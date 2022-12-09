Live Music for a December Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, December 9

Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, the Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax at Madison Square Garden

Brett Eldridge at the Beacon Theatre

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Hot Tuna at the Paramount Theatre

Perfume Genius, Grace Ives, Yaya Bey at the Knockdown Center

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

The Bogmen, SeepeopleS at Webster Hall

Zack Fox at Irving Plaza

Sunsquabi, Lespecial at Brooklyn Made

Talib Kweli, Madlib at the Brooklyn Bowl

Silvertomb, LaMacchia, the Phantom Eye at Saint Vitus Bar

Lee Ranaldo, Randall Poster at Rough Trade NYC

Alice Kristiansen, penelope Q at Mercury Lounge

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Adam Masterson, Rainy Days at Pianos

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Brian Charette Trio at the Canary Club

The TarantinosNYC at Pete’s Candy Store

SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Kyle Lacey at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Twisted Wrist at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Bobby Blue at the Anyway Cafe

Barynya at the Anyway Cafe

Saturday, December 10

Lauren Alaina, Regina Belle, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Erica Campbell, Jekalyn Carr, Olen Cesari, Val Chmerkovskiy, Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, MAJOR., Cantor Azi Schwartz, Richard Smallwood, Tye Tribbett, Bishop Hezekiah Walkerat Carnegie Hall

Brett Eldridge at the Beacon Theatre

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Hot Tuna at the Paramount Theatre

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Blackberry Smoke, Yesterday’s Wine at Webster Hall

Men I Trust, Homeshake at Terminal 5

Forester, Yoste at the Bowery Ballroom

Moon Hooch, Jackson Whalan at Brooklyn Made

Jamie Webster at the Gramercy Theatre

Moore Kismet at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jake Hill w. Belmont + Oliver Francis at (le) Poisson Rouge

SWMRS, the Backstage at the Bowery Electric

NRBQ, Brower at the White Eagle Hall

Rosegarden Funeral Party, Vio/lator at Mercury Lounge

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels at the Cutting Room

Bush Tetras, ZOPA (w. Michael Imperioli) at TV Eye

Talib Kweli, Madlib at the Brooklyn Bowl

Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard

Emily Frembgen, Steve Conte, Chris Parker, Matang Gonzales, Jack Morer, JOff WilsOn, David Stoler, Gass Wild, DonBlackCat at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe

Sunday, December 11