Live Music for a Holiday Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40 live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, December 26
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Suzanne Vega at City Winery NYC
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Chris Bergson & Matt Clohesy at the Ear Inn
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion
Tuesday, December 27
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Suzanne Vega at City Winery NYC
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Mona’s Hot Five at Mona’s
- Two Bass Hit Ensemble at the Shrine
- Adam Najemian at Pete’s Candy Store
Wednesday, December 28
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- The Felice Brothers at Brooklyn Bowl
- Aimee Mann, Ted Leo at City Winery NYC
- Kid Sistr, Carter Vail at Mercury Lounge
- Phony PPL at S.O.B.’s
- Razor Braids at Baby’s All Right
- Handsome Dick Manitoba, Adam Realman at Berlin
- Brian Hurd at Skinny Dennis
- The P.J. LaMariana Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
Thursday, December 29
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Patti Smith & Her Band at Brooklyn Steel
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Gogol Bordello, Hardcore Highwayman, Incendiary Device at the Brooklyn Bowl
- George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Sony Hall
- Aimee Mann, Ted Leo at City Winery NYC
- Dar Williams, Beth Nielson Chapman at the Bell House
- Moshav, Aryeh Kuntsler at Brooklyn Made
- Phony PPL at S.O.B.’s
- Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End
- Mirian Clancy at Pete’s Candy Store
- Joy Askew at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Junior Mack w. Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion