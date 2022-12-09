Live Music for a December Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, December 9
- Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, the Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax at Madison Square Garden
- Brett Eldridge at the Beacon Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Hot Tuna at the Paramount Theatre
- Perfume Genius, Grace Ives, Yaya Bey at the Knockdown Center
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- The Bogmen, SeepeopleS at Webster Hall
- Zack Fox at Irving Plaza
- Sunsquabi, Lespecial at Brooklyn Made
- Talib Kweli, Madlib at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Silvertomb, LaMacchia, the Phantom Eye at Saint Vitus Bar
- Lee Ranaldo, Randall Poster at Rough Trade NYC
- Alice Kristiansen, penelope Q at Mercury Lounge
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Adam Masterson, Rainy Days at Pianos
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Brian Charette Trio at the Canary Club
- The TarantinosNYC at Pete’s Candy Store
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Kyle Lacey at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Twisted Wrist at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Bobby Blue at the Anyway Cafe
- Barynya at the Anyway Cafe
Saturday, December 10
- Lauren Alaina, Regina Belle, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Erica Campbell, Jekalyn Carr, Olen Cesari, Val Chmerkovskiy, Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, MAJOR., Cantor Azi Schwartz, Richard Smallwood, Tye Tribbett, Bishop Hezekiah Walkerat Carnegie Hall
- Brett Eldridge at the Beacon Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Hot Tuna at the Paramount Theatre
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Blackberry Smoke, Yesterday’s Wine at Webster Hall
- Men I Trust, Homeshake at Terminal 5
- Forester, Yoste at the Bowery Ballroom
- Moon Hooch, Jackson Whalan at Brooklyn Made
- Jamie Webster at the Gramercy Theatre
- Moore Kismet at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jake Hill w. Belmont + Oliver Francis at (le) Poisson Rouge
- SWMRS, the Backstage at the Bowery Electric
- NRBQ, Brower at the White Eagle Hall
- Rosegarden Funeral Party, Vio/lator at Mercury Lounge
- Darryl “DMC” McDaniels at the Cutting Room
- Bush Tetras, ZOPA (w. Michael Imperioli) at TV Eye
- Talib Kweli, Madlib at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard
- Emily Frembgen, Steve Conte, Chris Parker, Matang Gonzales, Jack Morer, JOff WilsOn, David Stoler, Gass Wild, DonBlackCat at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe
Sunday, December 11
- Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, Thousand Below at Irving Plaza
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Whitney, Squirrel Flower at Webster Hall
- The Pretty Reckless at the Bowery Ballroom
- FRENSHIP at Baby’s All Right
- Renee Rapp at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lightning Bolt, BabyBaby_Explores, Decliner at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Nate Smith + KINFOLK, Butcher Brown at Elsewhere Hall
- Betty at City Winery NYC
- Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio at Brooklyn Made
- The Klezmatics at Drom
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Reverend Billy & the Stop Shopping Choir at Joe’s Pub
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- Frank Bell, the Morning Sea (solo) at the Scratcher Bar