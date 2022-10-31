The Turnstile, Snail Mail, Mafia Time Capsule

Three bands, thousands of fans, one camera: all memorable, world-class.

Our favorite concert of the season happened on October 6… and we were there, in the midst of all of the action. While it has been weeks since it all went down on the beaches of Asbury Park, we’ve been sitting on our experience for a reason: closing out the month of Rocktober with a reminder of one of the best rock shows made sense. It seemed imperative to bring the month to a close with the unreliable images Greg Pallante got from Turnstile’s headliner at Stone Pony Summerstage. The photos of the mosh-pit? Insane. The photos from in the mosh-pit? Inspiring. Turnstile, as well as fan-favorite supporting acts Mafia and Snail Mail, stunned on the cool fall night as they shared songs with fans new and old, interacted with the expansive crowd, and jammed from every corner of the stage. Every act was a show-stopper and a scene-stealer and not a single moment from the entire concert was anything less than lively. Pallante saw that, shot it, and shared it with us… we couldn’t be more grateful for that or more enamored with his views of the boundless talent that took on the Stone Pony Summerstage.

MAFIA

Photos by Greg Pallante / Pallante Photography

SNAIL MAIL

Photos by Greg Pallante / Pallante Photography

TURNSTILE

Photos by Greg Pallante / Pallante Photography