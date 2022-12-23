Rocking with the Reindeers in NYC

Most musicians and venue staff will be Santa’s helpers this weekend, so there are not as many concerts as usual. Nevertheless, nothing sooths the soul like good live music. There are many reasons to get out and enjoy the joyous sounds.
Everynight Charley recommends the following 20+ performances in New York City this holiday weekend. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, December 23
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Suzanne Vega at City Winery NYC
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis, Brooklyn
- TRIST, Barbicide, Abbie Roper, Shadrach Reid, Luxury Bones at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Galdort Gumbo & His Righteous Cats at the Bitter End
Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe
Sunday, December 25 (Christmas)
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- David Broza at City Winery NYC
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues