The Top 100 Live Music Events in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, October 21

Iron Maiden, Within Temptation at Prudential Center

Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre, Port Chester

Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Black Midi, Leah Senior at Forest Hills Stadium

Young the Giant at the Beacon Theatre

Tegan & Sara at Rough Trade NYC

Dehd, Number One Popstar, Alex Grelle at Brooklyn Steel

Chelsea Cutler, ayokay, Arden Jones at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Madison Cunningham at Webster Hall

Mac Sabbath, Speedealer, Lung at the Brooklyn Bowl

Ibibio Sound Machine at White Eagle Hall

June of 44, Savak, Wørmhøles at (le) Poisson Rouge

Algernon Cadwallader at Warsaw

The Comet Is Coming at the Bowery Ballroom

Dawn Richard, Spencer Zahn at the Garage

Avail, Paint It Black, Kill Your Idols, School Drugs at Irving Plaza

Christopher Cross at City Winery NYC

Raven, Rtot Act, Shadowland at the Market Hotel

Amythyst Kiah, Jackson & the Janks, Nora Brown, Megg Farrell, Ukrainian Village Voices at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Kid Bloom, All Things Blue, Kevin Holliday at Elsewhere Zone One

Emeline, Cloe Wilder at Mercury Lounge

pluko at Brooklyn Made

Lilly Winwood at the Bitter End

Blake Rose at Baby’s All Right

John Batushka, Hate, Hideous Divinity at the Brooklyn Monarch

Imarhan at the Sultan Room

Pearla, Lightning Bug (solo) at Union Pool

Adeem the Artist at the Bitter End

Giftshop, Cryo Child, Bloody Your Hands, Castle Black at the Parkside Lounge

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Milo Z at the Cutting Room

Joe Taino at the Bitter End

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Saturday, October 22

Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Sistastrings at Madison Square Garden

Christian Nodal at Barclays Center

Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre, Port Chester

Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages

Young the Giant at the Beacon Theatre

Chelsea Cutler, ayokay, Arden Jones at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Lost Frequencies at Terminal 5

Awolnation, Badflower, the Mysterines at the Rooftop at Pier 17

The Michael Schenker Group, Eric Martin, Images of Eden at Sony Hall

The Bronx, the Chats, Drug Church, Scowl at Brooklyn Steel

Illuminati Hotties, Enumclaw, Olivia Barton at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Brett McKenzie at Webster Hall

Ibibio Sound Machine, Terror Jr. at the Brooklyn Bowl

METZ at Warsaw

Avail, Suicide Machines, Deadguy, F*ck It I Quit at Irving Plaza

Lorna Shore, Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker at the Gramercy Theatre

The Comet Is Coming, Salami Rose Joe Louis at the Bowery Ballroom

Bad Suns at White Eagle Hall

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Christopher Cross at City Winery NYC

Alex Cameron, Loah at the Sultan Room

Abigail, Savage Pleasure, Stress Angel at TV Eye

Topaz Jones at Brooklyn Made

Anthony D’Amato at Mercury Lounge

Dead Boys, the Briefs, Suzi Moon at the Monarch

Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey at TV Eye

Fur, Fat Trout Trailer Park at Elsewhere Zone One

Topaz Jones, Ivy Sole, Corbin Canvas at Brooklyn Made

Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton, Inkarayku, the Lovestruck Balladeers, Ba Ban Chinese Music Society, Feral Foster at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity

The Sun Ra Arkestra at Nublu

Vajra at the Kingsland

Sam Amidon & Marc Ribot Duo at (le) Poisson Rouge

DOMi & JD Beck, Maurice Brown, Theon Cross, Matthew Whitaker, Avram Fefer Quartet, AJOYO at BRIC House

The Genitorturers at Drom

Pope, Bloomsday, Thomas Dollbaum, Bedridden at the Broadway

Johanna Warren at Trans-Pecos

The Black Angels NYC, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Cthulhu Martini, Demi God, Viv Savage at the Parkside Lounge

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Fred Thomas at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, October 23