaker, Avram Fefer Quartet, AJOYO at BRIC House
The Genitorturers at Drom
- Pope, Bloomsday, Thomas Dollbaum, Bedridden at the Broadway
- Johanna Warren at Trans-Pecos
- The Black Angels NYC, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Cthulhu Martini, Demi God, Viv Savage at the Parkside Lounge
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Fred Thomas at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, October 23
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre, Port Chester
- Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages
- Cypress Hill, KRS-One, Sick of It All, Ill Bill at Terminal 5
- Sabaton, Epica at Hammerstein Ballroom
- Gary V, Kiana V at the Town Hall
- Calexico, Ada Lea at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Blood Orange at Brooklyn Steel
- Butch Walker, Aaron Lee Tasjan at the Bowery Ballroom
- Rawayana, Ben Aler at Webster Hall
- Jon Spencer & the HITmakers, Dion Lunadon at Brooklyn Made
- Sloppy Jane, Empath, NIIS at Elsewhere Hall
- Bonnie Prince Billy, the Other Years, Brett Ratliff at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity
- SIMI at Irving Plaza
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Stay Inside, Semaphore at Saint Vitus Bar
- Alex Cameron, Loah at the Sultan Room
- Stephin Merritt, Jeffrey Lewis, Joe Pera at Joe’s Pub
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Hank Wedel at the Bitter End
- Warm Drag, Miranda and the Beat, Ice Balloons at TV Eye
- Mae & Henry, Kyle Lacy Band, Michelle Rescigno at the Bowery Electric
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St, Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Arthur’s Tavern
- Sanford: the Band at the Red Lion