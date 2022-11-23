Live Music for the Holiday Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in New York City this Thanksgiving weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving)
- Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note
- Fariza Anuarbek at the Anyway Cafe
Friday, November 25
- Guster, Alex Edelman at Carnegie Hall
- The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Treak & Dave1), Jon Casey, Thee Mike B at Elsewhere
- Carl Palmer at the Town Hall
- Lotus at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Max, Vincint at Irving Plaza
- Dionne Warwick at City Winery NYC
- Lakeyah at the Gramercy Theatre
- Pnau at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note
- ESG, Sister Nancy, Sunny Cheeba at Elsewhere Hall
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Evan Kremin at the Bitter End
- Barynya at the Anyway Cafe
Saturday, November 26
- Lay Zhang, 9m88, Amber Liu, Karencici, ØZI, Sury Su, Tia Ray, Tyson Yoshi at Barclays Center
- Los Angeles Azules at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Omar Apollo, Ravyn Lenae at the Kings Theatre
- Lotus at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Mr Twin Sister, Donzii at Elsewhere Hall
- Max, Vincint at Irving Plaza
- Coco & Clair Clair at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sonnie Badu Rhythms of Africa at Palladium Times Square
- Integrity, Warthog, Indecision, All Out War, the Fight at Warsaw
- Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Rachel Grae, Holden Miller at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Bill Popp at the Broadway Dive Bar
Sunday, November 27
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Harry Connick Jr. at David Geffen Hall
- Omar Apollo, Ravyn Lenae at the Kings Theatre
- aldn, Poptropicaslutz! at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tiago PZK at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Exhumed, Hulder, Vitriol, Castrator at Saint Vitus Bar
- Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note
- Mike Doughty and Ghost of Vroom at Union Pool
- Tamar-Kali, Bachslider, Maafa, Faith NYC at Saint Vitus Bar
- Sanford: the Band at the Anyway Cafe
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues