Enjoy this Weekend’s Best Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, November 4

Arcade Fire, Beck (acoustic) at Barclays Center

The Avett Brothers at the Kings Theatre

Rhiannon Giddons, Amthyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell at Carnegie Hall

Maisie Peters at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Lawrence, Stacey Ryan, Still Grounded at Brooklyn Steel

The Wrecks at the Murmrr Theatre

The Spin Doctors w. John Popper, Rene Lopez at the Brooklyn Bowl

Loboda at Palladium Times Square

Rachael Yamagata, Sandy Bell at City Winery NYC

Let’s Eat Grandma, Julien Chang at Webster Hall

Michigander, Abby Holliday at the Bowery Ballroom

Tigers Jaw, Heart Attack Man, Glitterer at Warsaw

Slaughter to Prevail at Irving Plaza

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Winter, Peel Dream Magazine at Baby’s All Right

Adrenalin O.D., Incendiary Device, fear gods at the Bowery Electric

Jane Weaver, Air Waves at the Sultan Room

Lexi Jayde at Mercury Lounge

Museum of Love at the Bowery Ballroom

Hermanos Gutiérrez at the Opera House

Parra for Cuva, Il:lo at Brooklyn Made

Alaska 5000 at Sony Hall

VRSTY at the Meadows

Dori Freeman at Cafe Wha?

Minuit Machine, Void Vision, Syzygyx at Drom

The Explorers Club, Dolour, the Elevator Operators at TV Eye

Soraia, Stupidity, Bayaz at Berlin

Petting Zoo at Mercury Lounge

The Marvel Allen Trio at Terra Blues

The Hipp Pipps, Curtis Suburban, Holey Sweater, Willowbrook at Otto’s Shrunken Head

NP Presley, Rikshaw N the Rukus, the Challenges, Dr. Ex and the Breakups at the Parkside Lounge

Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Saturday, November 5

Arcade Fire at the Hammerstein Ballroom

The Avett Brothers at the Kings Theatre

Lawrence, Michael Thurber & Jon Lampley, Tiny Habits at Brooklyn Steel

Blue Oyster Cult, the Dictators at the St. George Theatre

Koffi Olomide at Terminal 5

Rachael Yamagata, Sandy Bell at City Winery NYC

Breathe Carolina at Nebula

The Coronas, Roisin O at Irving Plaza

Beth Orton at the Bowery Ballroom

Tropical F**k Storm, Weak Signal at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The California Honeydrops at Sony Hall

Gayle, poutyface at Webster Hall

Andy Frasco and the UN, Little Stranger at Warsaw

Collie Buddz, Schwayze at the Brooklyn Bowl

SB19 at Palladium Times Square

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Tonstartssbandht, Patrick Holland at Brooklyn Made

Electric Callboy, Attack Attack!, Outline in Color, Conquer Divide at the Brooklyn Monarch

Babehoven at Union Pool

Buffalo Rose at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Anti Group, Compactor at Eris Evolution

Black Beach, Work Wife, O. Wake, Heat Death at the Broadway

Mike Stern at Drom

David Wax Museum at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

The TarantinosNYC, the Surf Junkies, Drip 2.0 at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Emily Gabriele at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues

The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, November 6