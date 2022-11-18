Rock Your Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, November 18

Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden

The Smile at the Kings Theatre

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Somi at Zankel Hall

Dopapod at the Brooklyn Bowl

Yung Gravy, bbno$, Terror Reid at Terminal 5

Yung Gravy, the Fresh Kids at (le) Poisson Rouge

Skegss, Raavi, Adam Newling at Webster Hall

Charlie Burg, Anna Shoemaker at Irving Plaza

Preoccupations, Cindy Lee at the Bowery Ballroom

Tank and the Bangas at the Blue Note

The Feelies at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City

Micro TDH at the Gramercy Theatre

Mo Lowda and the Humble, Easy Honey, the Thing at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Will Sheff, mmeadows at (le) Poisson Rouge

Laurie Anderson at Pioneer Works

Valerie Simpson & Friends at Sony Hall

Breland at Mercury Lounge

Mat Kerekes, Rachel Bobbit at Mercury Lounge

The Flatliners, Pet Symmetry, Taking Meds at Brooklyn Made

Adam Beyer, Anfisa Letyago, Artbat, Enrico Sangiuliano, Fadeface, Mind Against, Mink B2B Pablo Romero, Nicole Moudaber, Ricardo Villalobos, Sven Väth at the Brooklyn Navy Yard

Satori & the Band from Space at the Knockdown Center, Queens

Breanna Barbara at TV Eye, Queens

Richard Lloyd Group, Ivan Julian and the Magnificent 3, Tredici Bacci at Trans-Pecos, Queens

Air Traffic Controller, Fort Frances, Sean Barna, Other Brother Daryl, Fairhazel, Leah Hennessey, Toledo, Spectre Jones, Felice Rosser at Rockwood Music Hall

Blueberry High Heels, Downtown Pidgeons, Kellie Anne Luigi, Love Conquers All, Milf and Dilf at the Parkside Lounge

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Cafe

Saturday, November 19

Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden

Mayday at Barclays Center

The Smile at the Kings Theatre

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Ali Gatie at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Coeur de Pirate at the Town Hall

JVNA, TeddyLoid, D-Yama, DJ Wildparty at Terminal 5

Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, Youth Fountain at Webster Hall

Skegss, Sir Chloe at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Drugdealer, Reverend Baron at the Bowery Ballroom

Fiel a la Vega at Palladium Times Square

Tank and the Bangas at the Blue Note

Helado Negro, Standing on the Corner, Vagabon, Yasmin Williams, Maria BC, Joe Rainey at the Knockdown Center, Queens

John Splithoff, Jamie Drake at (le) Poisson Rouge

Too Many Zooz, Yam Yam at the Brooklyn Bowl

Saetia at Saint Vitus Bar

Desert Dwellers, Random Rab, Bluetech at Sony Hall

Fantastic Cat, Zola Simone, Abby Hamilton, Matt Sucich, Elizabeth and the Catapult, Jake Swamp and the Pine, Andrew Weiss, the Widow Cameron, Brick Briscoe and the Skinny, Braverly at Rockwood Music Hall

Consider the Source, Baked Shrimp at Brooklyn Made

Dogs in a Pile at Mercury Lounge

The Figgs at Berlin

Tei Shi, Chloe MK at Baby’s All Right

Adam Beyer, Anfisa Letyago, Artbat, Enrico Sangiuliano, Fadeface, Mind Against, Mink B2B Pablo Romero, Nicole Moudaber, Ricardo Villalobos, Sven Väth at the Brooklyn Navy Yard

The Amish Outlaws at the Cutting Room

Buck and a Quarter at the Anyway Cafe

Hart & Co. at the Bitter End

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Phil Gammage Quintet at the Shrine

Sunday, November 20