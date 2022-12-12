Live Music for Mid-December in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, December 12
- Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, Thousand Below at Irving Plaza
- Lorraine Lecke & Her Demons, the Grasping Straws at Mercury Lounge
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- The Pretty Reckless at the Bowery Ballroom
- Less Than Jake, Keep Flying at Saint Vitus Bar
- Mike Rocket and Friends w. Rachael Sage & Liah Alonso at the Loft at City Winery
- Nuovo Testamento, Nuxx Vomica, lal at TV Eye
- Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
- Renee Rapp at the Bowery Electric
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Hayden Fogel at Terra Blues
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Cowgirl Seahorse
- Puma, Joe and Dave Back at the Anyway Café
- Jack Grace at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, December 13
- Mariah Carey at Madison Square Garden
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Wet Leg at Webster Hall
- The Pretty Reckless at the Bowery Ballroom
- Leikeli47 at Warsaw
- Hop Along, Dominic Angelella at Brooklyn Made
- Sub Urban, Teenage Disaster at the Gramercy Theatre
- Aloe Blacc, John Forté at City Winery NYC
- The Marshall Crenshaw Acoustic Duo at the Iridium
- Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
- Renee Rapp at the Bowery Electric
- Bobtown Trio, Ricky Stein, Sue Horowitz at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- You Bred Raptors?, Stay, Teen Girl Scientist Monthly, Chaos Pixie at Berlin
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Mona’s Hot Five at Mona’s
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe
- Spaghetti Eastern Music at the Hard Swallow
Wednesday, December 14
- Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Wet Leg, Gustaf at Elsewhere Hall
- Bonny Light Horseman, Cassandra Jenkins at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Counterparts, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Dying Wish at the Gramercy Theatre
- Pomme at the Bowery Ballroom
- Bailen at Union Pool
- Delicate Steve at Baby’s All Right
- Bodega, Thus Love, Elijah Wolf at the Market Hotel
- Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
- Brian Hurd at Skinny Dennis
- Blak Emoji, Absyte at Mercury Lounge
- Jeff Kazee at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Michael Daves and Tony Trischka at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Rebecca Hart & the Wrong Band at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
- Sanford: the Band at the Anyway Cafe
Thursday, December 15
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Richard Thompson at Symphony Space
- Keith & Kristyn Getty and Friends at Carnegie Hall
- Peach Pit, Sunflower Bean at Terminal 5
- Wet Leg at Bowery Ballroom
- Oddisee, Good Company, RalphReal & the Family Jam at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Destroy Lonely, Homixide at the Knockdown Center
- Darlene Love at the St. George Theatre
- Tomberlin at Baby’s All Right
- John R. Miller at Skinny Dennis
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Algiers at National Sawdust
- Trixie Whitley at Pete’s Candy Store
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
- Fawn at the Vale Public House NYC
- The Hugh Pool Band w. the KR2, Todd Baker at the 11th St. Bar
- Rene Lopez at the Bitter End
- Buck and a Quarter at the Anyway Cafe
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion