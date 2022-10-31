Start November with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ live events this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.

Two Door Cinema Club, Day Wave at Terminal 5

Bijelo Dugme, Wedding and Funeral Orchestra at Webster Hall

Lee Bains at le poisson (rouge)

Tom Leeb Peter Collins at Café Wha?

Tuesday, November 1

Ween at the Beacon Theatre

Flor de Toloache, the Resistance Revival Chorus at Sony Hall

Rina Sawayama at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Holly Humberstone, Allison Ponthier at Webster Hall

Hablot Brown, Floyd Fuji at the Bowery Ballroom

Say Sue Me at TV Eye

Oneida at Union Pool

Sasha Dobson at Pete’s Candy Store

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Wednesday, November 2

Bono (Stories of Surrender) at the Beacon Theatre

Raphael at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Tenille Townes at the Gramercy Theatre

Rina Sawayama at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Peach Tree Rascals, Miles at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Say Sue Me at the Bowery Ballroom

Maude Latour at Irving Plaza

John Moreland, Christopher Paul Stelling at (le) poisson rouge

Talib Kweli at the Brooklyn Bowl

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Rubblebucket, Crooks and Nannies at Public Records

Ed Maverick at the Knockdown Center

Eldorado Slim w. Scott Sharrard at the Loft at City Winery

Fancy Hagood, She Returns from War at Elsewhere Zone One

Lexi Jayde at Baby’s All Right

True Body, Chronophage, Mary Jane Dunphe, Mirage at Saint Vitus Bar

Peter Collins at Café Wha?

Fawn at the Bitter End

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, November 3