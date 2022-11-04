Enjoy this Weekend’s Best Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, November 4
- Arcade Fire, Beck (acoustic) at Barclays Center
- The Avett Brothers at the Kings Theatre
- Rhiannon Giddons, Amthyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell at Carnegie Hall
- Maisie Peters at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Lawrence, Stacey Ryan, Still Grounded at Brooklyn Steel
- The Wrecks at the Murmrr Theatre
- The Spin Doctors w. John Popper, Rene Lopez at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Loboda at Palladium Times Square
- Rachael Yamagata, Sandy Bell at City Winery NYC
- Let’s Eat Grandma, Julien Chang at Webster Hall
- Michigander, Abby Holliday at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tigers Jaw, Heart Attack Man, Glitterer at Warsaw
- Slaughter to Prevail at Irving Plaza
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Winter, Peel Dream Magazine at Baby’s All Right
- Adrenalin O.D., Incendiary Device, fear gods at the Bowery Electric
- Jane Weaver, Air Waves at the Sultan Room
- Lexi Jayde at Mercury Lounge
- Museum of Love at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hermanos Gutiérrez at the Opera House
- Parra for Cuva, Il:lo at Brooklyn Made
- Alaska 5000 at Sony Hall
- VRSTY at the Meadows
- Dori Freeman at Cafe Wha?
- Minuit Machine, Void Vision, Syzygyx at Drom
- The Explorers Club, Dolour, the Elevator Operators at TV Eye
- Soraia, Stupidity, Bayaz at Berlin
- Petting Zoo at Mercury Lounge
- The Marvel Allen Trio at Terra Blues
- The Hipp Pipps, Curtis Suburban, Holey Sweater, Willowbrook at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- NP Presley, Rikshaw N the Rukus, the Challenges, Dr. Ex and the Breakups at the Parkside Lounge
- Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Saturday, November 5
- Arcade Fire at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- The Avett Brothers at the Kings Theatre
- Lawrence, Michael Thurber & Jon Lampley, Tiny Habits at Brooklyn Steel
- Blue Oyster Cult, the Dictators at the St. George Theatre
- Koffi Olomide at Terminal 5
- Rachael Yamagata, Sandy Bell at City Winery NYC
- Breathe Carolina at Nebula
- The Coronas, Roisin O at Irving Plaza
- Beth Orton at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tropical F**k Storm, Weak Signal at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The California Honeydrops at Sony Hall
- Gayle, poutyface at Webster Hall
- Andy Frasco and the UN, Little Stranger at Warsaw
- Collie Buddz, Schwayze at the Brooklyn Bowl
- SB19 at Palladium Times Square
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Tonstartssbandht, Patrick Holland at Brooklyn Made
- Electric Callboy, Attack Attack!, Outline in Color, Conquer Divide at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Babehoven at Union Pool
- Buffalo Rose at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Anti Group, Compactor at Eris Evolution
- Black Beach, Work Wife, O. Wake, Heat Death at the Broadway
- Mike Stern at Drom
- David Wax Museum at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- The TarantinosNYC, the Surf Junkies, Drip 2.0 at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Emily Gabriele at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues
- The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, November 6
- Dave East & Friends at the Apollo Theater
- Joss Favela and Jessi Uribe at the Kings Theatre
- Joanne Shaw-Taylor at the Town Hall
- Silversun Pickups, Eliza and the Delusionals at Webster Hall
- Russian Circles at Warsaw
- Turnover, Yumi Zouma, Horse Jumper of Love at Brooklyn Steel
- Nightly, Vaultboy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- GZA w. Phunky Nomads at le Poisson Rouge
- Robert Glasper, Yasiin Bey, Bilal at Sony Hall
- Wesley Stace, Dave Hill, Peter Himmelman, Janeane Garofalo, Low Cut Connie, Sean Nelson, Amber Tamblyn, Daniel Wolff, Bill Irwin, David Wax Museum at City Winery NYC
- The Surfrajettes, Black Flamingos at Brooklyn Made
- Mamalarky at Baby’s All Right
- Mike Doughty and Ghost of Vroom at Union Pool
- Pierre Bensusan at Drom
- Kazu Makino, Kyp Malone, Suphala at TriBeCa Synagogue
Attack Attack, Outline in Color, Conquer Divide at the Meadows
- TrueAnon, Yung Comsky at the Bowery Ballroom
- Red Baraat at the Blue Note
- Rozzi at the Sultan Room
- Izzy Spears, Mistervacation, Couture, Anonymous Sound at Elsewhere Zone One
- Jim Andralis (and the Syntonics), Larry Krone at Mercury Lounge
- Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at Cafe Wha?
- Belaire’s, the Breaks, the David Russell Band at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues