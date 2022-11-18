Rock Your Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, November 18
- Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden
- The Smile at the Kings Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Somi at Zankel Hall
- Dopapod at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Yung Gravy, bbno$, Terror Reid at Terminal 5
- Yung Gravy, the Fresh Kids at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Skegss, Raavi, Adam Newling at Webster Hall
- Charlie Burg, Anna Shoemaker at Irving Plaza
- Preoccupations, Cindy Lee at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tank and the Bangas at the Blue Note
- The Feelies at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City
- Micro TDH at the Gramercy Theatre
- Mo Lowda and the Humble, Easy Honey, the Thing at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Will Sheff, mmeadows at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Laurie Anderson at Pioneer Works
- Valerie Simpson & Friends at Sony Hall
- Breland at Mercury Lounge
- Mat Kerekes, Rachel Bobbit at Mercury Lounge
- The Flatliners, Pet Symmetry, Taking Meds at Brooklyn Made
- Adam Beyer, Anfisa Letyago, Artbat, Enrico Sangiuliano, Fadeface, Mind Against, Mink B2B Pablo Romero, Nicole Moudaber, Ricardo Villalobos, Sven Väth at the Brooklyn Navy Yard
- Satori & the Band from Space at the Knockdown Center, Queens
- Breanna Barbara at TV Eye, Queens
- Richard Lloyd Group, Ivan Julian and the Magnificent 3, Tredici Bacci at Trans-Pecos, Queens
- Air Traffic Controller, Fort Frances, Sean Barna, Other Brother Daryl, Fairhazel, Leah Hennessey, Toledo, Spectre Jones, Felice Rosser at Rockwood Music Hall
- Blueberry High Heels, Downtown Pidgeons, Kellie Anne Luigi, Love Conquers All, Milf and Dilf at the Parkside Lounge
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Cafe
Saturday, November 19
- Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden
- Mayday at Barclays Center
- The Smile at the Kings Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Ali Gatie at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Coeur de Pirate at the Town Hall
- JVNA, TeddyLoid, D-Yama, DJ Wildparty at Terminal 5
- Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, Youth Fountain at Webster Hall
- Skegss, Sir Chloe at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Drugdealer, Reverend Baron at the Bowery Ballroom
- Fiel a la Vega at Palladium Times Square
- Tank and the Bangas at the Blue Note
- Helado Negro, Standing on the Corner, Vagabon, Yasmin Williams, Maria BC, Joe Rainey at the Knockdown Center, Queens
- John Splithoff, Jamie Drake at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Too Many Zooz, Yam Yam at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Saetia at Saint Vitus Bar
- Desert Dwellers, Random Rab, Bluetech at Sony Hall
- Fantastic Cat, Zola Simone, Abby Hamilton, Matt Sucich, Elizabeth and the Catapult, Jake Swamp and the Pine, Andrew Weiss, the Widow Cameron, Brick Briscoe and the Skinny, Braverly at Rockwood Music Hall
- Consider the Source, Baked Shrimp at Brooklyn Made
- Dogs in a Pile at Mercury Lounge
- The Figgs at Berlin
- Tei Shi, Chloe MK at Baby’s All Right
- Adam Beyer, Anfisa Letyago, Artbat, Enrico Sangiuliano, Fadeface, Mind Against, Mink B2B Pablo Romero, Nicole Moudaber, Ricardo Villalobos, Sven Väth at the Brooklyn Navy Yard
- The Amish Outlaws at the Cutting Room
- Buck and a Quarter at the Anyway Cafe
- Hart & Co. at the Bitter End
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Phil Gammage Quintet at the Shrine
Sunday, November 20
- Smile at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Tank and the Bangas at the Blue Note
- Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel, GS9 Gino aka Fat Tony at Webster Hall
- The Early November, I Can Make a Mess, Vince Caruana at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The English Beat at City Winery NYC
- Courtney Bryan at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Brooke Candy, Only Fire at Elsewhere Hall
- The Dangerous Summer at Elsewhere Zone One
- Neil Frances at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Boney James at Sony Hall
- Mike Doughty and Ghost of Vroom at Union Pool
- Godcaster, Tomato Flower, Turbo World, Kolb at Baby’s All Right
- Hilary Hawke, Tamar Korn at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues