Live Music for the Holiday Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in New York City this Thanksgiving weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving)

Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note

Fariza Anuarbek at the Anyway Cafe

Friday, November 25

Guster, Alex Edelman at Carnegie Hall

The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Treak & Dave1), Jon Casey, Thee Mike B at Elsewhere

Carl Palmer at the Town Hall

Lotus at the Brooklyn Bowl

Max, Vincint at Irving Plaza

Dionne Warwick at City Winery NYC

Lakeyah at the Gramercy Theatre

Pnau at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note

ESG, Sister Nancy, Sunny Cheeba at Elsewhere Hall

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Evan Kremin at the Bitter End

Barynya at the Anyway Cafe

Saturday, November 26

Lay Zhang, 9m88, Amber Liu, Karencici, ØZI, Sury Su, Tia Ray, Tyson Yoshi at Barclays Center

Los Angeles Azules at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Omar Apollo, Ravyn Lenae at the Kings Theatre

Lotus at the Brooklyn Bowl

Mr Twin Sister, Donzii at Elsewhere Hall

Max, Vincint at Irving Plaza

Coco & Clair Clair at the Bowery Ballroom

Sonnie Badu Rhythms of Africa at Palladium Times Square

Integrity, Warthog, Indecision, All Out War, the Fight at Warsaw

Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Rachel Grae, Holden Miller at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Bill Popp at the Broadway Dive Bar

Sunday, November 27