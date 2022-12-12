Live Music for Mid-December in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, December 12

Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, Thousand Below at Irving Plaza

Lorraine Lecke & Her Demons, the Grasping Straws at Mercury Lounge

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

The Pretty Reckless at the Bowery Ballroom

Less Than Jake, Keep Flying at Saint Vitus Bar

Mike Rocket and Friends w. Rachael Sage & Liah Alonso at the Loft at City Winery

Nuovo Testamento, Nuxx Vomica, lal at TV Eye

Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

Renee Rapp at the Bowery Electric

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. Hayden Fogel at Terra Blues

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Cowgirl Seahorse

Puma, Joe and Dave Back at the Anyway Café

Jack Grace at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, December 13

Mariah Carey at Madison Square Garden

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Wet Leg at Webster Hall

The Pretty Reckless at the Bowery Ballroom

Leikeli47 at Warsaw

Hop Along, Dominic Angelella at Brooklyn Made

Sub Urban, Teenage Disaster at the Gramercy Theatre

Aloe Blacc, John Forté at City Winery NYC

The Marshall Crenshaw Acoustic Duo at the Iridium

Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

Renee Rapp at the Bowery Electric

Bobtown Trio, Ricky Stein, Sue Horowitz at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

You Bred Raptors?, Stay, Teen Girl Scientist Monthly, Chaos Pixie at Berlin

Milo Z at the Red Lion

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Mona’s Hot Five at Mona’s

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe

Spaghetti Eastern Music at the Hard Swallow

Wednesday, December 14

Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Wet Leg, Gustaf at Elsewhere Hall

Bonny Light Horseman, Cassandra Jenkins at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Counterparts, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Dying Wish at the Gramercy Theatre

Pomme at the Bowery Ballroom

Bailen at Union Pool

Delicate Steve at Baby’s All Right

Bodega, Thus Love, Elijah Wolf at the Market Hotel

Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

Brian Hurd at Skinny Dennis

Blak Emoji, Absyte at Mercury Lounge

Jeff Kazee at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Michael Daves and Tony Trischka at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Rebecca Hart & the Wrong Band at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Sanford: the Band at the Anyway Cafe

Thursday, December 15