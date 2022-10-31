Start November with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ live events this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.
- Two Door Cinema Club, Day Wave at Terminal 5
- Bijelo Dugme, Wedding and Funeral Orchestra at Webster Hall
- Lee Bains at le poisson (rouge)
- Tom Leeb Peter Collins at Café Wha?
Tuesday, November 1
- Ween at the Beacon Theatre
- Flor de Toloache, the Resistance Revival Chorus at Sony Hall
- Rina Sawayama at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Holly Humberstone, Allison Ponthier at Webster Hall
- Hablot Brown, Floyd Fuji at the Bowery Ballroom
- Say Sue Me at TV Eye
- Oneida at Union Pool
- Sasha Dobson at Pete’s Candy Store
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Wednesday, November 2
- Bono (Stories of Surrender) at the Beacon Theatre
- Raphael at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Tenille Townes at the Gramercy Theatre
- Rina Sawayama at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Peach Tree Rascals, Miles at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Say Sue Me at the Bowery Ballroom
- Maude Latour at Irving Plaza
- John Moreland, Christopher Paul Stelling at (le) poisson rouge
- Talib Kweli at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Rubblebucket, Crooks and Nannies at Public Records
- Ed Maverick at the Knockdown Center
- Eldorado Slim w. Scott Sharrard at the Loft at City Winery
- Fancy Hagood, She Returns from War at Elsewhere Zone One
- Lexi Jayde at Baby’s All Right
- True Body, Chronophage, Mary Jane Dunphe, Mirage at Saint Vitus Bar
- Peter Collins at Café Wha?
- Fawn at the Bitter End
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
- The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, November 3
- Maverick City, Kirk Franklin at Barclays Center
- The Avett Brothers at the Kings Theatre
- The Marshall Tucker Band, Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at the Beacon Theatre
- Lawrence, Lindsey Lomis, Eric Hutchinson at Brooklyn Steel
- Willow at Terminal 5
- DaBaby at Irving Plaza
- Shadow of Intent, Enterprise Earth, Inferi, Wormhole at the Gramercy Theatre
- dhruv, FIG at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kaelan Mikla, Kanga at (le) poisson rouge
- Robert Glasper, Yasiin Bey, Bilal at Sony Hall
- Daisy the Great at Rough Trade NYC
- Sun Room, Rebounder at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Say She She, Homeboy Sandman at Brooklyn Made
- Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Scout Gillett at TV Eye
- Artificial Brain, Succumb, Luminous Vault at Saint Vitus Bar
- Talib Kweli at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Dear Boy, Thus Love at Elsewhere Zone One
- A.O. Gerber at Union Pool
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- The Oz Noy Organ Trio at the Bitter End
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar
- The Kelton Cooper Band at Terra Blues