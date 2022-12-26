Live Music for a Holiday Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40 live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, December 26

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Suzanne Vega at City Winery NYC

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Chris Bergson & Matt Clohesy at the Ear Inn

Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion

Tuesday, December 27

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Suzanne Vega at City Winery NYC

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Mona’s Hot Five at Mona’s

Two Bass Hit Ensemble at the Shrine

Adam Najemian at Pete’s Candy Store

Wednesday, December 28

Phish at Madison Square Garden

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

The Felice Brothers at Brooklyn Bowl

Aimee Mann, Ted Leo at City Winery NYC

Kid Sistr, Carter Vail at Mercury Lounge

Phony PPL at S.O.B.’s

Razor Braids at Baby’s All Right

Handsome Dick Manitoba, Adam Realman at Berlin

Brian Hurd at Skinny Dennis

The P.J. LaMariana Band at the 11th St. Bar

Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Thursday, December 29